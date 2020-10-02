New York, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ethylene Copolymers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956738/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hot Melt Adhesives, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$31.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Asphalt Modifications segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR
The Ethylene Copolymers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.
Thermo Adhesive Films Segment to Record 4.6% CAGR
In the global Thermo Adhesive Films segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 288-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956738/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Ethylene Copolymers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Ethylene Copolymers Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Ethylene Copolymers Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Hot Melt Adhesives (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Hot Melt Adhesives (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Hot Melt Adhesives (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Asphalt Modifications (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Asphalt Modifications (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Asphalt Modifications (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Thermo Adhesive Films (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 11: Thermo Adhesive Films (Application) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Thermo Adhesive Films (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Packaging (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Packaging (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Packaging (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Building & Construction (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Building & Construction (End-Use) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2012 to 2019
Table 21: Building & Construction (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Automotive (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Automotive (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Automotive (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Textiles (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Textiles (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Textiles (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Ethylene Copolymers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: United States Ethylene Copolymers Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Ethylene Copolymers Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 33: Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: United States Ethylene Copolymers Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Ethylene Copolymers Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 36: Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Ethylene Copolymers Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Ethylene Copolymers Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 39: Canadian Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Canadian Ethylene Copolymers Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Ethylene Copolymers Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 42: Canadian Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ethylene
Copolymers in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Japanese Ethylene Copolymers Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ethylene
Copolymers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Japanese Ethylene Copolymers Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 48: Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Ethylene Copolymers in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Ethylene Copolymers Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Chinese Demand for Ethylene Copolymers in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Ethylene Copolymers Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 54: Chinese Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Ethylene Copolymers Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 55: European Ethylene Copolymers Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 56: Ethylene Copolymers Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Ethylene Copolymers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 59: Ethylene Copolymers Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 60: European Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: European Ethylene Copolymers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 62: Ethylene Copolymers Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 63: European Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 64: Ethylene Copolymers Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 65: French Ethylene Copolymers Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 67: Ethylene Copolymers Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 68: French Ethylene Copolymers Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 69: French Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 70: Ethylene Copolymers Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Ethylene Copolymers Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Ethylene Copolymers Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 74: German Ethylene Copolymers Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 76: Italian Demand for Ethylene Copolymers in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Ethylene Copolymers Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Italian Demand for Ethylene Copolymers in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Ethylene Copolymers Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 81: Italian Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Ethylene Copolymers in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: United Kingdom Ethylene Copolymers Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 84: Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Ethylene Copolymers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: United Kingdom Ethylene Copolymers Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 87: Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 88: Spanish Ethylene Copolymers Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Ethylene Copolymers Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 90: Spanish Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Spanish Ethylene Copolymers Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Ethylene Copolymers Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 93: Spanish Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russian Ethylene Copolymers Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Ethylene Copolymers Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 96: Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Russian Ethylene Copolymers Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Ethylene Copolymers Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 99: Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Ethylene Copolymers Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 101: Ethylene Copolymers Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe Ethylene Copolymers Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Rest of Europe Ethylene Copolymers Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 104: Ethylene Copolymers Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of Europe Ethylene Copolymers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Ethylene Copolymers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 107: Ethylene Copolymers Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Ethylene Copolymers Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Ethylene Copolymers Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Ethylene Copolymers Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Ethylene Copolymers Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 112: Ethylene Copolymers Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Ethylene Copolymers Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Ethylene Copolymers Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 115: Ethylene Copolymers Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Australian Ethylene Copolymers Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 117: Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Ethylene Copolymers Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Australian Ethylene Copolymers Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 120: Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 121: Indian Ethylene Copolymers Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Ethylene Copolymers Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 123: Indian Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Indian Ethylene Copolymers Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Ethylene Copolymers Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 126: Indian Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 127: Ethylene Copolymers Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean Ethylene Copolymers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 129: Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Ethylene Copolymers Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: South Korean Ethylene Copolymers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 132: Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Ethylene Copolymers in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ethylene Copolymers Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 135: Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Ethylene Copolymers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ethylene Copolymers Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 138: Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 139: Latin American Ethylene Copolymers Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 140: Ethylene Copolymers Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Ethylene Copolymers Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Latin American Demand for Ethylene Copolymers in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 143: Ethylene Copolymers Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Ethylene Copolymers Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Latin American Demand for Ethylene Copolymers in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 146: Ethylene Copolymers Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 147: Latin American Ethylene Copolymers Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 148: Argentinean Ethylene Copolymers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 149: Ethylene Copolymers Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Argentinean Ethylene Copolymers Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Argentinean Ethylene Copolymers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 152: Ethylene Copolymers Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 153: Argentinean Ethylene Copolymers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 154: Ethylene Copolymers Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian Ethylene Copolymers Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 157: Ethylene Copolymers Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 158: Brazilian Ethylene Copolymers Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 159: Brazilian Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 160: Ethylene Copolymers Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Mexican Ethylene Copolymers Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 162: Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Ethylene Copolymers Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Mexican Ethylene Copolymers Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 165: Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Ethylene Copolymers Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Ethylene Copolymers Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 168: Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Ethylene Copolymers Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Ethylene Copolymers Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 171: Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 172: The Middle East Ethylene Copolymers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 173: Ethylene Copolymers Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 174: The Middle East Ethylene Copolymers Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 175: The Middle East Ethylene Copolymers Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 176: Ethylene Copolymers Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 177: The Middle East Ethylene Copolymers Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: The Middle East Ethylene Copolymers Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 179: Ethylene Copolymers Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 180: The Middle East Ethylene Copolymers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ethylene
Copolymers in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: Iranian Ethylene Copolymers Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 183: Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ethylene
Copolymers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 185: Iranian Ethylene Copolymers Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 186: Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 187: Israeli Ethylene Copolymers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 188: Ethylene Copolymers Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 189: Israeli Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Israeli Ethylene Copolymers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 191: Ethylene Copolymers Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 192: Israeli Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Ethylene Copolymers in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 194: Ethylene Copolymers Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Ethylene Copolymers Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Ethylene Copolymers in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 197: Ethylene Copolymers Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Ethylene Copolymers Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 199: Ethylene Copolymers Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Ethylene Copolymers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 201: Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Ethylene Copolymers Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Ethylene Copolymers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 204: Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 205: Ethylene Copolymers Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Ethylene Copolymers Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 207: Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Ethylene Copolymers Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Ethylene Copolymers Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 210: Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 211: African Ethylene Copolymers Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: Ethylene Copolymers Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 213: Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: African Ethylene Copolymers Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 215: Ethylene Copolymers Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 216: Ethylene Copolymers Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956738/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: