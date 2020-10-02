Diane Winiarski is director of Allsup Employment Services, a Social Security Administration-authorized Employment Network, helping individuals with disabilities to return to work through the SSA Ticket to Work program.

Diane Winiarski is director of Allsup Employment Services, a Social Security Administration-authorized Employment Network, helping individuals with disabilities to return to work through the SSA Ticket to Work program.

Belleville, Illinois, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October is Disability Employment Awareness Month, during which time Allsup Employment Services, a Social Security Administration-authorized Employment Network (EN) and subsidiary of Allsup, the nation’s premier disability representation company, is highlighting the successes and resources available for people with disabilities in the workplace.

“We are proud to have helped thousands of individuals who are receiving Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits to use Ticket to Work in their return back to work,” said Diane Winiarski, Director at Allsup Employment Services. “These individuals have persevered through medical treatment or recovery and are a beacon of hope for thousands of people who experience severe disability each year who eventually would like to return to the workforce.”

As an EN, Allsup Employment Services has helped thousands return to former employers or find new job opportunities in growing industries through Ticket to Work (TTW), a free program available to all SSDI recipients. SSDI is a federal insurance program through FICA payroll taxes. All workers and employers pay for this insurance, which supplies eligible applicants with the financial backstop they need if they experience a severe mental or physical disability that prevents them from working for at least one year, or if they develop a terminal condition.

Allsup Employment Services has helped former workers in states such as Texas, Florida, and Ohio. Some of the most common occupations include roles in transportation, delivery, and customer service. Using the TTW program, Allsup has helped people like:

Collette Duffy, from New Germany, Minnesota, who battled colorectal cancer. Allsup helped her navigate the SSDI process and receive her benefits quickly. After recovering over a 14-month period, she used the TTW program to reconnect with her former employer, Buffalo Wild Wings, and secure an accounting manager position.

Jim Davis from Great Falls, Montana, who suffered from a severe infection and inflammation after undergoing surgery, and had to stop working. His medical impairment plus the financial burden of not having income caused him immense stress. He worked with Allsup to receive his SSDI benefits quickly and later find a job at Benefis Health System, returning to his former occupation as a certified surgical technologist.

James Wright from San Bernardino, California, who was forced to stop working due to his osteoarthritis. He qualified for SSDI and used Allsup to apply for benefits. Once he was physically able to work again, James partnered with Allsup to transition back to his former employer, UPS, as an aircraft mechanic, where he currently works on a flexible schedule.

“COVID-19 has disproportionately affected the unemployment rate for people with disabilities, pushing the rate up to 13.2%, over a third higher than the current national unemployment rate,” Winiarski said. ”Despite this, Allsup is here to empower the disability community, and we’ve successfully helped thousands find work and will continue to do so, even during this unprecedented time.”

Learn more about returning to work with SSDI or Allsup Employment Services by calling 866-540-5105 or visit: https://www.allsupemploymentservices.com/.

Watch this video to learn more about Allsup.

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at truehelp.com and @Allsup or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

Attachment

Rebecca Ray Allsup (618) 236-5065 r.ray@allsup.com Ria Duffy Pinkston 703-946-0327 ria.duffy@pinkston.com