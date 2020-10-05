Luxembourg – 05 October 2020 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) announces mandatory notification of the following share transactions by primary insiders:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Jean Cahuzac 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Subsea 7 S.A. b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Subsea 7 S.A. Shares







Oslo Børs: SUBC

ISIN LU0075646355 b (i) Nature of the transaction Vesting (award) of performance shares c (i) Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 13,585

Price: NOK 66.5062 b (ii) Nature of the transaction Sale of Shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of performance shares c (ii) Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 6,014

Price: NOK 66.5062 d) Aggregated information



Aggregate volume: 9,800

Aggregate price: NOK 66.5062 e) Date of the transaction 2020 – 10 – 02 (2 October 2020) f) Place of the transaction b(i): Outside a trading venue







b(ii): The Oslo Bors Stock Exchange OSE Instruments owned by Primary Insider after the transaction completed Owned Shares: 178,042

Performance Shares: 60,000



Restricted Shares: Nil

Options: Nil





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name John Evans 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Subsea 7 S.A. b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Subsea 7 S.A. Shares







Oslo Børs: SUBC

ISIN LU0075646355 b (i) Nature of the transaction Vesting (award) of performance shares c (i) Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 21,367

Price: NOK 66.5062 b (ii) Nature of the transaction Sale of Shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of performance shares c (ii) Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 10,104

Price: NOK 66.5062 d) Aggregated information



Aggregate volume: 15,736

Aggregate price: NOK 66.5062 e) Date of the transaction 2020 – 10 – 02 (2 October 2020) f) Place of the transaction b(i): Outside a trading venue







b(ii): The Oslo Bors Stock Exchange OSE Instruments owned by Primary Insider after the transaction completed Owned Shares: 81,873

Performance Shares: 120,196



Restricted Shares: Nil

Options: Nil





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Ricardo Rosa 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Subsea 7 S.A. b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Subsea 7 S.A. Shares







Oslo Børs: SUBC

ISIN LU0075646355 b (i) Nature of the transaction Vesting (award) of performance shares c (i) Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 16,855

Price: NOK 66.5062 b (ii) Nature of the transaction Sale of Shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of performance shares c (ii) Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 7,970

Price: NOK 66.5062 d) Aggregated information



Aggregate volume: 12, 413

Aggregate price: NOK 66.5062 e) Date of the transaction 2020– 10 – 02 (2 October 2020) f) Place of the transaction b(i): Outside a trading venue







b(ii): The Oslo Bors Stock Exchange OSE Instruments owned by Primary Insider after the transaction completed Owned Shares: 42,345

Performance Shares: 89,356



Restricted Shares: Nil

Options: Nil





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Nathalie Louys 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status General Counsel b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Subsea 7 S.A. b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Subsea 7 S.A. Shares







Oslo Børs: SUBC

ISIN LU0075646355 b (i) Nature of the transaction Vesting (award) of performance shares c (i) Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 10,325

Price: NOK 66.5062 b (ii) Nature of the transaction Sale of Shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of performance shares c (ii) Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 4,883

Price: NOK 66.5062 d) Aggregated information



Aggregate volume: 7,604

Aggregate price: NOK 66.5062 e) Date of the transaction 2020 – 10 – 02 (2 October 2020) f) Place of the transaction b(i): Outside a trading venue







b(ii): The Oslo Bors Stock Exchange OSE Instruments owned by Primary Insider after the transaction completed Owned Shares: 27,663

Performance Shares: 59,098



Restricted Shares: Nil

Options: Nil





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Stuart Fitzgerald 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President – Alliances & Strategy b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Subsea 7 S.A. b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Subsea 7 S.A. Shares







Oslo Børs: SUBC

ISIN LU0075646355 b (i) Nature of the transaction Vesting (award) of performance shares c (i) Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 5,093

Price: NOK 66.5062 d) Aggregated information



Aggregate volume: 5,093

Aggregate price: NOK 66.5062 e) Date of the transaction 2020 – 10 – 02 (2 October 2020) f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue Instruments owned by Primary Insider after the transaction completed Owned Shares: 18,774

Performance Shares: 73,704



Restricted Shares: Nil

Options: Nil





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Kate Lyne 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President – Human Resources b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Subsea 7 S.A. b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Subsea 7 S.A. Shares







Oslo Børs: SUBC

ISIN LU0075646355 b (i) Nature of the transaction Vesting (award) of performance shares c (i) Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 6,052

Price: NOK 66.5062 b (ii) Nature of the transaction Sale of Shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of performance shares c (ii) Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 2,862

Price: NOK 66.5062 d) Aggregated information



Aggregate volume: 4,457

Aggregate price: NOK 66.5062 e) Date of the transaction 2020 – 10 – 02 (2 October 2020) f) Place of the transaction b(i): Outside a trading venue







b(ii): The Oslo Bors Stock Exchange OSE Instruments owned by Primary Insider after the transaction completed Owned Shares: 14,491

Performance Shares: 43,258



Restricted Shares: Nil

Options: Nil





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Phillip Simons 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President – Projects & Operations b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Subsea 7 S.A. b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Subsea 7 S.A. Shares







Oslo Børs: SUBC

ISIN LU0075646355 b (i) Nature of the transaction Vesting (award) of performance shares c (i) Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 8,600

Price: NOK 66.5062 b (ii) Nature of the transaction Sale of Shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of performance shares c (ii) Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 4,153

Price: NOK 66.5062 d) Aggregated information



Aggregate volume: 6,377

Aggregate price: NOK 66.5062 e) Date of the transaction 2020– 10 – 02 (2 October 2020) f) Place of the transaction b(i): Outside a trading venue







b(ii): The Oslo Bors Stock Exchange OSE Instruments owned by Primary Insider after the transaction completed Owned Shares: 4,447

Performance Shares: 58,387



Restricted Shares: Nil

Options: Nil





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Stephen McNeill 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President – Renewables b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Subsea 7 S.A. b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Subsea 7 S.A. Shares







Oslo Børs: SUBC

ISIN LU0075646355 b (i) Nature of the transaction Vesting (award) of performance shares c (i) Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 9,241

Price: NOK 66.5062 b (ii) Nature of the transaction Sale of Shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of performance shares c (ii) Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 4,463

Price: NOK 66.5062 d) Aggregated information



Aggregate volume: 6,852

Aggregate price: NOK 66.5062 e) Date of the transaction 2020 – 10 – 02 (2 October 2020) f) Place of the transaction b(i): Outside a trading venue







b(ii): The Oslo Bors Stock Exchange OSE Instruments owned by Primary Insider after the transaction completed Owned Shares: 4,778

Performance Shares: 58,718



Restricted Shares: Nil

Options: Nil

Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

Contact for investment community enquiries:

Katherine Tonks

Head of Investor Relations

Tel +442082105568

Katherine.Tonks@subsea7.com

www.subsea7.com

