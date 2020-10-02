Supersapiens and the INEOS Grenadiers announce innovation partnership that will allow their athletes to have real-time glucose visibility

Atlanta, Georgia, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supersapiens, a sports technology company empowering energy management to sustain peak athletic performance, is partnering with the INEOS Grenadiers as part of a cutting-edge initiative that will allow their athletes to have real-time glucose visibility through the Abbott Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor.

Supersapiens is built for athletes by athletes with a combined 30+ years of experience at the toughest level of sports. In a partnership with global healthcare leader Abbott, Supersapiens is bringing glucose monitoring technology to Europe designed specifically for athletes.

“Sir Dave Brailsford has a proven track record showing attention to detail delivers results. The INEOS Grenadiers are data-focused and consistently on the forefront of science and technology in the peloton. I greatly respect Dave and am honored to call the INEOS Grenadiers a partner,” said Phil Southerland, founder and CEO of Supersapiens and former professional cyclist.

Through the Supersapiens partnership, the INEOS Grenadiers will have real-time glucose visibility through the Abbott Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor. Combined with the Supersapiens app, riders and coaches will be able to retrospectively analyze data, finetune fueling strategies, and establish a correlation between glucose levels and athletic performance.

“There is constant change and evolution in technology, and we are always looking for partners who can help us find the latest data-driven solutions. Supersapiens is a company built by athletes for athletes, so they understand the importance of energy management and finding technological solutions for optimal fuelling and empowering riders,” said Sir Dave Brailsford, Team Principal of the Team INEOS Grenadiers. "Whilst we have used continuous glucose monitors in the past this partnership will help us take this to the next stage through using the Supersapiens ecosystem to access and interpret a new depth of data and information.”

The Supersapiens app provides both on- and off-bike benefits through personalized Insights, Event Analytics, and retrospective analysis. During exercise, an athlete can monitor key variables to optimize performance, including glucose loading, in-race energy management, and glucose stability management. Off the bike, access to real-time continuous glucose values will allow the INEOS Grenadiers rider to see how food impacts his body and enables him to further optimize his unique fueling strategy for continued athletic performance.

“Glucose is the body’s main energy source during exercise. Given the INEOS Grenadier athlete’s bodies’ heightened energy needs during exercise, it is essential to monitor and maintain appropriate glucose levels to help support optimized performance,” said Todd Furneaux, President and Co-Founder of Supersapiens. “Through Supersapiens, they will be able to maintain a target optimal glucose level to optimize peak performance.”

“The ability to monitor glucose levels with high-resolution and in real-time will give us a better understanding of how our riders respond to specific training and nutrition protocols,” added Javi Gonzalez, Lead Performance Nutritionist at INEOS Grenadiers. “Over-time, we will integrate glucose within our larger data science framework to optimise training, fuelling and recovery strategies.”

The Supersapiens ecosystem, utilizing Abbott’s Libre Sense, is now available for pre-order at Supersapiens.com in Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Shipping to consumers will begin in the coming weeks. Learn more about Supersapiens full line of products and purchase the Abbott Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor at www.supersapiens.com.

About Supersapiens

Supersapiens is an Atlanta-based sports technology company focused on energy management systems that improve athletic performance. Supersapiens empowers athletes to show up to the starting line optimally fueled, manage in-race fueling to sustain peak performance, and properly refuel and recover.

The Supersapiens ecosystem, including the Abbott Libre Sense Glucose Sport System, is not available for sale in the U.S.

