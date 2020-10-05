In September 2020 AS Tallink Grupp transported 243 215 passengers, which is a 66.1% decrease compared to September 2019. The number of cargo units decreased by 0.5% to 32 672 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 25.2% to 62 138 units in the same comparison.
In the third quarter of the 2020 financial year (July – September) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1 314 301 passengers, which is a 55.8% decrease compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units decreased by 1.9% to 91 578 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 22.0% to 275 735 units in same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for September 2020 and the third quarter of the financial year were the following:
|September
2020
|September
2019
|Change
|Q3 2020
|Q3 2019
|Change
|Passengers
|243 215
|718 354
|-66.1%
|1 314 301
|2 974 790
|-55.8%
|Finland - Sweden
|61 702
|206 890
|-70.2%
|344 004
|881 948
|-61.0%
|Estonia - Finland
|165 739
|377 153
|-56.1%
|931 507
|1 533 573
|-39.3%
|Estonia - Sweden
|6 798
|72 761
|-90.7%
|13 040
|302 147
|-95.7%
|Latvia - Sweden
|8 976
|61 550
|-85.4%
|25 750
|257 122
|-90.0%
|Cargo Units
|32 672
|32 843
|-0.5%
|91 578
|93 329
|-1.9%
|Finland - Sweden
|6 026
|7 256
|-17.0%
|16 745
|18 679
|-10.4%
|Estonia - Finland
|22 802
|20 202
|12.9%
|64 387
|59 958
|7.4%
|Estonia - Sweden
|3 641
|3 902
|-6.7%
|9 809
|10 527
|-6.8%
|Latvia - Sweden
|203
|1 483
|-86.3%
|637
|4 165
|-84.7%
|Passenger Vehicles
|62 138
|83 089
|-25.2%
|275 735
|353 725
|-22.0%
|Finland - Sweden
|8 314
|11 088
|-25.0%
|38 092
|68 249
|-44.2%
|Estonia - Finland
|52 191
|62 691
|-16.7%
|233 640
|243 276
|-4.0%
|Estonia - Sweden
|409
|4 486
|-90.9%
|966
|22 564
|-95.7%
|Latvia - Sweden
|1 224
|4 824
|-74.6%
|3 037
|19 636
|-84.5%
The following operational factors influenced the development in the third quarter of the 2020 financial year:
ESTONIA – FINLAND
In addition to regular operations, in the third quarter, the cruise ferry Victoria I operated on the Tallinn-Helsinki route. The cruise ferry Baltic Queen operated 8 special cruises from Tallinn to Aland and 15 special cruises from Tallinn to Turku. The cruise ferry Victoria I operated one special cruise from Helsinki to Saaremaa and one special cruise from Tallinn to Aland. The Estonia-Finland routes’ statistics in the table above include volumes from both ordinary and rerouted operations.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
Daily operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm route have been suspended since 15 March due to travel restrictions. In the third quarter, the cruise ferry Isabelle and the cargo vessel Sailor operated on the Paldiski-Kapellskär route in addition to the cargo vessel Regal Star. The cruise ferry Baltic Queen operated two special return trips on the Tallinn-Stockholm route. The cruise ferry Victoria I operated one special cruise from Tallinn to Riga. The Estonia-Sweden routes’ statistics in the table above include volumes from both ordinary and rerouted operations.
FINLAND – SWEDEN
Operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route have been suspended since 19 March due to travel restrictions. In the third quarter, the cruise ferry Silja Serenade operated on the Helsinki-Riga route. The cruise ferry Silja Symphony operated 16 special cruises on the Stockholm-Visby route and 6 special cruises on the Stockholm-Härnösand route. The Finland-Sweden routes’ statistics in the table above include volumes from both ordinary and rerouted operations.
LATVIA – SWEDEN
Daily operations of the Riga-Stockholm route have been suspended since 16 March due to travel restrictions. In the third quarter, the cruise ferry Romantika operated 4 special cruises from Riga to Aland and 5 from Riga to Helsinki. The cruise ferry Romantika also operated 8 and the cruise ferry Victoria I 4 special return trips on the Riga-Stockholm route in order to ensure movement of cargo.
Monika Mäger
Investor Relations Specialist
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail monika.mager@tallink.ee
Attachment
Tallink Grupp
Tallinn, ESTONIA
logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: