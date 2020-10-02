New York, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ethoxylates Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956735/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Alcohol Ethoxylates, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.5% CAGR and reach US$5.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fatty Amine Ethoxylates segment is readjusted to a revised 2.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.9% CAGR



The Ethoxylates market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.3% and 1.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.8% CAGR.



Fatty Acid Ethoxylates Segment to Record 1.5% CAGR



In the global Fatty Acid Ethoxylates segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 290-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BASF SE

Clariant AG

DowDupont Inc.

Huntsman International LLC

India Glycols Limited

INEOS Group Ltd.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Sasol Ltd.

Solvay SA

Stepan Company







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956735/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Ethoxylates Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Ethoxylates Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Ethoxylates Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Ethoxylates Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Alcohol Ethoxylates (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Alcohol Ethoxylates (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Alcohol Ethoxylates (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Fatty Amine Ethoxylates (Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Fatty Amine Ethoxylates (Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Fatty Amine Ethoxylates (Type) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Fatty Acid Ethoxylates (Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Fatty Acid Ethoxylates (Type) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Fatty Acid Ethoxylates (Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Methyl Esters (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Methyl Esters (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Methyl Esters (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Glycerides (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Glycerides (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Glycerides (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Household & Personal Care (End-Use Industry) Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Household & Personal Care (End-Use Industry) Analysis

of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Household & Personal Care (End-Use Industry) Global

Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 22: Pharmaceutical (End-Use Industry) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Pharmaceutical (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Pharmaceutical (End-Use Industry) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Agrochemical (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Agrochemical (End-Use Industry) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Agrochemical (End-Use Industry) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Oilfield (End-Use Industry) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Oilfield (End-Use Industry) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Oilfield (End-Use Industry) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Demand

Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Share

Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Ethoxylates Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: United States Ethoxylates Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Ethoxylates Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: United States Ethoxylates Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: United States Ethoxylates Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Ethoxylates Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 39: Ethoxylates Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Ethoxylates Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Ethoxylates Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Ethoxylates Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Canadian Ethoxylates Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Ethoxylates Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for

2012-2019



Table 45: Canadian Ethoxylates Market Share Analysis by End-Use

Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Market for Ethoxylates: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 47: Ethoxylates Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Ethoxylates Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Ethoxylates in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Japanese Ethoxylates Market in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry: 2012-2019



Table 51: Ethoxylates Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use

Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 52: Chinese Ethoxylates Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Ethoxylates Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Ethoxylates Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 55: Chinese Demand for Ethoxylates in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Ethoxylates Market Review in China in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Ethoxylates Market Share Breakdown by End-Use

Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Ethoxylates Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 58: European Ethoxylates Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 59: Ethoxylates Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: European Ethoxylates Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Ethoxylates Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 62: Ethoxylates Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Ethoxylates Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: European Ethoxylates Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 65: Ethoxylates Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 66: European Ethoxylates Market Share Analysis by End-Use

Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 67: Ethoxylates Market in France by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: French Ethoxylates Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Ethoxylates Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Ethoxylates Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 71: French Ethoxylates Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 72: French Ethoxylates Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 73: Ethoxylates Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 74: German Ethoxylates Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: German Ethoxylates Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Ethoxylates Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the Period

2020-2027



Table 77: German Ethoxylates Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 78: Ethoxylates Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 79: Italian Ethoxylates Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Ethoxylates Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Ethoxylates Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Italian Demand for Ethoxylates in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Ethoxylates Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 84: Italian Ethoxylates Market Share Breakdown by End-Use

Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Ethoxylates: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 86: Ethoxylates Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 87: United Kingdom Ethoxylates Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Ethoxylates in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: United Kingdom Ethoxylates Market in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 90: Ethoxylates Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 91: Spanish Ethoxylates Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Spanish Ethoxylates Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: Ethoxylates Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: Spanish Ethoxylates Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Ethoxylates Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for

2012-2019



Table 96: Spanish Ethoxylates Market Share Analysis by End-Use

Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 97: Russian Ethoxylates Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Ethoxylates Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 99: Russian Ethoxylates Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Russian Ethoxylates Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Ethoxylates Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 102: Ethoxylates Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 103: Rest of Europe Ethoxylates Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 104: Ethoxylates Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Ethoxylates Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Rest of Europe Ethoxylates Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 107: Ethoxylates Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of Europe Ethoxylates Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Ethoxylates Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 110: Ethoxylates Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Ethoxylates Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Ethoxylates Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Ethoxylates Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Ethoxylates Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Ethoxylates Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Ethoxylates Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 117: Asia-Pacific Ethoxylates Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012, 2020, and

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 118: Ethoxylates Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Ethoxylates Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 120: Australian Ethoxylates Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Ethoxylates Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Australian Ethoxylates Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 123: Ethoxylates Market Share Distribution in Australia

by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 124: Indian Ethoxylates Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Indian Ethoxylates Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 126: Ethoxylates Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 127: Indian Ethoxylates Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Ethoxylates Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for

2012-2019



Table 129: Indian Ethoxylates Market Share Analysis by End-Use

Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 130: Ethoxylates Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Ethoxylates Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 132: Ethoxylates Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Ethoxylates Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: South Korean Ethoxylates Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 135: Ethoxylates Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Ethoxylates: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Ethoxylates Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ethoxylates Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Ethoxylates in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to

2027



Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ethoxylates Market in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 141: Ethoxylates Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 142: Latin American Ethoxylates Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 143: Ethoxylates Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Ethoxylates Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Ethoxylates Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Ethoxylates Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Ethoxylates Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 148: Latin American Demand for Ethoxylates in US$ Million

by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 149: Ethoxylates Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 150: Latin American Ethoxylates Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 151: Argentinean Ethoxylates Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 152: Ethoxylates Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Ethoxylates Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Argentinean Ethoxylates Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 155: Ethoxylates Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 156: Argentinean Ethoxylates Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 157: Ethoxylates Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Ethoxylates Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Ethoxylates Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Ethoxylates Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 161: Brazilian Ethoxylates Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 162: Brazilian Ethoxylates Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012, 2020, and

2027



MEXICO

Table 163: Ethoxylates Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Ethoxylates Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 165: Mexican Ethoxylates Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Ethoxylates Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the Period

2020-2027



Table 167: Mexican Ethoxylates Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 168: Ethoxylates Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Ethoxylates Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Ethoxylates Market in Rest of Latin America by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 171: Rest of Latin America Ethoxylates Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Rest of Latin America Ethoxylates Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Ethoxylates Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 174: Ethoxylates Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 175: The Middle East Ethoxylates Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 176: Ethoxylates Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Ethoxylates Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 178: The Middle East Ethoxylates Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: The Middle East Ethoxylates Historic Market by Type

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 180: Ethoxylates Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 181: The Middle East Ethoxylates Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to

2027



Table 182: Ethoxylates Market in the Middle East: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry

for 2012-2019



Table 183: The Middle East Ethoxylates Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 184: Iranian Market for Ethoxylates: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 185: Ethoxylates Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Iranian Ethoxylates Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Ethoxylates in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Iranian Ethoxylates Market in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry: 2012-2019



Table 189: Ethoxylates Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use

Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 190: Israeli Ethoxylates Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 191: Ethoxylates Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Ethoxylates Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Israeli Ethoxylates Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 194: Ethoxylates Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 195: Israeli Ethoxylates Market Share Analysis by End-Use

Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Ethoxylates Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Ethoxylates Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Ethoxylates Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Ethoxylates in US$ Million

by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 200: Ethoxylates Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 201: Saudi Arabian Ethoxylates Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 202: Ethoxylates Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Ethoxylates Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 204: Ethoxylates Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Ethoxylates Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: United Arab Emirates Ethoxylates Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 207: Ethoxylates Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 208: Ethoxylates Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Ethoxylates Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 210: Rest of Middle East Ethoxylates Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Ethoxylates Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 212: Rest of Middle East Ethoxylates Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 213: Ethoxylates Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 214: African Ethoxylates Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Ethoxylates Market in Africa by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 216: African Ethoxylates Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: African Ethoxylates Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 218: Ethoxylates Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 219: Ethoxylates Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956735/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001