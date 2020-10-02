Dublin, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nematicides Market by Type (Fumigants, Carbamates, Organophosphates, Bionematicides), Mode of Application (Fumigation, Drenching, Soil Dressing, Seed Treatment), Nematode Type (Root Knot, Cyst), Crop Type, Form, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global nematicides market size is projected to reach USD 1.6 Billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 3.4%
The usage of biologicals and the provision of customized solutions targeted toward specific pests are some of the opportunities in the nematicides market. The adoption of nematicides has gained huge market share in the last few years due to the increased infestation of nematodes affecting the growth of the plants. The growth in population and consequent increase in demand for food has led to conventional agriculture is highly dependent on chemicals for pest control and elimination. But the rise in concerns of consumers and governments about food safety and depletion ozone levels has led to growers exploring new environment-friendly methods to replace or at least supplement the current chemical-based practices. The use of bionematicides has emerged as a promising alternative to chemical pesticides. Nematicides has become a significant part of the increasing crop protection industry. These factors are projected to drive the growth of the market in the next few years.
The recent COVID-19 pandemic is expected to impact the global nematicides industry. The supply chain has been disrupted due to the result of government imposition of lockdown across many regions. This has reduced many stakeholders involved in the supply chain from taking the products to the destined place. The demand is relatively stable, but the limited supply to the distributors or retailers is stopping the product to reach out to the farmers. The labor shortage and reduce the supply of raw materials is a major issue due to the restrictions on the movement of people or vehicles. However, many companies have piled up stocks enough for the most part of the year. But if the lockdown continues, it might affect the delivery of goods, ultimately leading to loss of revenue for the companies. However, many companies are managing to run the sales despite imposed restrictions and are focusing to cope up in the coming quarters.
Vegetables: The largest growing segment in the nematicides market, by nematicides crop type.
Vegetables accounted for the largest share in the nematicides market in 2019. This is attributed to the increasing acreage being brought under vegetables. Countries such as India and China, being the major producers of vegetable crops across the globe, contribute to the growing domestic and international demand for vegetables. The various products offered by major players also cater to nematode management in vegetable crops.
Granular: The largest growing segment in the nematicides market, by nematicides form.
By form, the market for nematicides is segmented into granular and liquid. The granular segment is estimated to hold a larger share owing to the ease of applicability and economic viability. Companies such as BASF SE (Germany) and Syngenta Crop Protection AG (Switzerland) cater to the growing demand for nematicides in the granular form. This high availability in the granular form catering to crops such as cotton, soybean, and fruits & vegetables drives the growth for the granular form of nematicides.
North America: The largest-growing segment in the nematicides market.
In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share in the nematicides market owing to the increasing number of product launches from major players in the market, such as Bayer AG (Germany), Nufarm (Australia), and Valent BioSciences (US). The adoption of organic farming and sustainable agricultural practices has also increased the use of bionematicides. Major crops grown in the region such as soybean, corn, and cotton are attacked by soybean-cyst nematodes, root-knot nematodes, and lesion nematodes. The growing international demand for crops has increased the demand for nematicides in the region from countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Opportunities in the Nematicides Market
4.2 Nematicides Market, by Key Modes of Application
4.3 North America: Nematicides Market, by Crop Type and Country
4.4 Nematicides Market, by Type and Region
4.5 Nematicides Market: Major Regional Submarkets
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Macroindicators
5.2.1 Rise in Global Pesticide Consumption
5.2.2 Population Growth and Diverse Food Demand
5.2.3 Foreign Direct Investments
5.3 Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers
5.3.1.1 Strong Demand for High-Value Crops
5.3.1.2 Crop Losses Due to Pest Attacks
5.3.1.3 Advancements in Farming Practices and Technology
5.3.2 Restraints
5.3.2.1 Pesticide Residue Problems
5.3.3 Opportunities
5.3.3.1 the Usage of Biologicals to Gain Traction in the Market
5.3.3.2 Providing Customized Solutions Targeted Toward Specific Pests
5.3.4 Challenges
5.3.4.1 Lack of Awareness and Low Utilization of Biologicals
5.3.4.2 Evolution of Biotechnology and Increasing Acceptance of Gm Crops As An Alternative to Crop Protection Chemicals
5.4 Patent Analysis
5.5 Covid-19 Pandemic Impact
5.6 Regulatory Framework
5.6.1 North America
5.6.1.1 Us
5.6.1.2 Canada
5.6.2 European Union
5.6.2.1 UK
5.6.3 Australia
6 Nematicides Market, by Nematode Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Root-Knot Nematodes
6.2.1 Root-Knot Nematodes Are the Most Damaging Species of Nematodes, Which Drive the Demand for Nematicides
6.3 Cyst Nematodes
6.3.1 Soybean Cyst Nematodes Highly Affect Soybean-Producing Countries
6.4 Other Nematodes
6.4.1 Dichloropropene is Effective in the Control of Root-Lesion Nematodes.
7 Nematicides Market, by Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Fumigants
7.2.1 Efficacy of Fumigants is Decided by the Moisture Content and Temperature of the Soil
7.3 Carbamates
7.3.1 Carbamates Are Efficient Since They Enable the Control of Pests on Shoots and Roots
7.4 Organophosphates
7.4.1 Companies Are Looking at the Introduction of Substitutes to Organophosphates Due to Their Toxicity
7.5 Bionematicides
7.5.1 the High Adoption of Sustainable Agricultural Techniques is Propelling the Growth of the Market
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Cetoprole is One Among the Most Utilized Soil Fumigants in the Us
8 Nematicides Market, by Mode of Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Fumigation
8.2.1 Lower Costs Involved in the Use of Fumigation Propelling the Growth of the Market
8.3 Drenching
8.3.1 Water Shortage Has Made Drip Irrigation An Effective Technique for the Process of Drenching
8.4 Soil Dressing
8.4.1 Soil Dressing is More Popular in the Asia Pacific Region
8.5 Seed Treatment
8.5.1 Growing Demand for Oilseeds to Drive the Demand for Seed Treatment
9 Nematicides Market, by Form
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Granular Form
9.2.1 Long-Lasting Protection Against Nematodes Makes the Dry Form a Preferred Form
9.3 Liquid Form
9.3.1 Greater Degree of Dispersion Property Offered by Liquid Nematicides to Drive Demand
10 Nematicides Market, by Crop Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Macroindicators
10.2.1 Organic Agriculture Adoption Across the Globe
10.2.2 Increased Use of Pesticides on Crops
10.3 Field Crops
10.3.1 the Application of Carbofuran in the Field Reduces Nematode Attacks in Cotton Crops
10.4 Fruits & Nuts
10.4.1 Cloning of Nut Varieties to Increase Tolerance to Nematodes
10.5 Vegetables
10.5.1 Nematode-Resistant Tomatoes to Be Used for Effective Management of Root-Knot Nematodes
10.6 Others
10.6.1 Research Activities Are Undertaken to Reduce Nematode Problems in Key Cash Crops
11 Nematicides Market, by Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.6 Rest of the World (Row)
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.3 Ranking of Key Players, 2019
12.4 Competitive Scenario
12.4.1 New Product Launches
12.4.2 Expansions
12.4.3 Acquisitions
12.4.4 Agreements & Joint Ventures
13 Company Profiles
13.1 BASF SE
13.2 Isagro S.P.A
13.3 Corteva Agriscience
13.4 Syngenta Ag
13.5 Bayer Ag
13.6 UPL
13.7 American Vanguard Corporation
13.8 Nufarm
13.9 Fmc Corporation
13.10 CHR Hansen
13.11 Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd.
13.12 Marrone Bio Innovations
13.13 Valent USA
13.14 Certis USA L.L.C
13.15 T. Stanes & Company Limited
13.16 Agri Life
13.17 Bio Huma Netics, Inc
13.18 Real Ipm Kenya
13.19 Horizon Group
13.20 Crop Iq Technology Ltd
14 Adjacent & Related Markets
15 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e4iryi
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: