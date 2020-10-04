TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 5th, 2020 at 12:30pm EDT/9:30am PDT, the Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims will hold rallies in nine cities across Canada, the United States and Europe. October 5th, 2020 marks 271 days since the Islamic Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) shot down and murdered 176 innocent lives.
At 12:30 EDT/9:30 PDT, the Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims, 176 family members, and supporters of human rights and democracy will stand united and demand:
The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs will attend the Ottawa Parliament Hill rally where Minister Champagne will offer his remarks.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance in each city will be limited and adhere to the safety requirements of social gatherings. The Association of the Families of Flight PS752 will also live stream these rallies and Minister Champagne’s remarks at https://www.ps752justice.com/justice-rally-live-stream/
