New York, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flight Navigation System Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956783/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Flight Control System, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.7% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Flight Management System segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR
The Flight Navigation System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.
Navigation System Segment to Record 5.9% CAGR
In the global Navigation System segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 295-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956783/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Flight Navigation System Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Flight Navigation System Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Flight Navigation System Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Flight Navigation System Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Flight Control System (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Flight Control System (Product) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Flight Control System (Product) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Flight Management System (Product) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Flight Management System (Product) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Flight Management System (Product) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Navigation System (Product) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Navigation System (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Navigation System (Product) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Surveillance (Product) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Surveillance (Product) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Surveillance (Product) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Communication System (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Communication System (Product) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Communication System (Product) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Fixed Wing (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Fixed Wing (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Fixed Wing (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Narrow Body Craft (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Narrow Body Craft (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Narrow Body Craft (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Wide Body Aircraft (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Wide Body Aircraft (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Wide Body Aircraft (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Very Large Aircraft (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 29: Very Large Aircraft (Application) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Very Large Aircraft (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Regional Aircraft (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Regional Aircraft (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Regional Aircraft (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Rotatory Wing (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Rotatory Wing (Application) Global Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Rotatory Wing (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Flight Navigation System Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: United States Flight Navigation System Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 38: Flight Navigation System Market in the United States
by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 39: United States Flight Navigation System Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: United States Flight Navigation System Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Flight Navigation System Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 42: Flight Navigation System Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 43: Canadian Flight Navigation System Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Canadian Flight Navigation System Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 45: Flight Navigation System Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 46: Canadian Flight Navigation System Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Flight Navigation System Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 48: Canadian Flight Navigation System Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 49: Japanese Market for Flight Navigation System: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Flight Navigation System Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: Japanese Flight Navigation System Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Flight
Navigation System in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Japanese Flight Navigation System Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 54: Flight Navigation System Market Share Shift in Japan
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 55: Chinese Flight Navigation System Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Flight Navigation System Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 57: Chinese Flight Navigation System Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 58: Chinese Demand for Flight Navigation System in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Flight Navigation System Market Review in China in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 60: Chinese Flight Navigation System Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Flight Navigation System Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 61: European Flight Navigation System Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 62: Flight Navigation System Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 63: European Flight Navigation System Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: European Flight Navigation System Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 65: Flight Navigation System Market in Europe in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 66: European Flight Navigation System Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: European Flight Navigation System Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 68: Flight Navigation System Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: European Flight Navigation System Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 70: Flight Navigation System Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 71: French Flight Navigation System Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 72: French Flight Navigation System Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Flight Navigation System Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 74: French Flight Navigation System Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 75: French Flight Navigation System Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
GERMANY
Table 76: Flight Navigation System Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: German Flight Navigation System Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 78: German Flight Navigation System Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Flight Navigation System Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: German Flight Navigation System Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 81: Flight Navigation System Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 82: Italian Flight Navigation System Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Flight Navigation System Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 84: Italian Flight Navigation System Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 85: Italian Demand for Flight Navigation System in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Flight Navigation System Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 87: Italian Flight Navigation System Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 88: United Kingdom Market for Flight Navigation System:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 89: Flight Navigation System Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 90: United Kingdom Flight Navigation System Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Flight Navigation System in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 92: United Kingdom Flight Navigation System Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 93: Flight Navigation System Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 94: Spanish Flight Navigation System Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Spanish Flight Navigation System Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 96: Flight Navigation System Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 97: Spanish Flight Navigation System Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Flight Navigation System Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 99: Spanish Flight Navigation System Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 100: Russian Flight Navigation System Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Flight Navigation System Market in Russia by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 102: Russian Flight Navigation System Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Russian Flight Navigation System Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: Flight Navigation System Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 105: Flight Navigation System Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 106: Rest of Europe Flight Navigation System Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 107: Flight Navigation System Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 108: Rest of Europe Flight Navigation System Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Rest of Europe Flight Navigation System Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 110: Flight Navigation System Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 111: Rest of Europe Flight Navigation System Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 112: Asia-Pacific Flight Navigation System Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 113: Flight Navigation System Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Flight Navigation System Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Flight Navigation System Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Flight Navigation System Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Flight Navigation System Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Flight Navigation System Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Flight Navigation System Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Flight Navigation System Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 121: Flight Navigation System Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Australian Flight Navigation System Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 123: Australian Flight Navigation System Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Flight Navigation System Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Australian Flight Navigation System Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 126: Flight Navigation System Market Share Distribution
in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 127: Indian Flight Navigation System Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Indian Flight Navigation System Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 129: Flight Navigation System Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 130: Indian Flight Navigation System Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Flight Navigation System Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 132: Indian Flight Navigation System Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 133: Flight Navigation System Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: South Korean Flight Navigation System Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 135: Flight Navigation System Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Flight Navigation System Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: South Korean Flight Navigation System Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 138: Flight Navigation System Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Flight Navigation
System: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: Flight Navigation System Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Flight Navigation System Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Flight Navigation System in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 143: Rest of Asia-Pacific Flight Navigation System Market
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 144: Flight Navigation System Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 145: Latin American Flight Navigation System Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 146: Flight Navigation System Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Latin American Flight Navigation System Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 148: Latin American Flight Navigation System Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 149: Flight Navigation System Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 150: Latin American Flight Navigation System Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 151: Latin American Demand for Flight Navigation System
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 152: Flight Navigation System Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 153: Latin American Flight Navigation System Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 154: Argentinean Flight Navigation System Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 155: Flight Navigation System Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 156: Argentinean Flight Navigation System Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Argentinean Flight Navigation System Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 158: Flight Navigation System Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 159: Argentinean Flight Navigation System Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 160: Flight Navigation System Market in Brazil by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Brazilian Flight Navigation System Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 162: Brazilian Flight Navigation System Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Flight Navigation System Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 164: Brazilian Flight Navigation System Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 165: Brazilian Flight Navigation System Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
MEXICO
Table 166: Flight Navigation System Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 167: Mexican Flight Navigation System Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 168: Mexican Flight Navigation System Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Flight Navigation System Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 170: Mexican Flight Navigation System Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 171: Flight Navigation System Market Share Distribution
in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 172: Rest of Latin America Flight Navigation System
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product:
2020 to 2027
Table 173: Flight Navigation System Market in Rest of Latin
America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 174: Rest of Latin America Flight Navigation System
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Rest of Latin America Flight Navigation System
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 176: Flight Navigation System Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 177: Flight Navigation System Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 178: The Middle East Flight Navigation System Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 179: Flight Navigation System Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 180: The Middle East Flight Navigation System Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 181: The Middle East Flight Navigation System Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: The Middle East Flight Navigation System Historic
Market by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 183: Flight Navigation System Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,2020,
and 2027
Table 184: The Middle East Flight Navigation System Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 185: Flight Navigation System Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 186: The Middle East Flight Navigation System Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 187: Iranian Market for Flight Navigation System: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: Flight Navigation System Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2012-2019
Table 189: Iranian Flight Navigation System Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Flight
Navigation System in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 191: Iranian Flight Navigation System Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 192: Flight Navigation System Market Share Shift in Iran
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 193: Israeli Flight Navigation System Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 194: Flight Navigation System Market in Israel in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 195: Israeli Flight Navigation System Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Israeli Flight Navigation System Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 197: Flight Navigation System Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 198: Israeli Flight Navigation System Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 199: Saudi Arabian Flight Navigation System Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Flight Navigation System Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 201: Saudi Arabian Flight Navigation System Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 202: Saudi Arabian Demand for Flight Navigation System in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Flight Navigation System Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 204: Saudi Arabian Flight Navigation System Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 205: Flight Navigation System Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: United Arab Emirates Flight Navigation System
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 207: Flight Navigation System Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Flight Navigation System Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: United Arab Emirates Flight Navigation System
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2012-2019
Table 210: Flight Navigation System Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 211: Flight Navigation System Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 212: Rest of Middle East Flight Navigation System
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 213: Rest of Middle East Flight Navigation System Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: Flight Navigation System Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 215: Rest of Middle East Flight Navigation System Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 216: Flight Navigation System Market Share Distribution
in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 217: African Flight Navigation System Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 218: Flight Navigation System Market in Africa by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 219: African Flight Navigation System Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 220: African Flight Navigation System Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 221: Flight Navigation System Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 222: Flight Navigation System Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 43
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956783/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: