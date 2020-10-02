LEESBURG, Va., Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Computing Inc. (OTC:QUBT) (QCI), the technology leader in quantum-ready applications and tools, and only public pure-play in quantum computing, reports that the number of users on its performance-leading Mukai™ quantum software development and execution platform has increased significantly since the introduction of a new trial program launched at the end of June.



“Dozens of new users have signed up for our Mukai trial, including major enterprises from the technology and finance sectors, U.S. Department of Energy national labs, large universities, and quantum computer (QC) providers,” stated John Dawson, QCI’s director of program management. Dawson, who oversees the trial program, previously led Cray Research’s worldwide IT organization and the software development team for its massively parallel and vector supercomputers.

“Most of our trial users are focused on solving real-world problems, exploring how Mukai can solve challenges in logistics, finance, supply chain management and protein design,” added Dawson. “Experienced users have confirmed that Mukai delivers superior performance compared to other constrained-optimization/QUBO solvers. They have also noted how Mukai provides true ‘quantum simplicity’ when it comes to developing and executing their applications on quantum computers.”



Mukai has been the first and only quantum software development and execution platform to deliver performance advantages with quantum-ready applications running on classical computers. This best-in-class breakthrough in performance was highlighted in a benchmark study published earlier this year.



The trial enables developers and organizations to discover how they can migrate their existing applications to quantum-powered solutions today and realize superior performance even when running their solutions on classical (Intel® or AMD processor-based) computers.



Mukai 3.0 supports easy, direct connections to the widest selection of the world’s leading QCs, including those offered by IonQ , D-Wave , IBM and Rigetti . This allows users to evaluate how different quantum processing units (QPUs) handle their applications simply by selecting a target QC from within the Mukai interface. Mukai’s software execution layer directs the execution of problems to either classical, or a hybrid of quantum and classical computers, based on user guidance.

Mukai users also do not need to know or implement the various highly technical methods for connecting their classical environment to these QCs. Mukai’s powerful but easy-to-use Subject Matter Expert ( SME ) interface saves developers and programmers significant time, cost and resources, while vastly accelerating the development process.

Mukai enables developers to work with their familiar concepts, and it automatically converts their problems into the highly technical and complicated formats required of today’s QCs, which can vary widely.

“Each of today’s QCs take a different approach to quantum processing, so some may be better suited to certain types of constrained-optimization problems than others,” explained QCI’s chief technology officer, Michael Booth. “Mukai’s simplified interface allows developers to program and test their applications on different QC hardware, but without needing to become an expert in deep math or a particular QC.”

Booth previously spent 20 years at Cray Research and five years at Silicon Graphics before joining D-Wave Systems, the world’s first commercial supplier of quantum computers, where he developed advanced qbsolv and benchmarking algorithms.

Booth noted that as a further benefit, applications developed with Mukai are ready to run on the quantum computers of tomorrow when they achieve their anticipated performance advantage over classical computers. This benefit preserves an organization’s investment in early quantum software development and ensures a competitively faster time-to-market when superior quantum performance arrives.

The Mukai platform’s cloud-based approach provides developers a highly effective and practical way to develop applications to solve many difficult problems. While quantum computing is typically a very high-dollar investment given the sophisticated and costly hardware requirements, Mukai makes quantum application development affordable and scalable compared to running solutions on a quantum annealer or computer.

“Mukai provides users the ability to develop applications for multiple quantum computers simultaneously without having to develop programs for a specific platform,” said Steve Reinhardt, VP for product development and also previously a development team leader at D-Wave. “This capability not only provides greater programming efficiency but also allows developers to quickly receive feedback on which QCs perform better for their problems.”

Mukai Free Trial

The Mukai trial program grants free access to the entire, fully functioning software development and execution platform.

The trial includes the powerful Mukai API for calling a proprietary set of highly optimized quantum-ready solvers that can execute on a cloud-based classical or quantum computer infrastructure and deliver differentiated performance for many quantum-ready algorithms.

The trial allows developers and organizations to discover how they can migrate their existing applications to quantum-ready solutions today and realize superior performance even when running on classical computers.

To learn more about Mukai 3.0 or the free trial, contact John Dawson at trial@QuantumComputingInc.com or signup online here.

About Quantum Computing Inc.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QCI) is focused on developing novel applications and solutions utilizing quantum and quantum-ready computing techniques to solve difficult problems in various industries. The company is leveraging its team of experts in finance, computing, security, mathematics and physics to develop commercial applications for industries and government agencies that will need quantum computing power to solve their most challenging problems. For more information about QCI, visit www.quantumcomputinginc.com.

