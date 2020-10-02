Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) ("Giyani" or the "Company") announces that it has appointed Minviro, a UK based and globally recognized sustainability and life cycle assessment consultancy, to provide an ISO compliant life cycle assessment, including a carbon footprint evaluation, on the K.Hill manganese project.



Giyani is committed to delivering a low carbon footprint, high purity manganese product. The work that will be conducted by Minviro over the coming months will help the Company understand how to best achieve this and how the K.Hill manganese project compares against its peers.

The International Organisation for Standardisation (“ISO”) has a set of standards published on Life Cycle Assessment (“LCA”) (ISO 14040 and 14044). The standard outlines the best practice requirements and principles to be undertaken for a LCA study. ISO compliance includes a third-party review by an independent panel. The results are then allowed to be disclosed publicly and used for comparison with different primary production methods of raw materials.

This will provide Giyani with an independently verified rating that is recognised by potential end consumers.

Robin Birchall, CEO of the Company commented:

"Approximately 40% of an electric vehicle’s (“EV”) overall carbon footprint is associated with the battery. An objective of many EV original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”), particularly those in Europe, North America, Japan and South Korea, is to reduce their products’ carbon footprint as much as possible. Public statements have been made by Tesla, BMW and other OEMs on the importance of sustainably sourced lithium, cobalt and nickel in their supply chains. As the market share of nickel-manganese-cobalt oxide (NCM) cathode batteries in EVs continues to grow, we anticipate that high purity manganese will have increasing recognition.

This view is based on feedback Giyani has received from battery manufacturers and OEMs as potential end consumers, who are seeking alternative sources of high purity manganese with a lower carbon footprint to the incumbents in the market.

In parallel to our ongoing feasibility study and environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA) workstreams, over the coming months Minviro will provide an ISO compliant life cycle assessment, benchmarked against that of our peers. In addition, Minviro will evaluate opportunities for Giyani to achieve a zero-carbon footprint. Giyani believes that there are several attributes, which are unique to the K.Hill manganese project, that not only make it one of the lowest cost producers, but also the potential to be one of the lowest carbon footprint producers of pure manganese metal.”

About Giyani

Giyani Metals Corp. is a mineral resource company focused on the development of its K.Hill, Lobatse & Otse manganese oxide projects in the Kanye Basin, Botswana, Africa. The Company's flagship K.Hill project is a near-surface deposit currently going through a feasibility study to produce high-purity electrolytic manganese metal and manganese sulphate, both key cathode ingredients for batteries in the expanding EV market.

Additional information and corporate documents may be found on www.sedar.com and on Giyani Metals Corp. Website: https://giyanimetals.com/.

About Minviro

Minviro (www.minviro.com) is a London based and globally recognized consultancy and technology company specialised in carrying out life cycle assessments in the technology metal space. The company provides quantitative environmental and climate impact data for mineral resource projects, battery manufacturers and OEMs to make environmentally informed decisions.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Giyani Metals Corp.

Robin Birchall, CEO

Contact:

Robin Birchall CEO, Director

+44 7711 313019

rbirchall@giyanimetals.com

Thomas Horton

VP, Business Development

+44 7866 913207

thorton@giyanimetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

The securities described herein have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. persons," as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act ("U.S. Persons"), except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company's securities to, or for the account of benefit of, persons in the United States or U.S. Persons.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events or developments that Giyani expects to occur, are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "does not expect", "plans", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "scheduled", "forecast", "budget" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. Specific forward-looking statements and forward-looking information herein includes completion of receipt of TSXV approval for the private placement and completion of the private placement.

All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of the relevant management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to certain assumptions, important risk factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Giyani's ability to control or predict. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In the case of Giyani, these facts include their anticipated operations in future periods, planned exploration and development of its properties, and plans related to its business and other matters that may occur in the future. This information relates to analyses and other information that is based on expectations of future performance and planned work programs.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation: inherent exploration hazards and risks; risks related to exploration and development of natural resource properties; uncertainty in Giyani's ability to obtain funding; commodity price fluctuations; recent market events and conditions; risks related to the uncertainty of mineral resource calculations and the inclusion of inferred mineral resources in economic estimation; risks related to governmental regulations; risks related to obtaining necessary licenses and permits; risks related to their business being subject to environmental laws and regulations; risks related to their mineral properties being subject to prior unregistered agreements, transfers, or claims and other defects in title; risks relating to competition from larger companies with greater financial and technical resources; risks relating to the inability to meet financial obligations under agreements to which they are a party; ability to recruit and retain qualified personnel; and risks related to their directors and officers becoming associated with other natural resource companies which may give rise to conflicts of interests. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect Giyani's forward-looking information. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking information or statements.

Giyani's forward-looking information is based on the reasonable beliefs, expectations and opinions of their respective management on the date the statements are made, and Giyani does not assume any obligation to update forward looking information if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions change, except as required by law. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. For a complete discussion with respect to Giyani and risks associated with forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, please refer to Giyani's financial statements and related MD&A, all of which are filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

GIYANI METALS CORP.

1155 North Service Road West, Unit 11

Oakville, Ontario L6M 3E3

T: 289-291-4032

www.giyanimetals.com TSX.V-EMM