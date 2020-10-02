New York, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956745/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Low Density, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.9% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the High Density segment is readjusted to a revised 9.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $323.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.2% CAGR
The Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam market in the U.S. is estimated at US$323.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$493.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 8.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR.
Porous PP Segment to Record 11.5% CAGR
In the global Porous PP segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$163.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$334.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$335.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 13.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 286-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956745/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Low Density (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Low Density (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Low Density (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: High Density (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: High Density (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: High Density (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Porous PP (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Porous PP (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Porous PP (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Automotive (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Automotive (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Automotive (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Packaging (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Packaging (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Packaging (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Consumer Products (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Consumer Products (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 21: Consumer Products (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 26: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market in the
United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 27: United States Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: United States Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 29: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand
for 2012-2019
Table 30: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Canadian Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 33: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 34: Canadian Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 35: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 36: Canadian Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Expanded Polypropylene (EPP)
Foam: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 39: Japanese Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Expanded
Polypropylene (EPP) Foam in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020
to 2027
Table 41: Japanese Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 42: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market Share Shift
in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 44: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 46: Chinese Demand for Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market Review in
China in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 53: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market in Europe in
US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: European Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027
Table 56: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market in France by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 59: French Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 62: French Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: German Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 69: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 71: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Italian Demand for Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market Review in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Expanded Polypropylene
(EPP) Foam: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: United Kingdom Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: United Kingdom Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam
Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 81: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market Share Shift
in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Spanish Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 84: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 85: Spanish Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 86: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 87: Spanish Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market in Russia by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 90: Russian Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Russian Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 93: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type:
2020-2027
Table 95: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027
Table 98: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 101: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market in
Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam
Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application:
2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for
2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 111: Australian Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market in
Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand
by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market
in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 114: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market Share
Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 115: Indian Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Indian Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 117: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 118: Indian Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 119: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 120: Indian Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 123: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2012-2019
Table 126: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Expanded
Polypropylene (EPP) Foam: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Expanded Polypropylene (EPP)
Foam Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Expanded Polypropylene (EPP)
Foam Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 132: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market Share Shift
in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 134: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 137: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam
Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 139: Latin American Demand for Expanded Polypropylene
(EPP) Foam in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 140: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market Review in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam
Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 143: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market in
Argentina in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Argentinean Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027
Table 146: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market in
Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 148: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market in Brazil
by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,
2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 154: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 156: Mexican Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market in Mexico:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 159: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Expanded Polypropylene (EPP)
Foam Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type:
2020 to 2027
Table 161: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market in Rest of
Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Expanded Polypropylene (EPP)
Foam Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Expanded Polypropylene (EPP)
Foam Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 164: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Historic Demand
Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$
Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 165: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market Share
Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 167: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 168: The Middle East Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 170: The Middle East Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam
Historic Market by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 171: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market in the
Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for
2012,2020, and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market in the
Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by Application for 2012-2019
Table 174: The Middle East Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Market for Expanded Polypropylene (EPP)
Foam: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 176: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 177: Iranian Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Expanded
Polypropylene (EPP) Foam in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020
to 2027
Table 179: Iranian Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 180: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market Share Shift
in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 182: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market in Israel
in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Israeli Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027
Table 185: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 188: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam
Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Expanded Polypropylene
(EPP) Foam in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 191: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market Review in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam
Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Expanded Polypropylene (EPP)
Foam Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type:
2012-2019
Table 195: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 196: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Expanded Polypropylene (EPP)
Foam Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2012-2019
Table 198: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Expanded Polypropylene (EPP)
Foam Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type:
2012-2019
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Expanded Polypropylene (EPP)
Foam Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market in Rest of
Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Expanded Polypropylene (EPP)
Foam Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application:
2012-2019
Table 204: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 205: African Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market in Africa
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 207: African Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: African Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Historic Demand
Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 210: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market Share
Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956745/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: