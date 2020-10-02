Nearly Selling Out of Over 1,400 Judges Kits (30+ Lbs of Cannabis Products) To Consumers Across Illinois

CHICAGO, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Times, the most well-known brand in cannabis, and creators of the world’s first and largest cannabis judging competition, the Cannabis Cup, announces today the winners of it’s inaugural People’s Choice competition ( https://hightimes.com/news/winners-cannabis-cup-illinois-peoples-choice-edition-2020/ ) after it’s entrance into Illinois was met with incredible demand. Consumers across the state waited in lines down the block for their chance to purchase the best product the newly legal state has to offer, and for their chance to judge the Cannabis Cup People’s Choice Edition safely from the comfort of their own home.

The High Times Cannabis Cup is the world’s foremost cannabis festival, originally founded in 1988 in Amsterdam. While most Cannabis Cup events were set up as two or three-day festivals, given the threat of COVID-19 High Times has created the new People’s Choice Edition as an extension of the brand, which for the first time ever will allow consumers to judge the most renowned cannabis competition in the world safely from their own homes. This allows consumers in Colorado the unprecedented opportunity to try 28 different strains in a one ounce box, and judge them against each other in order to award the state’s best, as determined by the state’s consumers.

The winners of High Times Inaugural Illinois People’s Choice event included Revolution Cannabis, who went home with a win across every category despite this being it’s first time competing, Bhang, Columbia Care, Verano, Bedford Grow, Aeriz, Cresco, Rythm, Grassroots Cannabis, PharmaCann, and Incredibles.

Providing a day of sales matched only by each shop’s first day of business, High Times partnered with dispensaries across the state to make these kits available to consumers across the region. The brand thanks it’s partners MOCA, Rise/GTI, Verano/Zen Leaf and Beyond/Hello for it’s trust in our products, and for believing in the strength of our event.

For more information about the People’s Choice Cannabis Cup events, please visit cannabiscup.com .

About High Times:

For more than 45 years, High Times has been the world’s most well-known cannabis brand - championing the lifestyle and educating the masses on the benefits of this natural flower. From humble beginnings as a counterculture lifestyle publication, High Times has evolved into hosting industry-leading events like the Cannabis Cup and the High Times Business Summit, while providing digital TV and social networks, globally distributed merchandise, international licensing deals and providing content for its millions of fans and supporters across the globe. In the world of Cannabis, High Times is the arbiter of quality. For more information on High Times visit http://www.hightimes.com .

About MOCA:

MOCA – Modern Cannabis are cannabis dispensaries in the Logan Square and River North neighborhoods of Chicago, IL. Our original Logan Square location was one of Chicago’s first legal cannabis dispensaries, opening its doors to patients in 2016. Today, it is both medical and recreational, while our River North location is recreational-only. Both are centrally located and easily accessible by public transit and public transportation, and via Interstate 90-94 exits.

About Verano/Zen Leaf:

Verano™ is a national, vertically integrated operator of licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and retail facilities. Verano produces a full suite of premium, artisanal cannabis products. Verano distributes cannabis concentrates, edibles, extracts, flower, tinctures & topicals, many in precision-dosed THC and CBD formulations, under its coveted premium brands: Encore ™, Avexia™ and Verano™.

About Rise/GTI:

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Beboe, Dogwalkers, Dr. Solomon’s, incredibles, Rythm and The Feel Collection. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called Rise™ and Essence. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 13 manufacturing facilities, licenses for 96 retail locations and operations across 12 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs over 1,800 people and serves thousands of patients and customers each year. The company was named a Best Workplace 2018 by Crain’s Chicago Business and MG Retailer magazine in 2018 and 2019. More information is available at GTIgrows.com .

About Jushi Holdings & Beyond/Hello:

Jushi Holdings Inc. ("Jushi") (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQB: JUSHF) is a globally focused cannabis and hemp company that creates best-in-class retail experiences, brands and products.

Too often in the cannabis industry, the dispensary experience is about getting customers in and out as fast as possible. BEYOND / HELLO™ is the company’s retail arm that is focused on bringing personalized service and individualized experiences to customers beyond the first visit and first “Hello.”

BEYOND / HELLO™ currently operates 10 retail locations across the U.S. and is preparing to open up new locations in CA, IL, PA, VA, among other states in the near future.

BEYOND / HELLO™ carries a wide range of cannabis products for consumers, including flower, edibles, cartridges, topicals, tinctures and pre-rolls, with extracts, rigs, vapes, pens and other gear and merch available.

All retail locations have expertly trained staff available to guide customers in finding the best products to meet their needs; are ADA compliant and fully accessible; LGBTQ+ friendly; and offer a 10% discount to anyone 65 years or older, veterans and active military servicemen and women with identification.

