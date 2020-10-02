New York, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Eye Health Supplements Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956747/?utm_source=GNW
4 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.3% over the period 2020-2027. Capsule, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$70.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Tablet segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $20.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR
The Eye Health Supplements market in the U.S. is estimated at US$20.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$22.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 280-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Eye Health Supplements Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Eye Health Supplements Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Eye Health Supplements Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Eye Health Supplements Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Capsule (Form) World Market by Region/Country in US$:
2020 to 2027
Table 5: Capsule (Form) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Capsule (Form) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Tablet (Form) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$: 020 to 2027
Table 8: Tablet (Form) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Tablet (Form) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country
in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) (Indication)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) (Indication)
Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) (Indication)
Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Cataract (Indication) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Cataract (Indication) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$: 012 to 2019
Table 15: Cataract (Indication) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Other Indications (Indication) World Market by
Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Other Indications (Indication) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Other Indications (Indication) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Eye Health Supplements Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Eye Health Supplements Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ by Form: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Eye Health Supplements Market in the United States by
Form: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 21: United States Eye Health Supplements Market Share
Breakdown by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: United States Eye Health Supplements Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ by Indication: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Eye Health Supplements Market in the United States by
Indication: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 24: United States Eye Health Supplements Market Share
Breakdown by Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Eye Health Supplements Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Form: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Canadian Eye Health Supplements Historic Market
Review by Form in US$: 2012-2019
Table 27: Eye Health Supplements Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Form for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 28: Canadian Eye Health Supplements Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Indication: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Canadian Eye Health Supplements Historic Market
Review by Indication in US$: 2012-2019
Table 30: Eye Health Supplements Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Indication for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Eye Health Supplements: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Form for the Period
2020-2027
Table 32: Eye Health Supplements Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ by Form for the Period 2012-2019
Table 33: Japanese Eye Health Supplements Market Share Analysis
by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Japanese Market for Eye Health Supplements: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Indication for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Eye Health Supplements Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ by Indication for the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese Eye Health Supplements Market Share Analysis
by Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Eye Health Supplements Market Growth
Prospects in US$ by Form for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Eye Health Supplements Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ by Form: 2012-2019
Table 39: Chinese Eye Health Supplements Market by Form:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Chinese Eye Health Supplements Market Growth
Prospects in US$ by Indication for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Eye Health Supplements Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ by Indication: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Eye Health Supplements Market by Indication:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Eye Health Supplements Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: European Eye Health Supplements Market Demand
Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 44: Eye Health Supplements Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 45: European Eye Health Supplements Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: European Eye Health Supplements Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Form: 2020-2027
Table 47: Eye Health Supplements Market in Europe in US$ by
Form: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European Eye Health Supplements Market Share
Breakdown by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Eye Health Supplements Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Indication: 2020-2027
Table 50: Eye Health Supplements Market in Europe in US$ by
Indication: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Eye Health Supplements Market Share
Breakdown by Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 52: Eye Health Supplements Market in France by Form:
Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: French Eye Health Supplements Historic Market
Scenario in US$ by Form: 2012-2019
Table 54: French Eye Health Supplements Market Share Analysis
by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Eye Health Supplements Market in France by
Indication: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period
2020-2027
Table 56: French Eye Health Supplements Historic Market
Scenario in US$ by Indication: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Eye Health Supplements Market Share Analysis
by Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 58: Eye Health Supplements Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Form for the Period
2020-2027
Table 59: German Eye Health Supplements Historic Market
Analysis in US$ by Form: 2012-2019
Table 60: German Eye Health Supplements Market Share Breakdown
by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Eye Health Supplements Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Indication for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Eye Health Supplements Historic Market
Analysis in US$ by Indication: 2012-2019
Table 63: German Eye Health Supplements Market Share Breakdown
by Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 64: Italian Eye Health Supplements Market Growth
Prospects in US$ by Form for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Eye Health Supplements Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ by Form: 2012-2019
Table 66: Italian Eye Health Supplements Market by Form:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 67: Italian Eye Health Supplements Market Growth
Prospects in US$ by Indication for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Eye Health Supplements Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ by Indication: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Eye Health Supplements Market by Indication:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Eye Health Supplements:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Form for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Eye Health Supplements Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Form for the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: United Kingdom Eye Health Supplements Market Share
Analysis by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Eye Health Supplements:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Indication for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Eye Health Supplements Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Indication for the Period
2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom Eye Health Supplements Market Share
Analysis by Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 76: Spanish Eye Health Supplements Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Form: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Spanish Eye Health Supplements Historic Market Review
by Form in US$: 2012-2019
Table 78: Eye Health Supplements Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Form for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Spanish Eye Health Supplements Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Indication: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Spanish Eye Health Supplements Historic Market Review
by Indication in US$: 2012-2019
Table 81: Eye Health Supplements Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Indication for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 82: Russian Eye Health Supplements Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ by Form: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Eye Health Supplements Market in Russia by Form:
A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 84: Russian Eye Health Supplements Market Share Breakdown
by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Russian Eye Health Supplements Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ by Indication: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Eye Health Supplements Market in Russia by
Indication: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 87: Russian Eye Health Supplements Market Share Breakdown
by Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Eye Health Supplements Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Form: 2020-2027
Table 89: Eye Health Supplements Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ by Form: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 90: Rest of Europe Eye Health Supplements Market Share
Breakdown by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe Eye Health Supplements Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Indication: 2020-2027
Table 92: Eye Health Supplements Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ by Indication: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Eye Health Supplements Market Share
Breakdown by Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Eye Health Supplements Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 95: Eye Health Supplements Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Eye Health Supplements Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Eye Health Supplements Market in Asia-Pacific by
Form: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Eye Health Supplements Historic Market
Scenario in US$ by Form: 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Eye Health Supplements Market Share
Analysis by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Eye Health Supplements Market in Asia-Pacific by
Indication: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period
2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Eye Health Supplements Historic Market
Scenario in US$ by Indication: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Eye Health Supplements Market Share
Analysis by Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 103: Eye Health Supplements Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Form for the Period
2020-2027
Table 104: Australian Eye Health Supplements Historic Market
Analysis in US$ by Form: 2012-2019
Table 105: Australian Eye Health Supplements Market Share
Breakdown by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Eye Health Supplements Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Indication for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Australian Eye Health Supplements Historic Market
Analysis in US$ by Indication: 2012-2019
Table 108: Australian Eye Health Supplements Market Share
Breakdown by Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 109: Indian Eye Health Supplements Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Form: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Indian Eye Health Supplements Historic Market Review
by Form in US$: 2012-2019
Table 111: Eye Health Supplements Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Form for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 112: Indian Eye Health Supplements Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Indication: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Indian Eye Health Supplements Historic Market Review
by Indication in US$: 2012-2019
Table 114: Eye Health Supplements Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Indication for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: Eye Health Supplements Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Form for the Period
2020-2027
Table 116: South Korean Eye Health Supplements Historic Market
Analysis in US$ by Form: 2012-2019
Table 117: Eye Health Supplements Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Eye Health Supplements Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Indication for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean Eye Health Supplements Historic Market
Analysis in US$ by Indication: 2012-2019
Table 120: Eye Health Supplements Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Eye Health
Supplements: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by
Form for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Eye Health Supplements Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Form for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Eye Health Supplements Market
Share Analysis by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Eye Health
Supplements: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by
Indication for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Eye Health Supplements Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Indication for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Eye Health Supplements Market
Share Analysis by Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 127: Latin American Eye Health Supplements Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$: 2020-2027
Table 128: Eye Health Supplements Market in Latin America in
US$ by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019
Table 129: Latin American Eye Health Supplements Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 130: Latin American Eye Health Supplements Market Growth
Prospects in US$ by Form for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Eye Health Supplements Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ by Form: 2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American Eye Health Supplements Market by
Form: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 133: Latin American Eye Health Supplements Market Growth
Prospects in US$ by Indication for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Eye Health Supplements Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ by Indication: 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Eye Health Supplements Market by
Indication: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
ARGENTINA
Table 136: Argentinean Eye Health Supplements Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ by Form: 2020-2027
Table 137: Eye Health Supplements Market in Argentina in US$ by
Form: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Argentinean Eye Health Supplements Market Share
Breakdown by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Argentinean Eye Health Supplements Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ by Indication: 2020-2027
Table 140: Eye Health Supplements Market in Argentina in US$ by
Indication: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Argentinean Eye Health Supplements Market Share
Breakdown by Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 142: Eye Health Supplements Market in Brazil by Form:
Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027
Table 143: Brazilian Eye Health Supplements Historic Market
Scenario in US$ by Form: 2012-2019
Table 144: Brazilian Eye Health Supplements Market Share
Analysis by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Eye Health Supplements Market in Brazil by
Indication: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period
2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian Eye Health Supplements Historic Market
Scenario in US$ by Indication: 2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian Eye Health Supplements Market Share
Analysis by Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 148: Eye Health Supplements Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Form for the Period
2020-2027
Table 149: Mexican Eye Health Supplements Historic Market
Analysis in US$ by Form: 2012-2019
Table 150: Mexican Eye Health Supplements Market Share
Breakdown by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Eye Health Supplements Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Indication for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Mexican Eye Health Supplements Historic Market
Analysis in US$ by Indication: 2012-2019
Table 153: Mexican Eye Health Supplements Market Share
Breakdown by Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Eye Health Supplements Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ by Form: 2020 to 2027
Table 155: Eye Health Supplements Market in Rest of Latin
America by Form: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 156: Rest of Latin America Eye Health Supplements Market
Share Breakdown by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Eye Health Supplements Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ by Indication: 2020 to 2027
Table 158: Eye Health Supplements Market in Rest of Latin
America by Indication: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Eye Health Supplements Market
Share Breakdown by Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 160: The Middle East Eye Health Supplements Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 161: Eye Health Supplements Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$: 2012-2019
Table 162: The Middle East Eye Health Supplements Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 163: The Middle East Eye Health Supplements Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Form: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: The Middle East Eye Health Supplements Historic
Market by Form in US$: 2012-2019
Table 165: Eye Health Supplements Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Form for 2012,2020, and
2027
Table 166: The Middle East Eye Health Supplements Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Indication: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: The Middle East Eye Health Supplements Historic
Market by Indication in US$: 2012-2019
Table 168: Eye Health Supplements Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Indication for
2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 169: Iranian Market for Eye Health Supplements: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Form for the Period
2020-2027
Table 170: Eye Health Supplements Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ by Form for the Period 2012-2019
Table 171: Iranian Eye Health Supplements Market Share Analysis
by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Iranian Market for Eye Health Supplements: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Indication for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 173: Eye Health Supplements Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ by Indication for the Period 2012-2019
Table 174: Iranian Eye Health Supplements Market Share Analysis
by Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 175: Israeli Eye Health Supplements Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Form: 2020-2027
Table 176: Eye Health Supplements Market in Israel in US$ by
Form: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 177: Israeli Eye Health Supplements Market Share
Breakdown by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Israeli Eye Health Supplements Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Indication: 2020-2027
Table 179: Eye Health Supplements Market in Israel in US$ by
Indication: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Israeli Eye Health Supplements Market Share
Breakdown by Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Eye Health Supplements Market Growth
Prospects in US$ by Form for the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: Eye Health Supplements Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ by Form: 2012-2019
Table 183: Saudi Arabian Eye Health Supplements Market by Form:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Eye Health Supplements Market Growth
Prospects in US$ by Indication for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Eye Health Supplements Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ by Indication: 2012-2019
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Eye Health Supplements Market by
Indication: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 187: Eye Health Supplements Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by
Form for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: United Arab Emirates Eye Health Supplements Historic
Market Analysis in US$ by Form: 2012-2019
Table 189: Eye Health Supplements Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Eye Health Supplements Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by
Indication for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Eye Health Supplements Historic
Market Analysis in US$ by Indication: 2012-2019
Table 192: Eye Health Supplements Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 193: Eye Health Supplements Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Form
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Rest of Middle East Eye Health Supplements Historic
Market Analysis in US$ by Form: 2012-2019
Table 195: Rest of Middle East Eye Health Supplements Market
Share Breakdown by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Eye Health Supplements Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by
Indication for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Eye Health Supplements Historic
Market Analysis in US$ by Indication: 2012-2019
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Eye Health Supplements Market
Share Breakdown by Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 199: African Eye Health Supplements Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ by Form: 2020 to 2027
Table 200: Eye Health Supplements Market in Africa by Form:
A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 201: African Eye Health Supplements Market Share
Breakdown by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: African Eye Health Supplements Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ by Indication: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Eye Health Supplements Market in Africa by
Indication: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 204: African Eye Health Supplements Market Share
Breakdown by Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
