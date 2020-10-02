Drawdown of two tranches of ORNAN of €1M of nominal value
Dardilly, 2 October 2020
In accordance with the authority granted to the Board of Directors by the Extraordinary General Shareholders’ meeting of Delta Drone (the “Company”) dated 24 April 2020 pursuant to its sixth resolution, the Board of Directors:
Pursuant to the sub-delegation of authority granted to him by the Board of Directors on 28 April 2020, the CEO decided today to drawdown the fourth and fifth tranche of ORNAN with Warrants attached.
The main characteristics of the Tranche Warrants, ORNAN and Warrants (the terms and conditions of which are available in detail on the Company’s website (www.deltadrone.com) under the « Investors » tab) have been presented in a press release dated 7 April 2020.
In accordance with the financing agreement entered into on 7 April 2020 with the Investor, two tranches of ORNAN with Warrants attached of €1M of nominal value has been drawdown today, corresponding to the issuance of 200 ORNAN with 53 571 428 Warrants attached.
About Delta Drone: The Delta Drone Group is an international player in the field of civilian drones for professional use. It provides a range of professional solutions specifically designed for targeted sectors, as well as a complete selection of related services.
Delta Drone is listed on Euronext Growth Paris – ISIN code: FR0011522168
Also listed on Euronext Growth the warrants “BSA Y” – ISIN code: FR 0013400991
Contacts:
|Jérôme Gacoin
|Louise caetano
|+33 1 75 77 54 65
|+33 1 55 02 15 13
|jgacoin@aelium.fr
|l.caetano@open2europe.com
Sarah Ousahla
+33 1 55 02 15 31
s.ousahla@open2europe.com
Attachment
DELTA DRONE
Grenoble, FRANCE
DD-LogoCMJN.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: