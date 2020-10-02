OTTAWA, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAV CANADA announced that it has been served with a rate appeal as filed by WestJet with the Canadian Transportation Agency (the Agency) in relation to the revised service charges set out in NAV CANADA’s Announcement of Revised Service Charges dated August 12, 2020. The Agency is the designated appeal body for NAV CANADA charges pursuant to the provisions of the Civil Air Navigation Services Commercialization Act.



NAV CANADA and WestJet are in the process of considering mediation. If mediation is not undertaken or if mediation is pursued but is not successful, after considering the submissions of both WestJet and NAV CANADA, the Agency must decide the appeal within 60 days, unless the Agency is of the opinion that there are special circumstances involved in the determination of the appeal. In this case, the Agency would have a further 30 days to decide the appeal.

In the meantime, the revised overall rate levels implemented on September 1, 2020, which represent an average 29.5 per cent increase from previous rates, will remain in effect, as will the related payment deferral mechanisms.

“NAV CANADA will vigorously defend the appeal but remains hopeful that a mediation will resolve matters between the two parties,” said Leigh Ann Kirby, Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, NAV CANADA.

NAV CANADA is a private, not-for-profit company, established in 1996, providing air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information services for more than 18 million square kilometres of Canadian domestic and international airspace.

The Company is internationally recognized for its safety record, and technology innovation. Air traffic management systems developed by NAV CANADA are used by air navigation service providers in countries worldwide.

