VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), a telemedicine company seeking to revolutionize the delivery of healthcare to patients, is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at the LD Micro Virtual Investor day on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.



Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of CloudMD will be presenting the Company, including a Q&A session, virtually at 8am PT / 11am ET. The Company will also be participating in one-on-one investor meetings.

Investors and other individuals may access the virtual presentation by registering here.

The LD Micro investor conferences are some of the largest microcap, investor focused conferences in the United States with hundreds of companies and thousands of attendees. For more information about the conference, to register for the presentation or to arrange a 1:1 meetings with management, visit https://ld500.ldmicro.com .

About LD Micro

Founded in 2006, LD Micro started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, and has grown into the leading small cap investor resource and pre-eminent event platform in the sector. The LD Micro investor conference series are some of the largest small cap, investor focused conferences in the United States with 100’s of presenting companies and thousands of attendees. The upcoming "500" event in September is LD Micro’s most ambitious conference yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone. For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD is digitizing the delivery of healthcare by providing patients access to all points of their care from their phone, tablet or desktop computer. The Company offers SAAS based health technology solutions to medical clinics across Canada and has developed proprietary technology that delivers quality healthcare through the combination of connected primary care clinics, telemedicine, and artificial intelligence (AI). CloudMD currently provides service to a combined ecosystem of 376 clinics, over 3000 licensed practitioners and almost 3 million patient charts across its servers.

