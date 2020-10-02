CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB), a life sciences company focused on advancing meaningful therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), today announced that Jennifer Ziolkowski, Chief Financial Officer, Joel Schneider, Chief Technology Officer and Cathryn Clary, Interim Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Chardan 4th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 4:45 pm ET.



A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company website or by clicking here. A webcast replay will be archived for approximately 30 days on the Events page.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences is a life sciences company focused on advancing transformative treatments to improve the lives of patients living with Duchenne. Disease-focused and founded by a family directly impacted by Duchenne, our mandate is simple yet comprehensive – work to address the disease at its core by correcting the underlying mutation that causes Duchenne with our lead gene therapy candidate, SGT-001. For more information, please visit www.solidbio.com .

