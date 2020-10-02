New York, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Emollient Esters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956685/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Isopropyl Myristate, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach US$93.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $55.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR



The Emollient Esters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$55.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$63.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.



Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride Segment to Record 4.2% CAGR



In the global Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$26.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$34.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$39.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 290-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Ashland, Inc.

BASF SE

Croda International PLC

Evonik Industries AG

Innospec, Inc.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Solvay SA

Stepan Company

The Lubrizol Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956685/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Emollient Esters Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Emollient Esters Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Emollient Esters Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Emollient Esters Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Isopropyl Myristate (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Isopropyl Myristate (Product) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Isopropyl Myristate (Product) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate (Product) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate (Product) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate (Product) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride (Product) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride (Product) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride (Product) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Cetyl Palmitate (Product) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Cetyl Palmitate (Product) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Cetyl Palmitate (Product) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Myristy l Myristate (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Myristy l Myristate (Product) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Myristy l Myristate (Product) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Skin Care (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Skin Care (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$

by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Skin Care (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Hair Care (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Hair Care (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by

Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Hair Care (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Cosmetics (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Cosmetics (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Cosmetics (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Emollient Esters Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Emollient Esters Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Emollient Esters Market in the United States by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Emollient Esters Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Emollient Esters Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Emollient Esters Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 36: Emollient Esters Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Emollient Esters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Emollient Esters Historic Market Review by

Product in US$: 2012-2019



Table 39: Emollient Esters Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Canadian Emollient Esters Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Emollient Esters Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 42: Canadian Emollient Esters Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Emollient Esters: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 44: Emollient Esters Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Emollient Esters Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Emollient

Esters in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Japanese Emollient Esters Market in US$ by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 48: Emollient Esters Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Emollient Esters Market Growth Prospects in

US$ by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Emollient Esters Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ by Product: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Emollient Esters Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: Chinese Demand for Emollient Esters in US$ by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Emollient Esters Market Review in China in US$ by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Emollient Esters Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Emollient Esters Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Emollient Esters Market Demand Scenario in

US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Emollient Esters Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Emollient Esters Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Emollient Esters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Product: 2020-2027



Table 59: Emollient Esters Market in Europe in US$ by Product:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Emollient Esters Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Emollient Esters Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 62: Emollient Esters Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Emollient Esters Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: Emollient Esters Market in France by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: French Emollient Esters Historic Market Scenario in

US$ by Product: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Emollient Esters Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Emollient Esters Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 68: French Emollient Esters Historic Market Review in US$

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Emollient Esters Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Emollient Esters Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 71: German Emollient Esters Historic Market Analysis in

US$ by Product: 2012-2019



Table 72: German Emollient Esters Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Emollient Esters Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 74: German Emollient Esters Market in Retrospect in US$

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Emollient Esters Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italian Emollient Esters Market Growth Prospects in

US$ by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Emollient Esters Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ by Product: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Emollient Esters Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Italian Demand for Emollient Esters in US$ by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Emollient Esters Market Review in Italy in US$ by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Emollient Esters Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Emollient Esters: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Emollient Esters Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Product for the Period

2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom Emollient Esters Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Emollient Esters in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: United Kingdom Emollient Esters Market in US$ by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 87: Emollient Esters Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Emollient Esters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Spanish Emollient Esters Historic Market Review by

Product in US$: 2012-2019



Table 90: Emollient Esters Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: Spanish Emollient Esters Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Emollient Esters Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 93: Spanish Emollient Esters Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Emollient Esters Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Emollient Esters Market in Russia by Product:

A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 96: Russian Emollient Esters Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Russian Emollient Esters Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Emollient Esters Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by End-Use in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 99: Emollient Esters Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Emollient Esters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Product: 2020-2027



Table 101: Emollient Esters Market in Rest of Europe in US$ by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Emollient Esters Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Emollient Esters Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 104: Emollient Esters Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Emollient Esters Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Emollient Esters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 107: Emollient Esters Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Emollient Esters Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Emollient Esters Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Emollient Esters Historic Market

Scenario in US$ by Product: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Emollient Esters Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Emollient Esters Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Emollient Esters Historic Market Review

in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Emollient Esters Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Emollient Esters Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Emollient Esters Historic Market Analysis

in US$ by Product: 2012-2019



Table 117: Australian Emollient Esters Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Emollient Esters Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Emollient Esters Market in Retrospect in

US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 120: Emollient Esters Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 121: Indian Emollient Esters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Indian Emollient Esters Historic Market Review by

Product in US$: 2012-2019



Table 123: Emollient Esters Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 124: Indian Emollient Esters Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Emollient Esters Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 126: Indian Emollient Esters Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Emollient Esters Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Emollient Esters Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by Product: 2012-2019



Table 129: Emollient Esters Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Emollient Esters Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Emollient Esters Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 132: Emollient Esters Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Emollient Esters:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Emollient Esters Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Product for the Period

2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Emollient Esters Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Emollient Esters in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Emollient Esters Market in US$

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 138: Emollient Esters Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Emollient Esters Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$: 2020-2027



Table 140: Emollient Esters Market in Latin America in US$ by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Emollient Esters Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Emollient Esters Market Growth

Prospects in US$ by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Emollient Esters Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ by Product: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Emollient Esters Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Demand for Emollient Esters in US$ by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 146: Emollient Esters Market Review in Latin America in

US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Emollient Esters Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Emollient Esters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Product: 2020-2027



Table 149: Emollient Esters Market in Argentina in US$ by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Emollient Esters Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Argentinean Emollient Esters Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 152: Emollient Esters Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Emollient Esters Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 154: Emollient Esters Market in Brazil by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Emollient Esters Historic Market Scenario

in US$ by Product: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Emollient Esters Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Emollient Esters Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Emollient Esters Historic Market Review in

US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Emollient Esters Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 160: Emollient Esters Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Emollient Esters Historic Market Analysis in

US$ by Product: 2012-2019



Table 162: Mexican Emollient Esters Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Emollient Esters Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Emollient Esters Market in Retrospect in US$

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 165: Emollient Esters Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Emollient Esters Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Emollient Esters Market in Rest of Latin America by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 168: Rest of Latin America Emollient Esters Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Rest of Latin America Emollient Esters Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Emollient Esters Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 171: Emollient Esters Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Emollient Esters Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 173: Emollient Esters Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$: 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Emollient Esters Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Emollient Esters Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: The Middle East Emollient Esters Historic Market by

Product in US$: 2012-2019



Table 177: Emollient Esters Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,2020,

and 2027



Table 178: The Middle East Emollient Esters Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Emollient Esters Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 180: The Middle East Emollient Esters Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Market for Emollient Esters: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 182: Emollient Esters Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Iranian Emollient Esters Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Emollient

Esters in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Iranian Emollient Esters Market in US$ by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 186: Emollient Esters Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Emollient Esters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Product: 2020-2027



Table 188: Emollient Esters Market in Israel in US$ by Product:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Emollient Esters Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Israeli Emollient Esters Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 191: Emollient Esters Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Emollient Esters Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Emollient Esters Market Growth

Prospects in US$ by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Emollient Esters Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ by Product: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Emollient Esters Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Emollient Esters in US$ by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 197: Emollient Esters Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Emollient Esters Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Emollient Esters Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Emollient Esters Historic

Market Analysis in US$ by Product: 2012-2019



Table 201: Emollient Esters Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Emollient Esters Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Emollient Esters Historic

Market Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 204: Emollient Esters Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Emollient Esters Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Emollient Esters Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by Product: 2012-2019



Table 207: Rest of Middle East Emollient Esters Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Emollient Esters Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Emollient Esters Market in

Retrospect in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 210: Emollient Esters Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 211: African Emollient Esters Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Emollient Esters Market in Africa by Product:

A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 213: African Emollient Esters Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: African Emollient Esters Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Emollient Esters Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by End-Use in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 216: Emollient Esters Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956685/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001