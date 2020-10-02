Dublin, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The United States of America: Gin Market and the Impact of COVID-19 in the Medium Term" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report presents a strategic analysis of the US gin market and a forecast for its development in the medium term, taking into account the impact of COVID-19 on it.



It provides a comprehensive overview of the market volume and value, dynamics, segmentation, characteristics, main players, prices, international trade, trends and insights, growth and demand drivers, challenges.



The gin market in United States was equal to 2.74 billion USD (calculated in retail prices) in 2015. Until 2025, the gin market in United States is forecast to reach 3.04 billion USD (in retail prices), thus increasing at a CAGR of 1.45% per annum for the period 2020-2025. This is an increase, compared to the growth of about 0.58% per year, registered in 2015-2019.



The average consumption per capita in value terms reached 8.62 USD per capita (in retail prices) in 2015. In the next five years, it declined at a CAGR of -0.12% per annum. In the medium term (by 2025), the indicator is forecast to increase at a CAGR of 0.72% per annum.



Gin has been one of the fastest growing categories in the global spirits industry over the last few years. Premium and super-premium gins have been especially popular segments, which is why several large companies such as Bacardi, Davide Campari-Milano and Pernod Ricard introduced their exclusive lines of high-end gins.



One of the main reasons for the growing popularity of this beverage is its suitability as an ingredient in a wide variety of drinks, as well as the consumers' interest in gin cocktails. Gin is a constantly expanding category, which is rapidly changing and innovating in terms of products, producing regions and consumers.



In fact, due to the growing interest in this category companies such as Amazon have also been attracted to the market. The e-commerce giant launched its first spirits brand across Europe, Tovess Single Batch Crafted Dry Gin. The company is entering the market by offering similar quality product to the market leaders but at a lower price than the traditional supermarkets.



In addition, some vodka brands such as Purity Vodka have also entered the market, owing to the pressure of gin in the market.



Questions This Report Answer



Market volume, value and dynamics for the last five years

Analysis of the factors, influencing the market development (market trends and insights, drivers and challenges) and the impact COVID-19 has and will have on the market in both the short and the medium term

Value chain analysis and structure of price formation

Analysis of retail price levels and their dynamics for the last five years

Analysis of the major international trade flows

Volume, value, dynamics, and analysis of imports for the last five years

Volume, value, dynamics, and analysis of exports for the last five years

Volume and dynamics of the average import and export prices for the last five years

Volume, value, dynamics, and analysis of per capita consumption for the last five years

Forecast for market development in the medium term

Characteristics of the main players on the market

Analysis of the competitive landscape

Importance of the HoReCa channel (on-trade vs. off-trade consumption)

Market shares of the main market players

Distribution channels for retail sales

Five Forces analysis

Analysis and forecast for the global economy and demographics

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Product Description



5. State of the Global Demographics and Economy

5.1. Characteristics of the Global Demographics in 2015-2019

5.2. Characteristics of the Global Economy in 2015-2019

5.3. Forecast for the Development of the Global Economy in the Short Term



6. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the US Gin Market

6.1. Volume, Value and Dynamics of the US Gin Market in 2015-2019

6.2. Trends and Insights of the US Gin Market

6.3. Profiles of the Main Players on the US Gin Market

6.4. Five Forces Analysis

6.5. Competitive Landscape on the US Gin Market

6.6. Drivers and Challenges That Will Affect the Future Development of the US Gin Market



7. Characteristics and Analysis of the US Prices of Gin in 2015-2019

7.1. Value Chain Analysis

7.2. Structure of Price Formation

7.3. Value and Dynamics of the Average US Retail Prices of Gin in 2015-2019



8. US Foreign Trade Operations of Gin

8.1. US Foreign Trade Operations of Gin in 2015-2019



9. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Imports of Gin to the United States of America

9.1. Volume, Value and Dynamics of the Imports of Gin to the United States of America in 2015-2019

9.2. Major Trade Inflows - Segmentation of the Imports of Gin to the United States of America by Exporting Countries in 2015-2019

9.3. Average Import Prices of the Gin, Imported to the United States of America in 2015-2019



10. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the US Exports of Gin

10.1. Volume, Value and Dynamics of the US Exports of Gin in 2015-2019

10.2. Major Trade Outflows - Segmentation of the US Exports of Gin by Importing Countries in 2015-2019

10.3. Average Export Prices of the Gin, Exported from the United States of America in 2015-2019



11. Characteristics of the US Consumption of Gin per Capita

11.1. Volume, Value and Dynamics of the US Gin Consumption per Capita in 2015-2019



12. Forecast for Development of the US Gin Market in 2020-2025

12.1. Forecast for Development of the US Gin Market in 2020-2025 in Three Possible Scenarios



Companies Mentioned



Bacardi

Diageo

Pernod Ricard

San Miguel Corporation

SUNTORY HOLDINGS

Bombay spirits

Chase Distillery

James Burrough

Vivendi

Whitbread

William Grant and Sons

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8bbno7



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900