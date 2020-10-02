PLANO, Texas, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG) (the “Company”), formerly Sharing Services Inc., announces the appointment of Frank D. Heuszel and Sassuan (Sam) Lee to serve as directors on its Board.



“We are pleased to have Frank and Sam join the Board and look forward to the variety and depth of executive management and international experience they will bring to the Board,” stated John “JT” Thatch, president/CEO and director of SHRG.

“I look forward to being part of the team to help grow Sharing Services and to build upon the success that their team and the other Sharing Services Directors have already achieved. I am excited about helping Sharing Services continue to serve its customers, develop new products and markets, to grow its independent representative network, and to build shareholder value,” stated Frank Heuszel.

“The success that this company has achieved thus far is amazing and I hope to bring my expertise and international business experience to the Board and continue to add value,” stated Sassuan Lee.

Frank Heuszel has extensive expertise in a wide array of strategic, business, turnaround and regulatory matters across several industries as a result of his executive management, educational and operational experience. Prior to joining DSS as the CEO, Mr. Heuszel had a very successful career in commercial banking. For over 35 years, Heuszel served in many senior executive roles with major U.S. and international banking organizations. As a banker, Mr. Heuszel has served as General Counsel, Director of Special Assets, Credit Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Auditor. Mr. Heuszel also operates a successful law practice focused on the regulation and operation of banks, management of bank litigation, corporate restructures and merger and acquisitions. In addition to being an attorney and executive manager, Mr. Heuszel is also a Certified Public Accountant (retired), and a Certified Internal Auditor.

Mr. Sassuan Lee (or Sam) is a prominent entrepreneur and FinTech executive with over 20 years of management experience in digital economy. He is also a board advisor, independent/non-executive director, public speaker, lecturer, corporate trainer and private investor. He has been a keynote speaker and expert panelist at over 50 international conferences, regional meetings and corporate events. His vision is to bring wealth inclusion and improve economic inequality in the world by diminishing the boundaries among nations and connecting isolated economies through financial technology and innovation. Currently, Mr. Lee is the founder and CEO of Coinstreet Partners, an award-winning decentralized investment banking group and consultancy firm in the F.M.T. (Finance, Media & Technology) field, providing a business ecosystem for the new era of digital economy. Coinstreet focuses on five key business segments: Digital Asset Investment Banking, Digital Asset & Wealth Management, Global Distribution Coordination, Asset Tokenization & Security Digitization Management Solution, and Decentralized Finance & DLT Solution.

Additional information is contained in the Company’s 10-Q and 10-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Sharing Services Global Corporation

Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG), formerly Sharing Services Inc., is a publicly traded diversified company dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition and development of innovative companies, products and technologies in the direct selling industry. The Sharing Services combined platform leverages the capabilities and expertise of various companies that market and sell products direct to the consumer through independent contractors. Two of its primary divisions include Elevacity Global, LLC (a product sourcing and supply company) and Elepreneur, LLC (a sales and marketing company based on utilization of independent contractors as the sales force). For more information, visit www.SHRGinc.com, www.Elevacity.com or www.Elepreneur.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release, those which are not purely historical or which depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including the Company's operating margin and rolling average annual growth in tangible book value per share, constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risks factors described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

Company Contact:

Sharing Services Global Corporation

Investor Relations

(469) 304-9400 Ext 201

Info@SHRGinc.com

Corporate Communications:

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com