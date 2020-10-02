Dublin, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Freight Packing & Logistics Services in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
The Freight Packing and Logistics Services industry has grown steadily over the five years to 2019 due to increases in trade and freight volumes, or goods transported in bulk. Since 2014, downstream demand has improved in line with rising industrial production and international trade.
Furthermore, steady economic growth has caused industrial and retail activity to remain strong, keeping domestic freight volumes at elevated levels for most of the past five years. Many companies took advantage of steady demand and charged competitive prices to attract more customers, further aiding revenue growth. However, slight consolidation and increased external competition prevented the number of industry players from growing faster.
The industry typically employs a flexible labor force, as employers hire staff to meet increased demand during busy seasons and reduce the number of workers during difficult years. The industry is expected to continue growing over the coming years, underpinned by increased freight volumes brought on by higher consumer spending and international trade. The total value of US trade is forecast to rise over the five years to 2024.
This industry's main activity is providing packing and crating services for the transportation sector. The industry is composed of companies that provide consolidation of freight consignments, trade document preparation, packing, crating and otherwise preparing goods for transportation and logistics consulting services. The industry does not include actual transportation of goods.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
KEY STATISTICS
JARGON & GLOSSARY
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sgm909
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
