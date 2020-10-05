Luxembourg – 05 October 2020 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) announces mandatory notification of the following share transactions by primary insiders:
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jean Cahuzac
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Subsea 7 S.A.
|b)
|LEI
|222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Subsea 7 S.A. Shares
Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
|b (i)
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting (award) of performance shares
|c (i)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Volume: 13,585
Price: NOK 66.5062
|b (ii)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of Shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of performance shares
|c (ii)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Volume: 6,014
Price: NOK 66.5062
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregate volume: 9,800
Aggregate price: NOK 66.5062
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020 – 10 – 02 (2 October 2020)
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|b(i): Outside a trading venue
b(ii): The Oslo Bors Stock Exchange OSE
|Instruments owned by Primary Insider after the transaction completed
|Owned Shares: 178,042
Performance Shares: 60,000
Restricted Shares: Nil
Options: Nil
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|John Evans
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Subsea 7 S.A.
|b)
|LEI
|222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Subsea 7 S.A. Shares
Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
|b (i)
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting (award) of performance shares
|c (i)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Volume: 21,367
Price: NOK 66.5062
|b (ii)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of Shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of performance shares
|c (ii)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Volume: 10,104
Price: NOK 66.5062
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregate volume: 15,736
Aggregate price: NOK 66.5062
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020 – 10 – 02 (2 October 2020)
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|b(i): Outside a trading venue
b(ii): The Oslo Bors Stock Exchange OSE
|Instruments owned by Primary Insider after the transaction completed
|Owned Shares: 81,873
Performance Shares: 120,196
Restricted Shares: Nil
Options: Nil
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Ricardo Rosa
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Subsea 7 S.A.
|b)
|LEI
|222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Subsea 7 S.A. Shares
Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
|b (i)
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting (award) of performance shares
|c (i)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Volume: 16,855
Price: NOK 66.5062
|b (ii)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of Shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of performance shares
|c (ii)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Volume: 7,970
Price: NOK 66.5062
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregate volume: 12, 413
Aggregate price: NOK 66.5062
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020– 10 – 02 (2 October 2020)
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|b(i): Outside a trading venue
b(ii): The Oslo Bors Stock Exchange OSE
|Instruments owned by Primary Insider after the transaction completed
|Owned Shares: 42,345
Performance Shares: 89,356
Restricted Shares: Nil
Options: Nil
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Nathalie Louys
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|General Counsel
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Subsea 7 S.A.
|b)
|LEI
|222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Subsea 7 S.A. Shares
Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
|b (i)
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting (award) of performance shares
|c (i)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Volume: 10,325
Price: NOK 66.5062
|b (ii)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of Shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of performance shares
|c (ii)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Volume: 4,883
Price: NOK 66.5062
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregate volume: 7,604
Aggregate price: NOK 66.5062
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020 – 10 – 02 (2 October 2020)
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|b(i): Outside a trading venue
b(ii): The Oslo Bors Stock Exchange OSE
|Instruments owned by Primary Insider after the transaction completed
|Owned Shares: 27,663
Performance Shares: 59,098
Restricted Shares: Nil
Options: Nil
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Stuart Fitzgerald
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President – Alliances & Strategy
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Subsea 7 S.A.
|b)
|LEI
|222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Subsea 7 S.A. Shares
Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
|b (i)
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting (award) of performance shares
|c (i)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Volume: 5,093
Price: NOK 66.5062
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregate volume: 5,093
Aggregate price: NOK 66.5062
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020 – 10 – 02 (2 October 2020)
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|Instruments owned by Primary Insider after the transaction completed
|Owned Shares: 18,774
Performance Shares: 73,704
Restricted Shares: Nil
Options: Nil
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Kate Lyne
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President – Human Resources
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Subsea 7 S.A.
|b)
|LEI
|222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Subsea 7 S.A. Shares
Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
|b (i)
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting (award) of performance shares
|c (i)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Volume: 6,052
Price: NOK 66.5062
|b (ii)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of Shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of performance shares
|c (ii)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Volume: 2,862
Price: NOK 66.5062
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregate volume: 4,457
Aggregate price: NOK 66.5062
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020 – 10 – 02 (2 October 2020)
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|b(i): Outside a trading venue
b(ii): The Oslo Bors Stock Exchange OSE
|Instruments owned by Primary Insider after the transaction completed
|Owned Shares: 14,491
Performance Shares: 43,258
Restricted Shares: Nil
Options: Nil
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Phillip Simons
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President – Projects & Operations
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Subsea 7 S.A.
|b)
|LEI
|222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Subsea 7 S.A. Shares
Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
|b (i)
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting (award) of performance shares
|c (i)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Volume: 8,600
Price: NOK 66.5062
|b (ii)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of Shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of performance shares
|c (ii)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Volume: 4,153
Price: NOK 66.5062
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregate volume: 6,377
Aggregate price: NOK 66.5062
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020– 10 – 02 (2 October 2020)
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|b(i): Outside a trading venue
b(ii): The Oslo Bors Stock Exchange OSE
|Instruments owned by Primary Insider after the transaction completed
|Owned Shares: 4,447
Performance Shares: 58,387
Restricted Shares: Nil
Options: Nil
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Stephen McNeill
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President – Renewables
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Subsea 7 S.A.
|b)
|LEI
|222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Subsea 7 S.A. Shares
Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
|b (i)
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting (award) of performance shares
|c (i)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Volume: 9,241
Price: NOK 66.5062
|b (ii)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of Shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of performance shares
|c (ii)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Volume: 4,463
Price: NOK 66.5062
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregate volume: 6,852
Aggregate price: NOK 66.5062
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020 – 10 – 02 (2 October 2020)
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|b(i): Outside a trading venue
b(ii): The Oslo Bors Stock Exchange OSE
|Instruments owned by Primary Insider after the transaction completed
|Owned Shares: 4,778
Performance Shares: 58,718
Restricted Shares: Nil
Options: Nil
Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.
Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.
Contact for investment community enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Head of Investor Relations
Tel +442082105568
Katherine.Tonks@subsea7.com
www.subsea7.com
