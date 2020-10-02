Dallas, Texas, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Bionic Eye Market Size 2020, By Technology (Electronic, Mechanical) Type (External Eye, Implanted Eye) End Use (Hospitals, Ophthalmic Clinics, Others) Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa) and Forecast 2021 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Request a pdf sample at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1651

Adroit Market Research report on global Bionic eye market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2018 to 2019, with the base year of estimation as 2020 and forecast from 2021 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global Bionic eye market have been studied in detail.

The global bionic eye market is projected to reach USD 360 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.8%. Increasing occurrence of vision loss, development of new healthcare facilities in evolving economies and increasing clinical trials are some of the factors driving the growth of the global bionic eye market.

Browse the full repor with Table of Contents and List of Figures at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/bionic-eye-market

Prosthetics have played important role in restoring the damaged parts of the body like limbs, heart, kidney, pancreas etc. But in case of human eyes the visual signals can be captured by other means and transferred to the human brain this is the possible way by which the vision can be restored. That can be done by the help of bionic eye or artificial eye. The devices are designed to mimic the retina or the function of the human eye. There are several methods like chips can be developed to mimic the function of the retina and this chip can be embedded into the eye by the help of microsurgery. Now the scientist have made it possible to integrate the electronics and engineering with the biotechnology that provide the artificial vision. In this process of bionic eye development all have played an important role in the development of the device, whether a biomedical, computer, electronics, mechanical or any other. This bionic eye has the ray of hope for the blind. Development of this device adds life to the blind people around the world.

The global bionic eye market is categorized based on technology, type and end-use. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into external eye, and implanted eye. The external eye segment dominated the market in 2020 due to increasing prevalence of age-related vision loss.

Direct purchase the report at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1651

North America dominated the market for bionic eye in 2019, while Asia Pacific is set to grow at a highest CAGR due to improving income levels and rising awareness regarding eye implants. Key players of the global bionic eye market include Second Sight Medical Products LLC, Nano Retina Ltd., Nidek Co. Ltd., MetaModal LLC, Bionic Vision Technologies, Biomedical Technologies S.L., Monash Vision Group and Pixium Vision among others.

Are you looking for a DISCOUNT? If yes, then get in touch with us at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/1651

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Outlook

4. Bionic eye Market by Technology, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

5. Bionic eye Market by Type, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

6. Bionic eye Market by End Use, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

7. Bionic eye Market by Region 2018-2028 (USD Million)

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

10. Appendix

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.