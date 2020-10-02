SURREY, British Columbia, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance Group Ltd. (“Westland”) is pleased to announce the closing of two acquisitions, effective October 1, 2020. Westland’s new retail offices, both located in Alberta, support the company’s expansion strategy to serve more communities in Alberta and across Canada.



Ironside Insurance Brokers is a family-owned brokerage located in Carstairs, Alberta. Its professional insurance advisors are experts in residential, auto, life, travel, recreation, farm and commercial insurance services.

G&E Insurance has been providing insurance products to Picture Butte, Alberta, and its surrounding area for over 35 years. Their professional advisors provide residential, auto, travel, recreation, farm and commercial insurance services.

Westland Insurance is excited to welcome these agencies to the organization. With these acquisitions, Westland will be adding two branches and 19 employees in Alberta. Post-acquisition, Westland will have over 1500 employees and 131 offices in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is a client-focused and community-based Property & Casualty insurance brokerage established in 1980 in Ladner, B.C. The company is one of Canada’s largest independent P&C insurance distributors with over 130 offices throughout British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Westland is considered a leader in home, business, farm and auto insurance.

