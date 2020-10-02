 

Bid procedure 9 October 2020

BondsGovernment bond SGB IL 3109 (SE0005703550) 2025-06-01
Government bond SGB IL 3113 (SE0009548704) 2027-12-01

 

 
Bid dateFriday 9 October 2020
Bid times0900-1000 hours (CEST) on the Bid date
Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount)SEK 500 million ± SEK 250 million in issue SGB IL 3109
SEK 500 million ± SEK 250 million in issue SGB IL 3113

 
Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)A maximum of SEK 500 million per bid in issue SGB IL 3109
A maximum of SEK 500 million per bid in issue SGB IL 3113
Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)SEK 50 million per bid
Expected allocation timeNo later than 1010 hours (CEST) on the Bid date
Delivery and payment dateTuesday 13 October 2020
Delivery of BondsTo the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383
  

Stockholm, 2 October 2020