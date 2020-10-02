New York, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive End-point Authentication Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956692/?utm_source=GNW

2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Biometric Vehicle Access, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13.2% CAGR to reach US$824.6 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Smartphone Applications segment is readjusted to a revised 14.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 40.2% share of the global Automotive End-point Authentication market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 13.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Automotive End-point Authentication market in the U.S. is estimated at US$200.3 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.53% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$294.3 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.2% and 11.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$294.3 Million by the year 2027.



Automotive Wearables Segment Corners a 8.7% Share in 2020



In the global Automotive Wearables segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$47.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$130.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$201.5 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 222-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Continental AG

Fitbit, Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Garmin Ltd.

HID Global Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Safran Group

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Symantec Corporation

Synaptics, Inc.

VOXX International Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956692/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive End-point Authentication Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

End-point Authentication by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Automotive End-point

Authentication by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive End-point

Authentication by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Biometric Vehicle

Access by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through

2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Biometric Vehicle Access by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Biometric Vehicle Access

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Smartphone

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through

2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Smartphone Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Smartphone Applications

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Wearables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through

2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Automotive Wearables by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Wearables by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Wi-Fi by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Wi-Fi by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Wi-Fi by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Bluetooth by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Bluetooth by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Bluetooth by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Cellular Network

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Cellular Network by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Cellular Network by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Passenger Cars by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Passenger Cars by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Passenger Cars by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Electric Vehicles

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 26: World Historic Review for Electric Vehicles by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicles by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Automotive End-point Authentication Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

End-point Authentication by Authentication Type - Biometric

Vehicle Access, Smartphone Applications and Automotive

Wearables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Automotive End-point

Authentication by Authentication Type - Biometric Vehicle

Access, Smartphone Applications and Automotive Wearables

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automotive End-point

Authentication by Authentication Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Biometric Vehicle Access, Smartphone

Applications and Automotive Wearables for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

End-point Authentication by Connectivity - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and

Cellular Network - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Automotive End-point

Authentication by Connectivity - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Cellular

Network Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automotive End-point

Authentication by Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Cellular Network for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

End-point Authentication by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and

Electric Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Automotive End-point

Authentication by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Electric

Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automotive End-point

Authentication by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Passenger Cars and Electric Vehicles for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

End-point Authentication by Authentication Type - Biometric

Vehicle Access, Smartphone Applications and Automotive

Wearables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Automotive End-point

Authentication by Authentication Type - Biometric Vehicle

Access, Smartphone Applications and Automotive Wearables

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automotive End-point

Authentication by Authentication Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Biometric Vehicle Access, Smartphone

Applications and Automotive Wearables for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

End-point Authentication by Connectivity - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and

Cellular Network - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Automotive End-point

Authentication by Connectivity - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Cellular

Network Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automotive End-point

Authentication by Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Cellular Network for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

End-point Authentication by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and

Electric Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Automotive End-point

Authentication by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Electric

Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automotive End-point

Authentication by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Passenger Cars and Electric Vehicles for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

End-point Authentication by Authentication Type - Biometric

Vehicle Access, Smartphone Applications and Automotive

Wearables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Automotive End-point

Authentication by Authentication Type - Biometric Vehicle

Access, Smartphone Applications and Automotive Wearables

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automotive End-point

Authentication by Authentication Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Biometric Vehicle Access, Smartphone

Applications and Automotive Wearables for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

End-point Authentication by Connectivity - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and

Cellular Network - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Automotive End-point

Authentication by Connectivity - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Cellular

Network Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automotive End-point

Authentication by Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Cellular Network for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

End-point Authentication by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and

Electric Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Automotive End-point

Authentication by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Electric

Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automotive End-point

Authentication by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Passenger Cars and Electric Vehicles for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



CHINA

Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

End-point Authentication by Authentication Type - Biometric

Vehicle Access, Smartphone Applications and Automotive

Wearables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 56: China Historic Review for Automotive End-point

Authentication by Authentication Type - Biometric Vehicle

Access, Smartphone Applications and Automotive Wearables

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Automotive End-point

Authentication by Authentication Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Biometric Vehicle Access, Smartphone

Applications and Automotive Wearables for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

End-point Authentication by Connectivity - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and

Cellular Network - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 59: China Historic Review for Automotive End-point

Authentication by Connectivity - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Cellular

Network Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Automotive End-point

Authentication by Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Cellular Network for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

End-point Authentication by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and

Electric Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 62: China Historic Review for Automotive End-point

Authentication by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Electric

Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Automotive End-point

Authentication by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Passenger Cars and Electric Vehicles for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Automotive End-point Authentication Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

End-point Authentication by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through

2027



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Automotive End-point

Authentication by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive End-point

Authentication by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

End-point Authentication by Authentication Type - Biometric

Vehicle Access, Smartphone Applications and Automotive

Wearables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Automotive End-point

Authentication by Authentication Type - Biometric Vehicle

Access, Smartphone Applications and Automotive Wearables

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive End-point

Authentication by Authentication Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Biometric Vehicle Access, Smartphone

Applications and Automotive Wearables for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

End-point Authentication by Connectivity - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and

Cellular Network - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Automotive End-point

Authentication by Connectivity - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Cellular

Network Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive End-point

Authentication by Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Cellular Network for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

End-point Authentication by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and

Electric Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Automotive End-point

Authentication by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Electric

Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive End-point

Authentication by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Passenger Cars and Electric Vehicles for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

End-point Authentication by Authentication Type - Biometric

Vehicle Access, Smartphone Applications and Automotive

Wearables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 77: France Historic Review for Automotive End-point

Authentication by Authentication Type - Biometric Vehicle

Access, Smartphone Applications and Automotive Wearables

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Automotive End-point

Authentication by Authentication Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Biometric Vehicle Access, Smartphone

Applications and Automotive Wearables for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

End-point Authentication by Connectivity - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and

Cellular Network - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 80: France Historic Review for Automotive End-point

Authentication by Connectivity - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Cellular

Network Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Automotive End-point

Authentication by Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Cellular Network for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

End-point Authentication by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and

Electric Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 83: France Historic Review for Automotive End-point

Authentication by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Electric

Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Automotive End-point

Authentication by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Passenger Cars and Electric Vehicles for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

End-point Authentication by Authentication Type - Biometric

Vehicle Access, Smartphone Applications and Automotive

Wearables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Automotive End-point

Authentication by Authentication Type - Biometric Vehicle

Access, Smartphone Applications and Automotive Wearables

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Automotive End-point

Authentication by Authentication Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Biometric Vehicle Access, Smartphone

Applications and Automotive Wearables for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

End-point Authentication by Connectivity - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and

Cellular Network - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Automotive End-point

Authentication by Connectivity - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Cellular

Network Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Automotive End-point

Authentication by Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Cellular Network for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

End-point Authentication by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and

Electric Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Automotive End-point

Authentication by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Electric

Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Automotive End-point

Authentication by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Passenger Cars and Electric Vehicles for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



ITALY

Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

End-point Authentication by Authentication Type - Biometric

Vehicle Access, Smartphone Applications and Automotive

Wearables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Automotive End-point

Authentication by Authentication Type - Biometric Vehicle

Access, Smartphone Applications and Automotive Wearables

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Automotive End-point

Authentication by Authentication Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Biometric Vehicle Access, Smartphone

Applications and Automotive Wearables for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

End-point Authentication by Connectivity - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and

Cellular Network - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Automotive End-point

Authentication by Connectivity - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Cellular

Network Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Automotive End-point

Authentication by Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Cellular Network for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

End-point Authentication by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and

Electric Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Automotive End-point

Authentication by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Electric

Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Automotive End-point

Authentication by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Passenger Cars and Electric Vehicles for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

End-point Authentication by Authentication Type - Biometric

Vehicle Access, Smartphone Applications and Automotive

Wearables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 104: UK Historic Review for Automotive End-point

Authentication by Authentication Type - Biometric Vehicle

Access, Smartphone Applications and Automotive Wearables

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Automotive End-point

Authentication by Authentication Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Biometric Vehicle Access, Smartphone

Applications and Automotive Wearables for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

End-point Authentication by Connectivity - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and

Cellular Network - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 107: UK Historic Review for Automotive End-point

Authentication by Connectivity - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Cellular

Network Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Automotive End-point

Authentication by Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Cellular Network for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

End-point Authentication by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and

Electric Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 110: UK Historic Review for Automotive End-point

Authentication by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Electric

Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Automotive End-point

Authentication by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Passenger Cars and Electric Vehicles for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 112: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive End-point Authentication by Authentication Type -

Biometric Vehicle Access, Smartphone Applications and

Automotive Wearables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 113: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Automotive

End-point Authentication by Authentication Type - Biometric

Vehicle Access, Smartphone Applications and Automotive

Wearables Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 114: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive

End-point Authentication by Authentication Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Biometric Vehicle Access,

Smartphone Applications and Automotive Wearables for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 115: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive End-point Authentication by Connectivity - Wi-Fi,

Bluetooth and Cellular Network - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 116: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Automotive

End-point Authentication by Connectivity - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and

Cellular Network Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 117: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive

End-point Authentication by Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Cellular Network for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 118: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive End-point Authentication by Vehicle Type - Passenger

Cars and Electric Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 119: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Automotive

End-point Authentication by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and

Electric Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 120: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive

End-point Authentication by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Passenger Cars and Electric Vehicles for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive End-point Authentication by Authentication Type -

Biometric Vehicle Access, Smartphone Applications and

Automotive Wearables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 122: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive

End-point Authentication by Authentication Type - Biometric

Vehicle Access, Smartphone Applications and Automotive

Wearables Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 123: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Automotive

End-point Authentication by Authentication Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Biometric Vehicle Access,

Smartphone Applications and Automotive Wearables for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 124: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive End-point Authentication by Connectivity - Wi-Fi,

Bluetooth and Cellular Network - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 125: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive

End-point Authentication by Connectivity - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and

Cellular Network Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 126: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Automotive

End-point Authentication by Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Cellular Network for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 127: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive End-point Authentication by Vehicle Type - Passenger

Cars and Electric Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 128: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive

End-point Authentication by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and

Electric Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 129: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Automotive

End-point Authentication by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Passenger Cars and Electric Vehicles for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 130: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive End-point Authentication by Authentication Type -

Biometric Vehicle Access, Smartphone Applications and

Automotive Wearables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 131: Rest of World Historic Review for Automotive

End-point Authentication by Authentication Type - Biometric

Vehicle Access, Smartphone Applications and Automotive

Wearables Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 132: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive

End-point Authentication by Authentication Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Biometric Vehicle Access,

Smartphone Applications and Automotive Wearables for the Years



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956692/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001