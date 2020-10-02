NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) between October 23, 2015 and June 12, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover investor losses under the federal securities laws.



If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before the OCTOBER 13, 2020 DEADLINE. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

To join the class action, go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=cabot-oil-gas-corporation&id=2376 or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=cabot-oil-gas-corporation&id=2376

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Cabot had inadequate environmental controls and procedures and/or failed to properly mitigate known issues related to those controls and procedures; (2) as a result, Cabot, among other issues, failed to fix faulty gas wells, thereby polluting Pennsylvania’s water supplies through stray gas migration; (3) the foregoing was foreseeably likely to subject Cabot to increased governmental scrutiny and enforcement, as well as increased reputational and financial harm; (4) Cabot continually downplayed its potential civil and/or criminal liabilities with respect to such environmental matters; and (5) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

