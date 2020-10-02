McCann Worldgroup Named Most Effective Creative Network
McCann New York Named Most Effective Agency Office
FCB New York’s “Whopper Detour” for Burger King won the Grand Effie
New York, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) announced today that the company took top honors at last night’s virtual Effie U.S. Summit & Awards Gala. For the fourth year in a row, IPG was recognized as Holding Company of the Year.
“This is a tremendous honor for us, and shows the depth and breadth of our talent, and the vital power of strong agency brands. We are very proud of all the work our people have done on behalf of our clients to land us here for the fourth year in a row,” noted Michael Roth, Chairman and CEO of Interpublic Group. “The Effies are one of the industry’s key measures of client success and of effective partnerships. We are proud of all of our winners and value the relationships with our clients that are at the heart of this honor,” he continued.
IPG campaigns honored are included below, for a complete list of winners, see here.
“Congratulations to all of this year’s Effie winners. We are proud to celebrate the success and collaboration of the teams who produced work that not only captured the imagination but delivered impressive results,” said Traci Alford, President & CEO of Effie Worldwide. “Effectiveness matters more than ever and there is much that can be learned from the work celebrated at the Effies this year. Thank you to our industry for continuing to raise the bar with exceptional creativity and innovation that drives growth and has a positive impact on our businesses and communities.”
# # #
# # #
