The "Global Fusion Biopsy Market Size 2020, By Biopsy Route (Transrectal, Transperineal) End Use (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Care Centers) Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa) and Forecast 2021 to 2028" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research report on global Fusion biopsy market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2018 to 2019, with the base year of estimation as 2020 and forecast from 2021 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global Fusion biopsy market have been studied in detail.

The global fusion biopsy market is projected to reach USD 1,001.2 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.1%. Growing incidence of prostate cancer, high specificity of fusion biopsy, and increasing acceptance of multiparametric MRI in prostate cancer care are some of the factors driving the growth of the global fusion biopsy market.

death in men. Most guidelines recommend screening for prostate cancer for well-informed men with more than seven to ten years of life expectancy. The process involves performing a clinical history, digital rectal examination (DRE) and serum testing of prostate specific antigen (PSA). Prostate biopsy is performed on the basis of screening results, and remains the gold standard for diagnosis.

The global fusion biopsy market is categorized based on biopsy route and end-use. On the basis of biopsy route, the market is segmented into transrectal, and transperineal. The transrectal segment dominated the market in 2020. Transrectal ultrasound guided prostate biopsy (TRUS-biopsy) is most offered worldwide. Transperineal biopsy (TPP-biopsy), on the other hand, has been gaining popularity due to its superior sensitivity and lower rate of sepsis.

North America dominated the market for fusion biopsy in 2019, while Asia Pacific is set to grow at a highest CAGR due to advances in oncology procedures. Key players of the global fusion biopsy market include MedCom, KOELIS, ESAOTE SPA, Focal Helathcare, UC-Care Medical Systems Ltd., GeoScan Medical among others.

