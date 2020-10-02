New York, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fertility Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956762/?utm_source=GNW

Fresh Non-Donor, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.4% CAGR and reach US$21.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Frozen Non-Donor segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.2% CAGR



The Fertility Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 7.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.



Egg and Embryo Banking Segment to Record 7.5% CAGR



In the global Egg and Embryo Banking segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 290-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie, Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

CooperSurgical, Inc.

Cryos International ApS

Eli Lilly and Company

EMD Serono, Inc.

Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

INVO Bioscience

Irvine Scientific

Ivftech Aps

Medical Electronic Systems, LLC.

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

Pantec Biosolutions AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi SA

VIVUS, Inc.

Xytex Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956762/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Fertility Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Fertility Services

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Fertility Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Services by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Fresh Non-Donor by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Fresh Non-Donor by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Fresh Non-Donor by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Frozen Non-Donor

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Frozen Non-Donor by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Frozen Non-Donor by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Egg and Embryo

Banking by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Egg and Embryo Banking by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Egg and Embryo Banking

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Fresh Donor by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Fresh Donor by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Fresh Donor by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Frozen Donor by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Frozen Donor by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Frozen Donor by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Fertility Clinics

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Fertility Clinics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Clinics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Surgical Centers

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 26: World Historic Review for Surgical Centers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Centers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Clinical Research

Institutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 29: World Historic Review for Clinical Research

Institutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Research

Institutes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Fertility Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Fertility Services

by Segment - Fresh Non-Donor, Frozen Non-Donor, Egg and Embryo

Banking, Fresh Donor and Frozen Donor - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Fertility Services by Segment -

Fresh Non-Donor, Frozen Non-Donor, Egg and Embryo Banking,

Fresh Donor and Frozen Donor Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Services by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fresh

Non-Donor, Frozen Non-Donor, Egg and Embryo Banking, Fresh

Donor and Frozen Donor for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Fertility Services

by End-Use - Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers and

Clinical Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Fertility Services by End-Use -

Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers and Clinical

Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Services by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fertility

Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers and Clinical Research

Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Fertility

Services by Segment - Fresh Non-Donor, Frozen Non-Donor, Egg

and Embryo Banking, Fresh Donor and Frozen Donor - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Fertility Services by

Segment - Fresh Non-Donor, Frozen Non-Donor, Egg and Embryo

Banking, Fresh Donor and Frozen Donor Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Services by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fresh

Non-Donor, Frozen Non-Donor, Egg and Embryo Banking, Fresh

Donor and Frozen Donor for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Fertility

Services by End-Use - Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical

Centers and Clinical Research Institutes - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Fertility Services by

End-Use - Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers and

Clinical Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Services by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fertility

Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers and Clinical Research

Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Fertility

Services by Segment - Fresh Non-Donor, Frozen Non-Donor, Egg

and Embryo Banking, Fresh Donor and Frozen Donor - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Fertility Services by

Segment - Fresh Non-Donor, Frozen Non-Donor, Egg and Embryo

Banking, Fresh Donor and Frozen Donor Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Services by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fresh

Non-Donor, Frozen Non-Donor, Egg and Embryo Banking, Fresh

Donor and Frozen Donor for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Fertility

Services by End-Use - Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical

Centers and Clinical Research Institutes - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Fertility Services by

End-Use - Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers and

Clinical Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Services by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fertility

Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers and Clinical Research

Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Fertility

Services by Segment - Fresh Non-Donor, Frozen Non-Donor, Egg

and Embryo Banking, Fresh Donor and Frozen Donor - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 50: China Historic Review for Fertility Services by

Segment - Fresh Non-Donor, Frozen Non-Donor, Egg and Embryo

Banking, Fresh Donor and Frozen Donor Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Services by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fresh

Non-Donor, Frozen Non-Donor, Egg and Embryo Banking, Fresh

Donor and Frozen Donor for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Fertility

Services by End-Use - Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical

Centers and Clinical Research Institutes - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 53: China Historic Review for Fertility Services by

End-Use - Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers and

Clinical Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Services by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fertility

Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers and Clinical Research

Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Fertility Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Fertility

Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Fertility Services by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Services by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Fertility

Services by Segment - Fresh Non-Donor, Frozen Non-Donor, Egg

and Embryo Banking, Fresh Donor and Frozen Donor - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Fertility Services by

Segment - Fresh Non-Donor, Frozen Non-Donor, Egg and Embryo

Banking, Fresh Donor and Frozen Donor Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Services by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fresh

Non-Donor, Frozen Non-Donor, Egg and Embryo Banking, Fresh

Donor and Frozen Donor for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Fertility

Services by End-Use - Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical

Centers and Clinical Research Institutes - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Fertility Services by

End-Use - Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers and

Clinical Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Services by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fertility

Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers and Clinical Research

Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Fertility

Services by Segment - Fresh Non-Donor, Frozen Non-Donor, Egg

and Embryo Banking, Fresh Donor and Frozen Donor - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 65: France Historic Review for Fertility Services by

Segment - Fresh Non-Donor, Frozen Non-Donor, Egg and Embryo

Banking, Fresh Donor and Frozen Donor Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Services by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fresh

Non-Donor, Frozen Non-Donor, Egg and Embryo Banking, Fresh

Donor and Frozen Donor for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Fertility

Services by End-Use - Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical

Centers and Clinical Research Institutes - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 68: France Historic Review for Fertility Services by

End-Use - Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers and

Clinical Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Services by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fertility

Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers and Clinical Research

Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Fertility

Services by Segment - Fresh Non-Donor, Frozen Non-Donor, Egg

and Embryo Banking, Fresh Donor and Frozen Donor - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Fertility Services by

Segment - Fresh Non-Donor, Frozen Non-Donor, Egg and Embryo

Banking, Fresh Donor and Frozen Donor Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Services by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fresh

Non-Donor, Frozen Non-Donor, Egg and Embryo Banking, Fresh

Donor and Frozen Donor for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Fertility

Services by End-Use - Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical

Centers and Clinical Research Institutes - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Fertility Services by

End-Use - Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers and

Clinical Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Services by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fertility

Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers and Clinical Research

Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Fertility

Services by Segment - Fresh Non-Donor, Frozen Non-Donor, Egg

and Embryo Banking, Fresh Donor and Frozen Donor - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Fertility Services by

Segment - Fresh Non-Donor, Frozen Non-Donor, Egg and Embryo

Banking, Fresh Donor and Frozen Donor Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Services by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fresh

Non-Donor, Frozen Non-Donor, Egg and Embryo Banking, Fresh

Donor and Frozen Donor for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Fertility

Services by End-Use - Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical

Centers and Clinical Research Institutes - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Fertility Services by

End-Use - Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers and

Clinical Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Services by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fertility

Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers and Clinical Research

Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Fertility Services

by Segment - Fresh Non-Donor, Frozen Non-Donor, Egg and Embryo

Banking, Fresh Donor and Frozen Donor - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Fertility Services by Segment -

Fresh Non-Donor, Frozen Non-Donor, Egg and Embryo Banking,

Fresh Donor and Frozen Donor Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Services by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fresh

Non-Donor, Frozen Non-Donor, Egg and Embryo Banking, Fresh

Donor and Frozen Donor for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Fertility Services

by End-Use - Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers and

Clinical Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 86: UK Historic Review for Fertility Services by End-Use -

Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers and Clinical

Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Services by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fertility

Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers and Clinical Research

Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Fertility

Services by Segment - Fresh Non-Donor, Frozen Non-Donor, Egg

and Embryo Banking, Fresh Donor and Frozen Donor - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Fertility Services by

Segment - Fresh Non-Donor, Frozen Non-Donor, Egg and Embryo

Banking, Fresh Donor and Frozen Donor Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Services by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fresh

Non-Donor, Frozen Non-Donor, Egg and Embryo Banking, Fresh

Donor and Frozen Donor for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Fertility

Services by End-Use - Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical

Centers and Clinical Research Institutes - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 92: Spain Historic Review for Fertility Services by

End-Use - Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers and

Clinical Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 93: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Services by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fertility

Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers and Clinical Research

Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 94: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Fertility

Services by Segment - Fresh Non-Donor, Frozen Non-Donor, Egg

and Embryo Banking, Fresh Donor and Frozen Donor - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Fertility Services by

Segment - Fresh Non-Donor, Frozen Non-Donor, Egg and Embryo

Banking, Fresh Donor and Frozen Donor Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Services by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fresh

Non-Donor, Frozen Non-Donor, Egg and Embryo Banking, Fresh

Donor and Frozen Donor for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Fertility

Services by End-Use - Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical

Centers and Clinical Research Institutes - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 98: Russia Historic Review for Fertility Services by

End-Use - Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers and

Clinical Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 99: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Services by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fertility

Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers and Clinical Research

Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Fertility Services by Segment - Fresh Non-Donor, Frozen

Non-Donor, Egg and Embryo Banking, Fresh Donor and Frozen Donor -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Fertility

Services by Segment - Fresh Non-Donor, Frozen Non-Donor, Egg

and Embryo Banking, Fresh Donor and Frozen Donor Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fertility

Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fresh Non-Donor, Frozen Non-Donor, Egg and Embryo Banking,

Fresh Donor and Frozen Donor for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Fertility Services by End-Use - Fertility Clinics, Hospitals,

Surgical Centers and Clinical Research Institutes - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 104: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Fertility

Services by End-Use - Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical

Centers and Clinical Research Institutes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fertility

Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers and Clinical

Research Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Fertility

Services by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fertility Services

by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest

of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Fertility

Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Fertility

Services by Segment - Fresh Non-Donor, Frozen Non-Donor, Egg

and Embryo Banking, Fresh Donor and Frozen Donor - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fertility Services

by Segment - Fresh Non-Donor, Frozen Non-Donor, Egg and Embryo

Banking, Fresh Donor and Frozen Donor Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Fertility

Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fresh Non-Donor, Frozen Non-Donor, Egg and Embryo Banking,

Fresh Donor and Frozen Donor for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Fertility

Services by End-Use - Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical

Centers and Clinical Research Institutes - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fertility Services

by End-Use - Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers and

Clinical Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Fertility

Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers and Clinical

Research Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Fertility

Services by Segment - Fresh Non-Donor, Frozen Non-Donor, Egg

and Embryo Banking, Fresh Donor and Frozen Donor - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 116: Australia Historic Review for Fertility Services by

Segment - Fresh Non-Donor, Frozen Non-Donor, Egg and Embryo

Banking, Fresh Donor and Frozen Donor Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 117: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Services

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fresh

Non-Donor, Frozen Non-Donor, Egg and Embryo Banking, Fresh

Donor and Frozen Donor for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 118: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Fertility

Services by End-Use - Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical

Centers and Clinical Research Institutes - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 119: Australia Historic Review for Fertility Services by

End-Use - Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers and

Clinical Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 120: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Services

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fertility

Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers and Clinical Research

Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



INDIA

Table 121: India Current & Future Analysis for Fertility

Services by Segment - Fresh Non-Donor, Frozen Non-Donor, Egg

and Embryo Banking, Fresh Donor and Frozen Donor - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 122: India Historic Review for Fertility Services by

Segment - Fresh Non-Donor, Frozen Non-Donor, Egg and Embryo

Banking, Fresh Donor and Frozen Donor Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 123: India 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Services by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fresh

Non-Donor, Frozen Non-Donor, Egg and Embryo Banking, Fresh

Donor and Frozen Donor for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 124: India Current & Future Analysis for Fertility

Services by End-Use - Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical

Centers and Clinical Research Institutes - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 125: India Historic Review for Fertility Services by

End-Use - Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers and

Clinical Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 126: India 15-Year Perspective for Fertility Services by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fertility

Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers and Clinical Research

Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Fertility

Services by Segment - Fresh Non-Donor, Frozen Non-Donor, Egg



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956762/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001