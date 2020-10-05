Luxembourg – 05 October 2020 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) announces mandatory notification of the following share transactions by primary insiders:

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJean Cahuzac
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-Executive Director
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameSubsea 7 S.A.
b)LEI222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Subsea 7 S.A. Shares

 

Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
b (i)Nature of the transactionVesting (award) of performance shares
c (i)Price(s) and volume(s)Volume: 13,585
Price: NOK 66.5062
b (ii)Nature of the transactionSale of Shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of performance shares
c (ii)Price(s) and volume(s)Volume: 6,014
Price: NOK 66.5062
d)Aggregated information

 		Aggregate volume: 9,800
Aggregate price: NOK 66.5062
e)Date of the transaction2020 – 10 – 02 (2 October 2020)
f)Place of the transactionb(i): Outside a trading venue

 

b(ii): The Oslo Bors Stock Exchange OSE
 Instruments owned by Primary Insider after the transaction completedOwned Shares: 178,042
Performance Shares: 60,000

Restricted Shares: Nil
Options: Nil


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJohn Evans
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameSubsea 7 S.A.
b)LEI222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Subsea 7 S.A. Shares

 

Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
b (i)Nature of the transactionVesting (award) of performance shares
c (i)Price(s) and volume(s)Volume: 21,367
Price: NOK 66.5062
b (ii)Nature of the transactionSale of Shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of performance shares
c (ii)Price(s) and volume(s)Volume: 10,104
Price: NOK 66.5062
d)Aggregated information

 		Aggregate volume: 15,736
Aggregate price: NOK 66.5062
e)Date of the transaction2020 – 10 – 02 (2 October 2020)
f)Place of the transactionb(i): Outside a trading venue

 

b(ii): The Oslo Bors Stock Exchange OSE
 Instruments owned by Primary Insider after the transaction completedOwned Shares: 81,873
Performance Shares: 120,196

Restricted Shares: Nil
Options: Nil


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameRicardo Rosa
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Financial Officer
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameSubsea 7 S.A.
b)LEI222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Subsea 7 S.A. Shares

 

Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
b (i)Nature of the transactionVesting (award) of performance shares
c (i)Price(s) and volume(s)Volume: 16,855
Price: NOK 66.5062
b (ii)Nature of the transactionSale of Shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of performance shares
c (ii)Price(s) and volume(s)Volume: 7,970
Price: NOK 66.5062
d)Aggregated information

 		Aggregate volume: 12, 413
Aggregate price: NOK 66.5062
e)Date of the transaction2020– 10 – 02 (2 October 2020)
f)Place of the transactionb(i): Outside a trading venue

 

b(ii): The Oslo Bors Stock Exchange OSE
 Instruments owned by Primary Insider after the transaction completedOwned Shares: 42,345
Performance Shares: 89,356

Restricted Shares: Nil
Options: Nil


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameNathalie Louys
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGeneral Counsel
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameSubsea 7 S.A.
b)LEI222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Subsea 7 S.A. Shares

 

Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
b (i)Nature of the transactionVesting (award) of performance shares
c (i)Price(s) and volume(s)Volume: 10,325
Price: NOK 66.5062
b (ii)Nature of the transactionSale of Shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of performance shares
c (ii)Price(s) and volume(s)Volume: 4,883
Price: NOK 66.5062
d)Aggregated information

 		Aggregate volume: 7,604
Aggregate price: NOK 66.5062
e)Date of the transaction2020 – 10 – 02 (2 October 2020)
f)Place of the transactionb(i): Outside a trading venue

 

b(ii): The Oslo Bors Stock Exchange OSE
 Instruments owned by Primary Insider after the transaction completedOwned Shares: 27,663
Performance Shares: 59,098

Restricted Shares: Nil
Options: Nil


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameStuart Fitzgerald
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President – Alliances & Strategy
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameSubsea 7 S.A.
b)LEI222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Subsea 7 S.A. Shares

 

Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
b (i)Nature of the transactionVesting (award) of performance shares
c (i)Price(s) and volume(s)Volume: 5,093
Price: NOK 66.5062
d)Aggregated information

 		Aggregate volume: 5,093
Aggregate price: NOK 66.5062
e)Date of the transaction2020 – 10 – 02 (2 October 2020)
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue
 Instruments owned by Primary Insider after the transaction completedOwned Shares: 18,774
Performance Shares: 73,704

Restricted Shares: Nil
Options: Nil


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameKate Lyne
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President – Human Resources
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameSubsea 7 S.A.
b)LEI222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Subsea 7 S.A. Shares

 

Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
b (i)Nature of the transactionVesting (award) of performance shares
c (i)Price(s) and volume(s)Volume: 6,052
Price: NOK 66.5062
b (ii)Nature of the transactionSale of Shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of performance shares
c (ii)Price(s) and volume(s)Volume: 2,862
Price: NOK 66.5062
d)Aggregated information

 		Aggregate volume: 4,457
Aggregate price: NOK 66.5062
e)Date of the transaction2020 – 10 – 02 (2 October 2020)
f)Place of the transactionb(i): Outside a trading venue

 

b(ii): The Oslo Bors Stock Exchange OSE
 Instruments owned by Primary Insider after the transaction completedOwned Shares: 14,491
Performance Shares: 43,258

Restricted Shares: Nil
Options: Nil


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NamePhillip Simons
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President – Projects & Operations
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameSubsea 7 S.A.
b)LEI222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Subsea 7 S.A. Shares

 

Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
b (i)Nature of the transactionVesting (award) of performance shares
c (i)Price(s) and volume(s)Volume: 8,600
Price: NOK 66.5062
b (ii)Nature of the transactionSale of Shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of performance shares
c (ii)Price(s) and volume(s)Volume: 4,153
Price: NOK 66.5062
d)Aggregated information

 		Aggregate volume: 6,377
Aggregate price: NOK 66.5062
e)Date of the transaction2020– 10 – 02 (2 October 2020)
f)Place of the transactionb(i): Outside a trading venue

 

b(ii): The Oslo Bors Stock Exchange OSE
 Instruments owned by Primary Insider after the transaction completedOwned Shares: 4,447
Performance Shares:  58,387

Restricted Shares: Nil
Options: Nil


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameStephen McNeill
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President – Renewables
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameSubsea 7 S.A.
b)LEI222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Subsea 7 S.A. Shares

 

Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
b (i)Nature of the transactionVesting (award) of performance shares
c (i)Price(s) and volume(s)Volume: 9,241
Price: NOK 66.5062
b (ii)Nature of the transactionSale of Shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of performance shares
c (ii)Price(s) and volume(s)Volume: 4,463
Price: NOK 66.5062
d)Aggregated information

 		Aggregate volume: 6,852
Aggregate price: NOK 66.5062
e)Date of the transaction2020 – 10 – 02 (2 October 2020)
f)Place of the transactionb(i): Outside a trading venue

 

b(ii): The Oslo Bors Stock Exchange OSE
 Instruments owned by Primary Insider after the transaction completedOwned Shares: 4,778
Performance Shares: 58,718

Restricted Shares: Nil
Options: Nil

*********************************************************************************
Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.
*********************************************************************************

Contact for investment community enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Head of Investor Relations
Tel +442082105568
Katherine.Tonks@subsea7.com
www.subsea7.com

Attachment