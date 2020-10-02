New York, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fertility Testing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956763/?utm_source=GNW
7 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Ovulation Predictor Kits, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$275.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fertility Monitors segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $116 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR
The Fertility Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$116 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$137.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.
Male Fertility Testing Products Segment to Record 6% CAGR
In the global Male Fertility Testing Products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$70.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$102.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$87 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 371-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Fertility Test Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Fertility Testing
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Fertility Testing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Ovulation
Predictor Kits by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Ovulation Predictor Kits by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Ovulation Predictor Kits
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Fertility Monitors
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Fertility Monitors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Monitors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Male Fertility
Testing Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Male Fertility Testing
Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Male Fertility Testing
Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Female by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Female by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Female by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Male by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Male by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Male by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Home care by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for Home care by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Home care by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Fertility clinics
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 23: World Historic Review for Fertility clinics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Fertility clinics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospital by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 26: World Historic Review for Hospital by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospital by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Fertility Test Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Fertility Testing
by Product - Ovulation Predictor Kits, Fertility Monitors and
Male Fertility Testing Products - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Fertility Testing by Product -
Ovulation Predictor Kits, Fertility Monitors and Male
Fertility Testing Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ovulation
Predictor Kits, Fertility Monitors and Male Fertility Testing
Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Fertility Testing
by Application - Female and Male - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Fertility Testing by
Application - Female and Male Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Female
and Male for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Fertility Testing
by End-Use - Home care, Fertility clinics and Hospital -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Fertility Testing by End-Use -
Home care, Fertility clinics and Hospital Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home care,
Fertility clinics and Hospital for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Fertility
Testing by Product - Ovulation Predictor Kits, Fertility
Monitors and Male Fertility Testing Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Fertility Testing by
Product - Ovulation Predictor Kits, Fertility Monitors and Male
Fertility Testing Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ovulation
Predictor Kits, Fertility Monitors and Male Fertility Testing
Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Fertility
Testing by Application - Female and Male - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Fertility Testing by
Application - Female and Male Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Female
and Male for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Fertility
Testing by End-Use - Home care, Fertility clinics and Hospital -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Fertility Testing by
End-Use - Home care, Fertility clinics and Hospital Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home care,
Fertility clinics and Hospital for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Fertility Testing
by Product - Ovulation Predictor Kits, Fertility Monitors and
Male Fertility Testing Products - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Fertility Testing by
Product - Ovulation Predictor Kits, Fertility Monitors and Male
Fertility Testing Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ovulation
Predictor Kits, Fertility Monitors and Male Fertility Testing
Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Fertility Testing
by Application - Female and Male - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Fertility Testing by
Application - Female and Male Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Female
and Male for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Fertility Testing
by End-Use - Home care, Fertility clinics and Hospital -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Fertility Testing by
End-Use - Home care, Fertility clinics and Hospital Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home care,
Fertility clinics and Hospital for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Fertility Testing
by Product - Ovulation Predictor Kits, Fertility Monitors and
Male Fertility Testing Products - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 56: China Historic Review for Fertility Testing by
Product - Ovulation Predictor Kits, Fertility Monitors and Male
Fertility Testing Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ovulation
Predictor Kits, Fertility Monitors and Male Fertility Testing
Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Fertility Testing
by Application - Female and Male - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 59: China Historic Review for Fertility Testing by
Application - Female and Male Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Female
and Male for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Fertility Testing
by End-Use - Home care, Fertility clinics and Hospital -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 62: China Historic Review for Fertility Testing by
End-Use - Home care, Fertility clinics and Hospital Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home care,
Fertility clinics and Hospital for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Fertility Test Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Fertility
Testing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Fertility Testing by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Fertility
Testing by Product - Ovulation Predictor Kits, Fertility
Monitors and Male Fertility Testing Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Fertility Testing by
Product - Ovulation Predictor Kits, Fertility Monitors and Male
Fertility Testing Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ovulation
Predictor Kits, Fertility Monitors and Male Fertility Testing
Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Fertility
Testing by Application - Female and Male - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Fertility Testing by
Application - Female and Male Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Female
and Male for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Fertility
Testing by End-Use - Home care, Fertility clinics and Hospital -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Fertility Testing by
End-Use - Home care, Fertility clinics and Hospital Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home care,
Fertility clinics and Hospital for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Fertility
Testing by Product - Ovulation Predictor Kits, Fertility
Monitors and Male Fertility Testing Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 77: France Historic Review for Fertility Testing by
Product - Ovulation Predictor Kits, Fertility Monitors and Male
Fertility Testing Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ovulation
Predictor Kits, Fertility Monitors and Male Fertility Testing
Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Fertility
Testing by Application - Female and Male - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 80: France Historic Review for Fertility Testing by
Application - Female and Male Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Female
and Male for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Fertility
Testing by End-Use - Home care, Fertility clinics and Hospital -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 83: France Historic Review for Fertility Testing by
End-Use - Home care, Fertility clinics and Hospital Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home care,
Fertility clinics and Hospital for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Fertility
Testing by Product - Ovulation Predictor Kits, Fertility
Monitors and Male Fertility Testing Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Fertility Testing by
Product - Ovulation Predictor Kits, Fertility Monitors and Male
Fertility Testing Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ovulation
Predictor Kits, Fertility Monitors and Male Fertility Testing
Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Fertility
Testing by Application - Female and Male - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Fertility Testing by
Application - Female and Male Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Female
and Male for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Fertility
Testing by End-Use - Home care, Fertility clinics and Hospital -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Fertility Testing by
End-Use - Home care, Fertility clinics and Hospital Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home care,
Fertility clinics and Hospital for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Fertility Testing
by Product - Ovulation Predictor Kits, Fertility Monitors and
Male Fertility Testing Products - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Fertility Testing by
Product - Ovulation Predictor Kits, Fertility Monitors and Male
Fertility Testing Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ovulation
Predictor Kits, Fertility Monitors and Male Fertility Testing
Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Fertility Testing
by Application - Female and Male - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Fertility Testing by
Application - Female and Male Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Female
and Male for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Fertility
Testing by End-Use - Home care, Fertility clinics and Hospital -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Fertility Testing by
End-Use - Home care, Fertility clinics and Hospital Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home care,
Fertility clinics and Hospital for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Fertility Testing
by Product - Ovulation Predictor Kits, Fertility Monitors and
Male Fertility Testing Products - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 104: UK Historic Review for Fertility Testing by Product -
Ovulation Predictor Kits, Fertility Monitors and Male
Fertility Testing Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ovulation
Predictor Kits, Fertility Monitors and Male Fertility Testing
Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Fertility Testing
by Application - Female and Male - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 107: UK Historic Review for Fertility Testing by
Application - Female and Male Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Female
and Male for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Fertility Testing
by End-Use - Home care, Fertility clinics and Hospital -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 110: UK Historic Review for Fertility Testing by End-Use -
Home care, Fertility clinics and Hospital Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home care,
Fertility clinics and Hospital for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 112: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Fertility
Testing by Product - Ovulation Predictor Kits, Fertility
Monitors and Male Fertility Testing Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 113: Spain Historic Review for Fertility Testing by
Product - Ovulation Predictor Kits, Fertility Monitors and Male
Fertility Testing Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 114: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ovulation
Predictor Kits, Fertility Monitors and Male Fertility Testing
Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 115: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Fertility
Testing by Application - Female and Male - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 116: Spain Historic Review for Fertility Testing by
Application - Female and Male Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 117: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Female
and Male for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 118: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Fertility
Testing by End-Use - Home care, Fertility clinics and Hospital -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 119: Spain Historic Review for Fertility Testing by
End-Use - Home care, Fertility clinics and Hospital Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 120: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home care,
Fertility clinics and Hospital for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 121: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Fertility
Testing by Product - Ovulation Predictor Kits, Fertility
Monitors and Male Fertility Testing Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 122: Russia Historic Review for Fertility Testing by
Product - Ovulation Predictor Kits, Fertility Monitors and Male
Fertility Testing Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 123: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ovulation
Predictor Kits, Fertility Monitors and Male Fertility Testing
Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 124: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Fertility
Testing by Application - Female and Male - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 125: Russia Historic Review for Fertility Testing by
Application - Female and Male Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 126: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Female
and Male for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 127: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Fertility
Testing by End-Use - Home care, Fertility clinics and Hospital -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 128: Russia Historic Review for Fertility Testing by
End-Use - Home care, Fertility clinics and Hospital Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 129: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home care,
Fertility clinics and Hospital for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 130: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Fertility Testing by Product - Ovulation Predictor Kits,
Fertility Monitors and Male Fertility Testing Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 131: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Fertility Testing
by Product - Ovulation Predictor Kits, Fertility Monitors and
Male Fertility Testing Products Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 132: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fertility
Testing by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ovulation Predictor Kits, Fertility Monitors and Male Fertility
Testing Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 133: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Fertility Testing by Application - Female and Male -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 134: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Fertility Testing
by Application - Female and Male Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 135: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fertility
Testing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Female and Male for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 136: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Fertility Testing by End-Use - Home care, Fertility clinics and
Hospital - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 137: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Fertility Testing
by End-Use - Home care, Fertility clinics and Hospital Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019
Table 138: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fertility
Testing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Home care, Fertility clinics and Hospital for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 139: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Fertility
Testing by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 140: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fertility Testing
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 141: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Fertility
Testing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 142: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Fertility
Testing by Product - Ovulation Predictor Kits, Fertility
Monitors and Male Fertility Testing Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 143: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fertility Testing
by Product - Ovulation Predictor Kits, Fertility Monitors and
Male Fertility Testing Products Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 144: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Fertility
