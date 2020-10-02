New York, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flour Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956786/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Wheat, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.9% CAGR and reach US$228.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rice segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $61.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR



The Flour market in the U.S. is estimated at US$61.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$56.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR.



Maize Segment to Record 3.3% CAGR



In the global Maize segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$13.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$16.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$38.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 301-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABF Ingredients Ltd.

Conagra Brands, Inc.

General Mills, Inc.

Goodman Fielder Pty., Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956786/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Flour Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 &

2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Flour Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Flour Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Flour Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Wheat (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Wheat (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Wheat (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Rice (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Rice (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Rice (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Maize (Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Maize (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Maize (Segment) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Segments (Segment) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Other Segments (Segment) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Other Segments (Segment) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Bread & Bakery (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Bread & Bakery (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Bread & Bakery (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Noodles & Pasta (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Noodles & Pasta (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Noodles & Pasta (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Wafers, Crackers, & Biscuits (End-Use) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 23: Wafers, Crackers, & Biscuits (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Wafers, Crackers, & Biscuits (End-Use) Percentage

Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 25: Animal Feed (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Animal Feed (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Animal Feed (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Non-Food Application (End-Use) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 29: Non-Food Application (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Non-Food Application (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Flour Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: United States Flour Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Flour Market in the United States by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: United States Flour Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: United States Flour Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Flour Historic Demand Patterns in the United States

by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 39: Flour Market Share Breakdown in the United States by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Flour Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Flour Historic Market Review by Segment in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Flour Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of

Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Canadian Flour Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Flour Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 45: Canadian Flour Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Market for Flour: Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Flour Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Flour Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Flour in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Japanese Flour Market in US$ Million by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 51: Flour Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 52: Chinese Flour Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million

by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Flour Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Flour Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 55: Chinese Demand for Flour in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 56: Flour Market Review in China in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Flour Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Flour Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)

for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 58: European Flour Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 59: Flour Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Flour Market Share Shift by Region/Country:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Flour Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 62: Flour Market in Europe in US$ Million by Segment:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Flour Market Share Breakdown by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: European Flour Addressable Market Opportunity in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 65: Flour Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic

Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 66: European Flour Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 67: Flour Market in France by Segment: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: French Flour Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million

by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Flour Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Flour Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 71: French Flour Historic Market Review in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: French Flour Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 73: Flour Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 74: German Flour Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million

by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 75: German Flour Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Flour Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: German Flour Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: Flour Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 79: Italian Flour Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million

by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Flour Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Flour Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Italian Demand for Flour in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 83: Flour Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 84: Italian Flour Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Flour: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Flour Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 87: United Kingdom Flour Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Flour in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: United Kingdom Flour Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 90: Flour Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 91: Spanish Flour Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Spanish Flour Historic Market Review by Segment in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: Flour Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of

Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: Spanish Flour Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Flour Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 96: Spanish Flour Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 97: Russian Flour Market Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Flour Market in Russia by Segment: A Historic Review

in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 99: Russian Flour Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Russian Flour Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Flour Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use

in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 102: Flour Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 103: Rest of Europe Flour Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 104: Flour Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Flour Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Rest of Europe Flour Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 107: Flour Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of Europe Flour Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Flour Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 110: Flour Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Flour Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Flour Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Flour Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Flour Market Share Analysis by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Flour Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Flour Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 117: Asia-Pacific Flour Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 118: Flour Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Flour Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 120: Australian Flour Market Share Breakdown by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Flour Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 122: Australian Flour Market in Retrospect in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 123: Flour Market Share Distribution in Australia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 124: Indian Flour Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Indian Flour Historic Market Review by Segment in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 126: Flour Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of

Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 127: Indian Flour Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Flour Market in India: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 129: Indian Flour Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 130: Flour Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Flour Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 132: Flour Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Flour Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 134: South Korean Flour Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 135: Flour Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Flour: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Flour Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Flour Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Flour in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Flour Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 141: Flour Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 142: Latin American Flour Market Trends by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 143: Flour Market in Latin America in US$ Million by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Flour Market Percentage Breakdown of

Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Flour Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Flour Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in

US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Flour Market by Segment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 148: Latin American Demand for Flour in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 149: Flour Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 150: Latin American Flour Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 151: Argentinean Flour Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 152: Flour Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Segment:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Flour Market Share Breakdown by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Argentinean Flour Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 155: Flour Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic

Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 156: Argentinean Flour Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 157: Flour Market in Brazil by Segment: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Flour Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Flour Market Share Analysis by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Flour Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 161: Brazilian Flour Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 162: Brazilian Flour Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 163: Flour Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Flour Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 165: Mexican Flour Market Share Breakdown by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Flour Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 167: Mexican Flour Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 168: Flour Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Flour Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Flour Market in Rest of Latin America by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 171: Rest of Latin America Flour Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Rest of Latin America Flour Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Flour Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 174: Flour Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 175: The Middle East Flour Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 176: Flour Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Flour Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 178: The Middle East Flour Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: The Middle East Flour Historic Market by Segment in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 180: Flour Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 181: The Middle East Flour Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Flour Market in the Middle East: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 183: The Middle East Flour Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 184: Iranian Market for Flour: Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Flour Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Iranian Flour Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Flour in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Iranian Flour Market in US$ Million by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 189: Flour Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 190: Israeli Flour Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 191: Flour Market in Israel in US$ Million by Segment:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Flour Market Share Breakdown by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Israeli Flour Addressable Market Opportunity in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 194: Flour Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic

Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 195: Israeli Flour Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Flour Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Flour Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Flour Market by Segment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Flour in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 200: Flour Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 201: Saudi Arabian Flour Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 202: Flour Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Flour Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 204: Flour Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Flour Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: United Arab Emirates Flour Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 207: Flour Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 208: Flour Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Flour Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 210: Rest of Middle East Flour Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Flour Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 212: Rest of Middle East Flour Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 213: Flour Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle

East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 214: African Flour Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Flour Market in Africa by Segment: A Historic Review

in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 216: African Flour Market Share Breakdown by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: African Flour Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 218: Flour Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use

in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 219: Flour Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 52

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956786/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001