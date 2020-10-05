Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (the "Company")

5 October 2020

Net asset value (“NAV”) update for the quarter ended 30 September 2020

The Directors and the Investment Manager of the Company, Seneca Partners Limited, have reviewed the valuation of the Company’s portfolios as at 30 September 2020.

Ordinary Shares

As at 30 September 2020, the unaudited NAV of an Ordinary share was 37.6p per share. This is an increase of 1.8p from the previously published unaudited NAV as at 14 September 2020 of 35.8p and is due to the change in value of the Ordinary share pool’s quoted investment Scancell Holdings Plc, net of the associated performance fee. As at 30 September 2020, shares in Scancell Holdings Plc were valued at 16.5p (14 September 2020: 15.0p). The Directors also reviewed the unquoted investments held in the portfolio and concluded that all valuations remain appropriate.

B Shares

The unaudited NAV of a B share as at 30 September 2020 was 90.4p per B share. This is an increase of 1.1p from the previously published unaudited NAV as at 30 June 2020 of 89.3p and is due to changes in the value of the quoted investments, as well as the impact of ordinary running costs incurred in the period. As at 30 September 2020, shares in SkinBioTherapeutics Plc were valued at 19.5p (30 June 2020: 16.7p) and shares in OptiBiotix Health Plc were valued at 51.0p (30 June 2020: 49.0p). The Directors also reviewed the unquoted investments held in the portfolio and concluded that all valuations remain appropriate.

Quoted investments are valued at the closing bid prices on 30 September 2020.

The Directors are not aware of any post period end events that would materially impact the Company itself or the value of investments held.

The information above is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU No. 596/2014). Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

For further information, please contact:

John Hustler, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com

Richard Manley, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at Richard.Manley@senecapartners.co.uk