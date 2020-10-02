Alexandria, Va., Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pool & Hot Tub Alliance is inviting public review and comments on the revision of ANSI/APSP/ICC-7 2013 American National Standard for Suction Entrapment Avoidance In Swimming Pools, Wading Pools, Spas, Hot Tubs, and Catch Basins also known as the PHTA-7 standard Public review is an important part of the American National Standards (ANSI) standards consensus development process.

The PHTA -7 standard outlines design and performance criteria for circulation systems. This includes components, devices and related technology installed to prevent entrapment hazards in residential and public swimming pools, wading pools, inground spas, infinity edge basins, infinity edge-type pools and catch pools, and aquatic recreation facilities. The standard applies to new and existing installations.

“When the 2013 revision of the standard for entrapment avoidance was released, the industry faced some challenges complying with it,” explains Kenneth Gregory, PHTA-7 Standard Writing Committee (SWC) Chair and Compliance & Safety Manager of Pentair Water Quality Systems. “One of the main problems was in calculating the maximum flow rate for both commercial and residential pools. The 2020 revision of the PHTA-7 standard has addressed this issue and many others. Builders and code officials will find this version very clear and easy to follow. I am very proud of the work we have accomplished. This version will continue to improve safety.”

PHTA invites all pool and hot tub professionals, as well as non-industry members, to review the draft and submit comments by Friday, November 16,2020, for consideration. The ANSI public review announcement on the required 45-day period is published in n Standards Action.

To request an electronic copy of the draft standard revision for review and comment, please email standards@phta.org. All public review comments on the revised PHTA-7 standard must be submitted to standards@phta.org no later than November 16, 2020.

For more information, please contact the PHTA Standards Department at standards@phta.org or call (703) 838-0083.



About the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance

The Pool & Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA), a non-profit organization with nearly 3,500 members worldwide, was established in 1956 to support, promote, and protect the common interests of the $36.5B pool, hot tub, and spa industry. PHTA provides education, advocacy, standards development, research, and market growth to increase our members’ professionalism, knowledge, and profitability. Additionally, PHTA facilitates the expansion of swimming, water safety, and related research and outreach activities to introduce more people to swimming, making swimming environments safer and keeping pools open to serve communities. For more information, visit www.phta.org.

