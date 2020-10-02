WAYNE, Pa., Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its ongoing commitment to information security and customer data protection, Unilog announced today that it has achieved the globally recognized ISO 27001:2013 certification.



ISO 27001 is awarded to businesses that establish, implement, maintain, and continually improve their information security management system (ISMS). Unilog has a comprehensive ISMS in place that minimizes risk and ensures business continuity by proactively deterring and limiting the impact of a security breach.

“As global threats continue to rise, we have strengthened our commitment to information security by implementing strict security controls, an effective risk management process, and regular system audits,” said Suchit Bachalli, CEO of Unilog. “This is a significant investment on our part, because our top priority is protecting data – especially our customers’ data.”

Unilog is a global technology company that provides powerful, affordable eCommerce solutions to midmarket B2B companies. Any information collected and maintained by the company is carefully protected to preserve its confidentiality, integrity, and availability. The ISO certification ensures that Unilog has strict processes in place for access control, back-up and data recovery, email security, mobile computing and teleworking, and password management.

“This ISO 27001 certification is further validation by an independent third party that our information security management system follows industry best practices,” said Bachalli. “As a global eCommerce solutions provider, our customers can have the utmost confidence and trust in the security of our internal infrastructure and processes.”

Unilog is a global technology company that delivers powerful, affordable eCommerce solutions for the B2B marketplace.

