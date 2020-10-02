New York, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ethylene Copolymers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956738/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hot Melt Adhesives, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$31.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Asphalt Modifications segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR



The Ethylene Copolymers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.



Thermo Adhesive Films Segment to Record 4.6% CAGR



In the global Thermo Adhesive Films segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 288-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

DowDupont Inc.

Dupont Canada, Inc.

ExxonMobil Chemical Company

Lanxess AG

LyondellBasell Industries NV

Sipchem (Saudi Arabia)

USI Corporation

Wacker Chemie AG







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956738/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Ethylene Copolymers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Ethylene Copolymers Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Ethylene Copolymers Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Hot Melt Adhesives (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Hot Melt Adhesives (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Hot Melt Adhesives (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Asphalt Modifications (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Asphalt Modifications (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Asphalt Modifications (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Thermo Adhesive Films (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 11: Thermo Adhesive Films (Application) Retrospective

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Thermo Adhesive Films (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Packaging (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Packaging (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Packaging (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Building & Construction (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Building & Construction (End-Use) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2012 to 2019



Table 21: Building & Construction (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Automotive (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Automotive (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Automotive (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Textiles (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Textiles (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Textiles (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Ethylene Copolymers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Ethylene Copolymers Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Ethylene Copolymers Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Ethylene Copolymers Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Ethylene Copolymers Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Ethylene Copolymers Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Ethylene Copolymers Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 39: Canadian Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Canadian Ethylene Copolymers Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Ethylene Copolymers Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 42: Canadian Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ethylene

Copolymers in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Japanese Ethylene Copolymers Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ethylene

Copolymers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Japanese Ethylene Copolymers Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 48: Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Demand for Ethylene Copolymers in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Ethylene Copolymers Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Chinese Demand for Ethylene Copolymers in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Ethylene Copolymers Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Ethylene Copolymers Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Ethylene Copolymers Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Ethylene Copolymers Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Ethylene Copolymers Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: Ethylene Copolymers Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: European Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Ethylene Copolymers Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 62: Ethylene Copolymers Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 63: European Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: Ethylene Copolymers Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 65: French Ethylene Copolymers Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 67: Ethylene Copolymers Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 68: French Ethylene Copolymers Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Ethylene Copolymers Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Ethylene Copolymers Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Ethylene Copolymers Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Ethylene Copolymers Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italian Demand for Ethylene Copolymers in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Ethylene Copolymers Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Italian Demand for Ethylene Copolymers in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Ethylene Copolymers Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Ethylene Copolymers in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: United Kingdom Ethylene Copolymers Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Ethylene Copolymers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: United Kingdom Ethylene Copolymers Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 87: Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Ethylene Copolymers Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Ethylene Copolymers Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 90: Spanish Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Spanish Ethylene Copolymers Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Ethylene Copolymers Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 93: Spanish Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Ethylene Copolymers Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Ethylene Copolymers Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Russian Ethylene Copolymers Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Ethylene Copolymers Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 99: Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Ethylene Copolymers Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 101: Ethylene Copolymers Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Ethylene Copolymers Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Ethylene Copolymers Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 104: Ethylene Copolymers Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Ethylene Copolymers Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Ethylene Copolymers Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 107: Ethylene Copolymers Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Ethylene Copolymers Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Ethylene Copolymers Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Ethylene Copolymers Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Ethylene Copolymers Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 112: Ethylene Copolymers Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Ethylene Copolymers Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Ethylene Copolymers Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Ethylene Copolymers Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Ethylene Copolymers Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 117: Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Ethylene Copolymers Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Ethylene Copolymers Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 120: Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 121: Indian Ethylene Copolymers Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Ethylene Copolymers Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 123: Indian Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Indian Ethylene Copolymers Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Ethylene Copolymers Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 126: Indian Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Ethylene Copolymers Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Ethylene Copolymers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 129: Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Ethylene Copolymers Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Ethylene Copolymers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 132: Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Ethylene Copolymers in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ethylene Copolymers Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 135: Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Ethylene Copolymers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ethylene Copolymers Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 138: Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Ethylene Copolymers Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 140: Ethylene Copolymers Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Ethylene Copolymers Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Demand for Ethylene Copolymers in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Ethylene Copolymers Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Ethylene Copolymers Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Latin American Demand for Ethylene Copolymers in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 146: Ethylene Copolymers Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Ethylene Copolymers Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Ethylene Copolymers Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 149: Ethylene Copolymers Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Ethylene Copolymers Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Argentinean Ethylene Copolymers Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 152: Ethylene Copolymers Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Ethylene Copolymers Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 154: Ethylene Copolymers Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Ethylene Copolymers Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 157: Ethylene Copolymers Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Ethylene Copolymers Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 160: Ethylene Copolymers Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Ethylene Copolymers Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 162: Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Ethylene Copolymers Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Ethylene Copolymers Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 165: Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Ethylene Copolymers Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Ethylene Copolymers Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 168: Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Rest of Latin America Ethylene Copolymers Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Ethylene Copolymers Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 171: Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Ethylene Copolymers Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 173: Ethylene Copolymers Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Ethylene Copolymers Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Ethylene Copolymers Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 176: Ethylene Copolymers Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Ethylene Copolymers Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: The Middle East Ethylene Copolymers Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 179: Ethylene Copolymers Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 180: The Middle East Ethylene Copolymers Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ethylene

Copolymers in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Iranian Ethylene Copolymers Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 183: Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ethylene

Copolymers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Iranian Ethylene Copolymers Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 186: Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Ethylene Copolymers Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 188: Ethylene Copolymers Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Israeli Ethylene Copolymers Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 191: Ethylene Copolymers Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Ethylene Copolymers in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 194: Ethylene Copolymers Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Ethylene Copolymers Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Ethylene Copolymers in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 197: Ethylene Copolymers Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Ethylene Copolymers Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Ethylene Copolymers Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Ethylene Copolymers Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 201: Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Ethylene Copolymers Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Ethylene Copolymers Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 204: Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Ethylene Copolymers Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Ethylene Copolymers Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 207: Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Ethylene Copolymers Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Ethylene Copolymers Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 210: Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 211: African Ethylene Copolymers Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Ethylene Copolymers Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: African Ethylene Copolymers Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Ethylene Copolymers Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 216: Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956738/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001