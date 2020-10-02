Hamilton, ON, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study published by Science Daily, “Heating in vaping device as cause for lung injury, study shows,” has wrongfully concluded that atomizers containing nickel-chromium alloy are causing lung injury. The study claims that subjects who switched from stainless steel atomizers to nickel-chromium alloy displayed immediate symptoms of EVALI.

EVALI (E-cigarette or vaping product use-associated lung injury) was first recognised by the United States in June 2019. The cause of EVALI was discovered to be vitamin E acetate, a prohibited ingredient under CCCR 2001 in regulated Canadian e-liquid. Vitamin E acetate has never been used by reputable e-liquid manufacturers. It was concluded by the CDC that illicit black-market THC products were using vitamin E acetate as a thickening agent. After this conclusion by the CDC in September 2019, EVALI cases rapidly declined and have since ceased.

Researchers fail to provide any detail on methods used for their vapour exposure system to determine if the study accurately mimicked practical use by a human. The study states, “The lung injury occurred without nicotine, THC, or Vitamin E additives; and may also have been related to higher wattage of power settings on the E-cigarette devices.” As the researchers have failed to disclose the exact atomizer and wattage used for the study, there is no way to verify if the study followed manufacturer guidelines.

Atomizers have varying resistances and have a corresponding allowable power setting. If the wattage is too high, the cotton used to absorb the liquid will dry out and can ignite. This would result in smoke instead of vapour. In a practical application, this would not go unnoticed by the user and would be incredibly unpleasant, forcing the user to stop immediately.

Atomizers use a variety or metal options and nickel chromium alloy is not uncommon. If this study were factual millions of vapers would have already been hospitalized for EVALI. The UK has approximately 3 million vapers and National Health Services have repeatedly stated that to date there has been no evidence of lung illness.

The vapour industry thrives on innovation and the continual improvement of vapour products. If researchers believe their study to be factual, the industry invites researchers to conduct the same study using vapers as subjects instead of animals. Through human subjects researchers can determine that their methods are practical applications. The industry welcomes all studies whose outcome can further reduce the harm of the greatest harm reduction tool globally.

