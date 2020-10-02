New York, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fertility Testing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956763/?utm_source=GNW

7 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Ovulation Predictor Kits, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$275.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fertility Monitors segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $116 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR



The Fertility Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$116 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$137.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.



Male Fertility Testing Products Segment to Record 6% CAGR



In the global Male Fertility Testing Products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$70.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$102.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$87 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 371-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AdvaCare Pharma

Ava Science Inc.

Babystart

bioZhena Corporation

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Fairhaven Health LLC

Fertility Focus Ltd

Geratherm Medical AG

Hilin Life Products

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc.

Sensiia

SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH

TaiDoc Technology Corporation

UEBE Medical GmbH

Valley Electronics AG







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Fertility Test Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Fertility Testing

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Fertility Testing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Ovulation

Predictor Kits by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Ovulation Predictor Kits by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Ovulation Predictor Kits

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Fertility Monitors

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Fertility Monitors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Monitors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Male Fertility

Testing Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Male Fertility Testing

Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Male Fertility Testing

Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Female by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Female by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Female by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Male by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Male by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Male by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Home care by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Home care by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Home care by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Fertility clinics

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Fertility clinics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Fertility clinics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospital by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 26: World Historic Review for Hospital by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospital by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Fertility Test Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Fertility Testing

by Product - Ovulation Predictor Kits, Fertility Monitors and

Male Fertility Testing Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Fertility Testing by Product -

Ovulation Predictor Kits, Fertility Monitors and Male

Fertility Testing Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ovulation

Predictor Kits, Fertility Monitors and Male Fertility Testing

Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Fertility Testing

by Application - Female and Male - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Fertility Testing by

Application - Female and Male Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Female

and Male for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Fertility Testing

by End-Use - Home care, Fertility clinics and Hospital -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Fertility Testing by End-Use -

Home care, Fertility clinics and Hospital Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home care,

Fertility clinics and Hospital for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Fertility

Testing by Product - Ovulation Predictor Kits, Fertility

Monitors and Male Fertility Testing Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Fertility Testing by

Product - Ovulation Predictor Kits, Fertility Monitors and Male

Fertility Testing Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ovulation

Predictor Kits, Fertility Monitors and Male Fertility Testing

Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Fertility

Testing by Application - Female and Male - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Fertility Testing by

Application - Female and Male Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Female

and Male for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Fertility

Testing by End-Use - Home care, Fertility clinics and Hospital -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Fertility Testing by

End-Use - Home care, Fertility clinics and Hospital Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home care,

Fertility clinics and Hospital for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Fertility Testing

by Product - Ovulation Predictor Kits, Fertility Monitors and

Male Fertility Testing Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Fertility Testing by

Product - Ovulation Predictor Kits, Fertility Monitors and Male

Fertility Testing Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ovulation

Predictor Kits, Fertility Monitors and Male Fertility Testing

Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Fertility Testing

by Application - Female and Male - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Fertility Testing by

Application - Female and Male Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Female

and Male for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Fertility Testing

by End-Use - Home care, Fertility clinics and Hospital -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Fertility Testing by

End-Use - Home care, Fertility clinics and Hospital Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home care,

Fertility clinics and Hospital for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Fertility Testing

by Product - Ovulation Predictor Kits, Fertility Monitors and

Male Fertility Testing Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 56: China Historic Review for Fertility Testing by

Product - Ovulation Predictor Kits, Fertility Monitors and Male

Fertility Testing Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ovulation

Predictor Kits, Fertility Monitors and Male Fertility Testing

Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Fertility Testing

by Application - Female and Male - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 59: China Historic Review for Fertility Testing by

Application - Female and Male Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Female

and Male for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Fertility Testing

by End-Use - Home care, Fertility clinics and Hospital -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 62: China Historic Review for Fertility Testing by

End-Use - Home care, Fertility clinics and Hospital Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home care,

Fertility clinics and Hospital for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Fertility Test Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Fertility

Testing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Fertility Testing by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Fertility

Testing by Product - Ovulation Predictor Kits, Fertility

Monitors and Male Fertility Testing Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Fertility Testing by

Product - Ovulation Predictor Kits, Fertility Monitors and Male

Fertility Testing Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ovulation

Predictor Kits, Fertility Monitors and Male Fertility Testing

Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Fertility

Testing by Application - Female and Male - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Fertility Testing by

Application - Female and Male Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Female

and Male for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Fertility

Testing by End-Use - Home care, Fertility clinics and Hospital -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Fertility Testing by

End-Use - Home care, Fertility clinics and Hospital Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home care,

Fertility clinics and Hospital for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Fertility

Testing by Product - Ovulation Predictor Kits, Fertility

Monitors and Male Fertility Testing Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 77: France Historic Review for Fertility Testing by

Product - Ovulation Predictor Kits, Fertility Monitors and Male

Fertility Testing Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ovulation

Predictor Kits, Fertility Monitors and Male Fertility Testing

Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Fertility

Testing by Application - Female and Male - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: France Historic Review for Fertility Testing by

Application - Female and Male Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Female

and Male for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Fertility

Testing by End-Use - Home care, Fertility clinics and Hospital -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 83: France Historic Review for Fertility Testing by

End-Use - Home care, Fertility clinics and Hospital Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home care,

Fertility clinics and Hospital for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Fertility

Testing by Product - Ovulation Predictor Kits, Fertility

Monitors and Male Fertility Testing Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Fertility Testing by

Product - Ovulation Predictor Kits, Fertility Monitors and Male

Fertility Testing Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ovulation

Predictor Kits, Fertility Monitors and Male Fertility Testing

Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Fertility

Testing by Application - Female and Male - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Fertility Testing by

Application - Female and Male Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Female

and Male for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Fertility

Testing by End-Use - Home care, Fertility clinics and Hospital -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Fertility Testing by

End-Use - Home care, Fertility clinics and Hospital Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home care,

Fertility clinics and Hospital for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Fertility Testing

by Product - Ovulation Predictor Kits, Fertility Monitors and

Male Fertility Testing Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Fertility Testing by

Product - Ovulation Predictor Kits, Fertility Monitors and Male

Fertility Testing Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ovulation

Predictor Kits, Fertility Monitors and Male Fertility Testing

Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Fertility Testing

by Application - Female and Male - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Fertility Testing by

Application - Female and Male Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Female

and Male for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Fertility

Testing by End-Use - Home care, Fertility clinics and Hospital -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Fertility Testing by

End-Use - Home care, Fertility clinics and Hospital Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home care,

Fertility clinics and Hospital for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Fertility Testing

by Product - Ovulation Predictor Kits, Fertility Monitors and

Male Fertility Testing Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 104: UK Historic Review for Fertility Testing by Product -

Ovulation Predictor Kits, Fertility Monitors and Male

Fertility Testing Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ovulation

Predictor Kits, Fertility Monitors and Male Fertility Testing

Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Fertility Testing

by Application - Female and Male - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 107: UK Historic Review for Fertility Testing by

Application - Female and Male Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Female

and Male for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Fertility Testing

by End-Use - Home care, Fertility clinics and Hospital -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 110: UK Historic Review for Fertility Testing by End-Use -

Home care, Fertility clinics and Hospital Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home care,

Fertility clinics and Hospital for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 112: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Fertility

Testing by Product - Ovulation Predictor Kits, Fertility

Monitors and Male Fertility Testing Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 113: Spain Historic Review for Fertility Testing by

Product - Ovulation Predictor Kits, Fertility Monitors and Male

Fertility Testing Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 114: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ovulation

Predictor Kits, Fertility Monitors and Male Fertility Testing

Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 115: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Fertility

Testing by Application - Female and Male - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 116: Spain Historic Review for Fertility Testing by

Application - Female and Male Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 117: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Female

and Male for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 118: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Fertility

Testing by End-Use - Home care, Fertility clinics and Hospital -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 119: Spain Historic Review for Fertility Testing by

End-Use - Home care, Fertility clinics and Hospital Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 120: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home care,

Fertility clinics and Hospital for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 121: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Fertility

Testing by Product - Ovulation Predictor Kits, Fertility

Monitors and Male Fertility Testing Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 122: Russia Historic Review for Fertility Testing by

Product - Ovulation Predictor Kits, Fertility Monitors and Male

Fertility Testing Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 123: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ovulation

Predictor Kits, Fertility Monitors and Male Fertility Testing

Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 124: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Fertility

Testing by Application - Female and Male - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 125: Russia Historic Review for Fertility Testing by

Application - Female and Male Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 126: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Female

and Male for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 127: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Fertility

Testing by End-Use - Home care, Fertility clinics and Hospital -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 128: Russia Historic Review for Fertility Testing by

End-Use - Home care, Fertility clinics and Hospital Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 129: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Testing by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home care,

Fertility clinics and Hospital for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 130: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Fertility Testing by Product - Ovulation Predictor Kits,

Fertility Monitors and Male Fertility Testing Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 131: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Fertility Testing

by Product - Ovulation Predictor Kits, Fertility Monitors and

Male Fertility Testing Products Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 132: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fertility

Testing by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Ovulation Predictor Kits, Fertility Monitors and Male Fertility

Testing Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 133: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Fertility Testing by Application - Female and Male -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 134: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Fertility Testing

by Application - Female and Male Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 135: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fertility

Testing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Female and Male for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 136: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Fertility Testing by End-Use - Home care, Fertility clinics and

Hospital - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 137: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Fertility Testing

by End-Use - Home care, Fertility clinics and Hospital Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019



Table 138: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fertility

Testing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Home care, Fertility clinics and Hospital for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 139: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Fertility

Testing by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 140: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fertility Testing

by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest

of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 141: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Fertility

Testing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 142: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Fertility

Testing by Product - Ovulation Predictor Kits, Fertility

Monitors and Male Fertility Testing Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 143: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fertility Testing

by Product - Ovulation Predictor Kits, Fertility Monitors and

Male Fertility Testing Products Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 144: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Fertility



