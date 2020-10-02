Paris, Amsterdam, October 2, 2020

Information on total number of voting rights and shares
in the share capital as at September 30, 2020

(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and
Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF)

DateTotal number of shares in the capitalTotal number of voting rights
30/09/2020138,472,385138,472,385

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
A European Company with Management Board and Supervisory Board
Share capital: €692,361,925
Registered office: 7 place du Chancelier Adenauer, 75016 Paris
Registration number: 682 024 096 R.C.S. PARIS

 

