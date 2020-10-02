Thailand’s first monorails, the BOMBARDIER INNOVIA monorail 300, were unveiled at a ceremony led by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-Cha (centre) and attended by VIPs including H.E. Dr Sarah Taylor, Ambassador of Canada to Thailand (third from left), Mr. Pakapong Sirikantaramas, Mass Rapid Transit Authority Governor (far left), Mr. Keeree Kanjanapas, CEO of Bangkok Mass Transit System Public Company Limited (second from left) and Mr. Claudio Tiraferri, Managing Director Bombardier Thailand (fourth from left).

Thailand’s first monorails, the BOMBARDIER INNOVIA monorail 300, were unveiled at a ceremony led by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-Cha (centre) and attended by VIPs including H.E. Dr Sarah Taylor, Ambassador of Canada to Thailand (third from left), Mr. Pakapong Sirikantaramas, Mass Rapid Transit Authority Governor (far left), Mr. Keeree Kanjanapas, CEO of Bangkok Mass Transit System Public Company Limited (second from left) and Mr. Claudio Tiraferri, Managing Director Bombardier Thailand (fourth from left).

The first BOMBARDIER INNOVIA monorail 300 vehicles for Bangkok’s new MRT Pink and Yellow Lines were welcomed at Laem Chabang Port near Bangkok, with the support of the Laem Chabang (LCB) Port C0.

The first BOMBARDIER INNOVIA monorail 300 vehicles for Bangkok’s new MRT Pink and Yellow Lines were welcomed at Laem Chabang Port near Bangkok, with the support of the Laem Chabang (LCB) Port C0.

Members of the Bombardier Transportation Thailand team who managed the safe transportation of our BOMBARDIER INNOVIA 300 monorail vehicles and entry for visitors during the event, also joined in the celebration.

Members of the Bombardier Transportation Thailand team who managed the safe transportation of our BOMBARDIER INNOVIA 300 monorail vehicles and entry for visitors during the event, also joined in the celebration.

The INNOVIA m onorail 300 system will be th e first monorail in Thailand

The new rail lines will improve urban mobility and foster economic development

BERLIN, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Note to editors: To view the photos associated with this press release, please visit the following links:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2de5c857-d28f-425a-87ed-8f5da346dbc0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7bfbe26e-7e3f-46bb-9673-56a66e25f375

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a092b46c-1877-4cb0-87e4-53e958f3f353

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5f2d3501-0695-4ff9-a6fe-e1e4ca5df293

Global rail technology leader Bombardier Transportation has celebrated the delivery of the first state-of-the-art BOMBARDIER INNOVIA monorail 300 vehicles for Thailand. The monorails will run on Bangkok’s new Metropolitan Rapid Transit (MRT) Pink and Yellow Lines, which will provide 64-kilometres of new rail-based urban transportation links across the city.



The milestone was marked at a special event on October 1, 2020, attended by Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-Cha, as well as other senior government officials. H.E. Dr. Sarah Taylor, Ambassador of Canada to Thailand was also in attendance, along with representatives from Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA), Northern Bangkok Monorail Co. Ltd. (NBM) and Eastern Bangkok Monorail Co. Ltd. (EBM).



“The on-time delivery of our first INNOVIA monorail 300 vehicles for Thailand marks an exciting milestone in the history of Thailand’s rail transportation and reflects our strong collaboration between our customers, our PBTS joint venture and our highly-skilled, 600-strong local team,” said Claudio Tiraferri, Managing Director for Bombardier Transportation in Thailand. “Thailand is an important market for Bombardier where, over the last 23 years, we have grown from signalling supplier to the market leader in rail systems and we look forward to seeing the new rail lines become a reality.”

Bombardier’s scope on the 34.2 km Khae Rai-MinBuri (Pink) and 30.4 km Lat Phrao-Samrong (Yellow) Lines comprises 72 four-car INNOVIA monorail 300 trains, wayside systems and the automated BOMBARDIER CITYFLO 650 rail control and system integration. The monorails will be able to run at speeds of up to 80 km/h and with a maximum system capacity of over 28,000 passengers per-hour, per-direction. The system is being delivered from Bombardier’s Bangkok Engineering Centre with vehicles manufactured by the CRRC Puzhen Bombardier Transportation Systems Limited (PBTS) joint venture, based on Bombardier’s original design from Canada.

As the leading rail technology company in Thailand, Bombardier employs more than 600 employees to deliver multiple projects in country and across Asia Pacific. Its Bangkok hub hosts a global centre of excellence in digital mass transit solutions and rail systems integration working for projects worldwide. In addition to its iconic monorails, Bombardier is delivering its BOMBARDIER INNOVIA APM 300 automated people mover system for Thailand’s first driverless mass transit system, the Gold Line. It is also the signalling supplier for the Bangkok Skytrain and MRT Purple Line and a section of the State Railway of Thailand’s Northern Line upgrade.

About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global mobility solution provider leading the way with the rail industry’s broadest portfolio. It covers the full spectrum of solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling to complete turnkey transport systems, e-mobility technology and data-driven maintenance services. Combining technology and performance with empathy, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility by providing integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 36,000 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

About Bombardier

With nearly 60,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Bombardier posted revenues of $15.8 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .

Notes to editors

For news, related material and photos, visit our newsroom at www.rail.bombardier.com/en/newsroom.html. Please subscribe to our RSS Feed to receive press releases or follow Bombardier Transportation on Twitter @BombardierRail.

Bombardier, INNOVIA and CITYFLO are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

For Information

Media relations, Thailand

Karen Alldridge Global media relations

press@rail.bombardier.com +66 84 700 2268 karen.alldridge@rail.bombardier.com



You can also contact one of our worldwide contacts for specific press inquiries.