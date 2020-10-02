New York, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Enteric Disease Testing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956706/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Immunoassay Testing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.1% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Conventional Testing segment is readjusted to a revised 1.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.4% CAGR



The Enteric Disease Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$893.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.4% and 1.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1% CAGR.



Molecular Diagnostic Testing Segment to Record 2.4% CAGR



In the global Molecular Diagnostic Testing segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$607.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 281-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Alere, Inc.

bioMerieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

CorisBioconcept SPRL

DiaSorin, Inc.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Pro-Lab Diagnostics, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

TECHLAB, Inc.

Trinity Biotech PLC







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956706/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Enteric Disease Testing Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Enteric Disease Testing Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Enteric Disease Testing Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Enteric Disease Testing Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Immunoassay Testing (Testing Methods) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Immunoassay Testing (Testing Methods) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Immunoassay Testing (Testing Methods) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Conventional Testing (Testing Methods) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Conventional Testing (Testing Methods) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Conventional Testing (Testing Methods) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Molecular Diagnostic Testing (Testing Methods)

Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Molecular Diagnostic Testing (Testing Methods) Region

Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012

to 2019



Table 12: Molecular Diagnostic Testing (Testing Methods) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Bacterial Enteric Disease (Disease Indication) World

Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Bacterial Enteric Disease (Disease Indication) Market

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Bacterial Enteric Disease (Disease Indication) Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Viral Enteric Disease (Disease Indication) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Viral Enteric Disease (Disease Indication) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Viral Enteric Disease (Disease Indication) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Parasitic Enteric Disease (Disease Indication) World

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Parasitic Enteric Disease (Disease Indication) Market

Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2012 to 2019



Table 21: Parasitic Enteric Disease (Disease Indication) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Enteric Disease Testing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Enteric Disease Testing Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Testing Methods:

2020 to 2027



Table 23: Enteric Disease Testing Market in the United States

by Testing Methods: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 24: United States Enteric Disease Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Testing Methods: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: United States Enteric Disease Testing Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Disease Indication:

2020 to 2027



Table 26: Enteric Disease Testing Market in the United States

by Disease Indication: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 27: United States Enteric Disease Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Disease Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Enteric Disease Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Testing Methods: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Canadian Enteric Disease Testing Historic Market

Review by Testing Methods in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 30: Enteric Disease Testing Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Testing Methods for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 31: Canadian Enteric Disease Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease Indication: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Canadian Enteric Disease Testing Historic Market

Review by Disease Indication in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 33: Enteric Disease Testing Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Disease Indication for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Enteric Disease Testing: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Testing

Methods for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Enteric Disease Testing Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Testing Methods for the Period

2012-2019



Table 36: Japanese Enteric Disease Testing Market Share

Analysis by Testing Methods: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Japanese Market for Enteric Disease Testing: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Disease

Indication for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Enteric Disease Testing Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Disease Indication for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Enteric Disease Testing Market Share

Analysis by Disease Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Enteric Disease Testing Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Testing Methods for the Period

2020-2027



Table 41: Enteric Disease Testing Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Testing Methods: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Enteric Disease Testing Market by Testing

Methods: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Chinese Enteric Disease Testing Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Disease Indication for the Period

2020-2027



Table 44: Enteric Disease Testing Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Disease Indication: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Enteric Disease Testing Market by Disease

Indication: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Enteric Disease Testing Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: European Enteric Disease Testing Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 47: Enteric Disease Testing Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 48: European Enteric Disease Testing Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Enteric Disease Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Testing Methods: 2020-2027



Table 50: Enteric Disease Testing Market in Europe in US$

Million by Testing Methods: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: European Enteric Disease Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Testing Methods: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Enteric Disease Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease Indication: 2020-2027



Table 53: Enteric Disease Testing Market in Europe in US$

Million by Disease Indication: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: European Enteric Disease Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Disease Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: Enteric Disease Testing Market in France by Testing

Methods: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 56: French Enteric Disease Testing Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Testing Methods: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Enteric Disease Testing Market Share Analysis

by Testing Methods: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Enteric Disease Testing Market in France by Disease

Indication: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 59: French Enteric Disease Testing Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Disease Indication: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Enteric Disease Testing Market Share Analysis

by Disease Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Enteric Disease Testing Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Testing

Methods for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Enteric Disease Testing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Testing Methods: 2012-2019



Table 63: German Enteric Disease Testing Market Share Breakdown

by Testing Methods: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Enteric Disease Testing Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Disease

Indication for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Enteric Disease Testing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Disease Indication: 2012-2019



Table 66: German Enteric Disease Testing Market Share Breakdown

by Disease Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italian Enteric Disease Testing Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Testing Methods for the Period

2020-2027



Table 68: Enteric Disease Testing Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Testing Methods: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Enteric Disease Testing Market by Testing

Methods: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Italian Enteric Disease Testing Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Disease Indication for the Period

2020-2027



Table 71: Enteric Disease Testing Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Disease Indication: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Enteric Disease Testing Market by Disease

Indication: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Enteric Disease Testing:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Testing Methods for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Enteric Disease Testing Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Testing Methods for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: United Kingdom Enteric Disease Testing Market Share

Analysis by Testing Methods: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Enteric Disease Testing:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Disease Indication for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Enteric Disease Testing Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Disease Indication

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom Enteric Disease Testing Market Share

Analysis by Disease Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish Enteric Disease Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Testing Methods: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Spanish Enteric Disease Testing Historic Market

Review by Testing Methods in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 81: Enteric Disease Testing Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Testing Methods for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 82: Spanish Enteric Disease Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease Indication: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Spanish Enteric Disease Testing Historic Market

Review by Disease Indication in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 84: Enteric Disease Testing Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Disease Indication for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Russian Enteric Disease Testing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Testing Methods: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Enteric Disease Testing Market in Russia by Testing

Methods: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 87: Russian Enteric Disease Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Testing Methods: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Russian Enteric Disease Testing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Disease Indication: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Enteric Disease Testing Market in Russia by Disease

Indication: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Russian Enteric Disease Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Disease Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Enteric Disease Testing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Testing Methods:

2020-2027



Table 92: Enteric Disease Testing Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Testing Methods: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Enteric Disease Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Testing Methods: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Enteric Disease Testing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease Indication:

2020-2027



Table 95: Enteric Disease Testing Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Disease Indication: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Enteric Disease Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Disease Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Enteric Disease Testing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 98: Enteric Disease Testing Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Enteric Disease Testing Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Enteric Disease Testing Market in Asia-Pacific by

Testing Methods: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Enteric Disease Testing Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Testing Methods: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Enteric Disease Testing Market Share

Analysis by Testing Methods: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Enteric Disease Testing Market in Asia-Pacific by

Disease Indication: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Enteric Disease Testing Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Disease Indication: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Enteric Disease Testing Market Share

Analysis by Disease Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Enteric Disease Testing Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Testing

Methods for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Australian Enteric Disease Testing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Testing Methods: 2012-2019



Table 108: Australian Enteric Disease Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Testing Methods: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Enteric Disease Testing Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Disease

Indication for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Enteric Disease Testing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Disease Indication: 2012-2019



Table 111: Australian Enteric Disease Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Disease Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 112: Indian Enteric Disease Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Testing Methods: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Indian Enteric Disease Testing Historic Market

Review by Testing Methods in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 114: Enteric Disease Testing Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Testing Methods for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 115: Indian Enteric Disease Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease Indication: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Indian Enteric Disease Testing Historic Market

Review by Disease Indication in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 117: Enteric Disease Testing Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Disease Indication for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: Enteric Disease Testing Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Testing Methods for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: South Korean Enteric Disease Testing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Testing Methods: 2012-2019



Table 120: Enteric Disease Testing Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Testing Methods: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Enteric Disease Testing Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Disease Indication for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Enteric Disease Testing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Disease Indication: 2012-2019



Table 123: Enteric Disease Testing Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Disease Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Enteric Disease

Testing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Testing Methods for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Enteric Disease Testing Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Testing

Methods for the Period 2012-2019



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Enteric Disease Testing Market

Share Analysis by Testing Methods: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Enteric Disease

Testing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Disease Indication for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Enteric Disease Testing Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Disease

Indication for the Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Enteric Disease Testing Market

Share Analysis by Disease Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American Enteric Disease Testing Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 131: Enteric Disease Testing Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American Enteric Disease Testing Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 133: Latin American Enteric Disease Testing Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Testing Methods for the Period

2020-2027



Table 134: Enteric Disease Testing Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Testing Methods: 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Enteric Disease Testing Marketby

Testing Methods: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Enteric Disease Testing Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Disease Indication for the Period

2020-2027



Table 137: Enteric Disease Testing Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Disease Indication: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Enteric Disease Testing Marketby

Disease Indication: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentinean Enteric Disease Testing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Testing Methods: 2020-2027



Table 140: Enteric Disease Testing Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Testing Methods: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 141: Argentinean Enteric Disease Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Testing Methods: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Argentinean Enteric Disease Testing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease Indication: 2020-2027



Table 143: Enteric Disease Testing Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Disease Indication: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Enteric Disease Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Disease Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 145: Enteric Disease Testing Market in Brazil by Testing

Methods: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian Enteric Disease Testing Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Testing Methods: 2012-2019



Table 147: Brazilian Enteric Disease Testing Market Share

Analysis by Testing Methods: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Enteric Disease Testing Market in Brazil by Disease

Indication: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Enteric Disease Testing Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Disease Indication: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Enteric Disease Testing Market Share

Analysis by Disease Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 151: Enteric Disease Testing Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Testing

Methods for the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Mexican Enteric Disease Testing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Testing Methods: 2012-2019



Table 153: Mexican Enteric Disease Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Testing Methods: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Enteric Disease Testing Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Disease

Indication for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Enteric Disease Testing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Disease Indication: 2012-2019



Table 156: Mexican Enteric Disease Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Disease Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Enteric Disease Testing Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Testing Methods:

2020 to 2027



Table 158: Enteric Disease Testing Market in Rest of Latin

America by Testing Methods: A Historic Review in US$ Million

for 2012-2019



Table 159: Rest of Latin America Enteric Disease Testing Market

Share Breakdown by Testing Methods: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Rest of Latin America Enteric Disease Testing Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Disease Indication:

2020 to 2027



Table 161: Enteric Disease Testing Market in Rest of Latin

America by Disease Indication: A Historic Review in US$

Million for 2012-2019



Table 162: Rest of Latin America Enteric Disease Testing Market

Share Breakdown by Disease Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East Enteric Disease Testing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 164: Enteric Disease Testing Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: The Middle East Enteric Disease Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 166: The Middle East Enteric Disease Testing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Testing Methods: 2020

to 2027



Table 167: The Middle East Enteric Disease Testing Historic

Marketby Testing Methods in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: Enteric Disease Testing Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Testing Methods for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Enteric Disease Testing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease Indication:

2020 to 2027



Table 170: The Middle East Enteric Disease Testing Historic

Marketby Disease Indication in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: Enteric Disease Testing Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Disease Indication for

2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Market for Enteric Disease Testing: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Testing

Methods for the Period 2020-2027



Table 173: Enteric Disease Testing Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Testing Methods for the Period

2012-2019



Table 174: Iranian Enteric Disease Testing Market Share

Analysis by Testing Methods: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Iranian Market for Enteric Disease Testing: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Disease

Indication for the Period 2020-2027



Table 176: Enteric Disease Testing Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Disease Indication for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 177: Iranian Enteric Disease Testing Market Share

Analysis by Disease Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 178: Israeli Enteric Disease Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Testing Methods: 2020-2027



Table 179: Enteric Disease Testing Market in Israel in US$

Million by Testing Methods: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 180: Israeli Enteric Disease Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Testing Methods: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Israeli Enteric Disease Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease Indication: 2020-2027



Table 182: Enteric Disease Testing Market in Israel in US$

Million by Disease Indication: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Enteric Disease Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Disease Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Enteric Disease Testing Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Testing Methods for the Period

2020-2027



Table 185: Enteric Disease Testing Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Testing Methods: 2012-2019



Table 186: Saudi Arabian Enteric Disease Testing Market by

Testing Methods: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 187: Saudi Arabian Enteric Disease Testing Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Disease Indication for the Period

2020-2027



Table 188: Enteric Disease Testing Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Disease Indication: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Enteric Disease Testing Market by

Disease Indication: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: Enteric Disease Testing Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Testing Methods for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: United Arab Emirates Enteric Disease Testing

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Testing Methods:

2012-2019



Table 192: Enteric Disease Testing Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Testing Methods: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Enteric Disease Testing Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Disease Indication for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Enteric Disease Testing

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Disease Indication:

2012-2019



Table 195: Enteric Disease Testing Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Disease Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: Enteric Disease Testing Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Testing Methods for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Rest of Middle East Enteric Disease Testing Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Testing Methods: 2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of Middle East Enteric Disease Testing Market

Share Breakdown by Testing Methods: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Enteric Disease Testing Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Disease Indication for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Enteric Disease Testing Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Disease Indication: 2012-2019



Table 201: Rest of Middle East Enteric Disease Testing Market

Share Breakdown by Disease Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 202: African Enteric Disease Testing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Testing Methods: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Enteric Disease Testing Market in Africa by Testing

Methods: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 204: African Enteric Disease Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Testing Methods: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: African Enteric Disease Testing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Disease Indication: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Enteric Disease Testing Market in Africa by Disease

Indication: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 207: African Enteric Disease Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Disease Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956706/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001