In September 2020 AS Tallink Grupp transported 243 215 passengers, which is a 66.1% decrease compared to September 2019. The number of cargo units decreased by 0.5% to 32 672 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 25.2% to 62 138 units in the same comparison.

In the third quarter of the 2020 financial year (July – September) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1 314 301 passengers, which is a 55.8% decrease compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units decreased by 1.9% to 91 578 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 22.0% to 275 735 units in same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for September 2020 and the third quarter of the financial year were the following:

 September
2020		September
2019		ChangeQ3 2020Q3 2019Change
Passengers 243 215 718 354 -66.1% 1 314 301 2 974 790 -55.8%
Finland - Sweden61 702206 890-70.2%344 004881 948-61.0%
Estonia - Finland165 739377 153-56.1%931 5071 533 573-39.3%
Estonia - Sweden6 79872 761-90.7%13 040302 147-95.7%
Latvia - Sweden8 97661 550-85.4%25 750257 122-90.0%
       
Cargo Units 32 672 32 843 -0.5% 91 578 93 329 -1.9%
Finland - Sweden6 0267 256-17.0%16 74518 679-10.4%
Estonia - Finland22 80220 20212.9%64 38759 9587.4%
Estonia - Sweden3 6413 902-6.7%9 80910 527-6.8%
Latvia - Sweden2031 483-86.3%6374 165-84.7%
       
Passenger Vehicles 62 138 83 089 -25.2% 275 735 353 725 -22.0%
Finland - Sweden8 31411 088-25.0%38 09268 249-44.2%
Estonia - Finland52 19162 691-16.7%233 640243 276-4.0%
Estonia - Sweden4094 486-90.9%96622 564-95.7%
Latvia - Sweden1 2244 824-74.6%3 03719 636-84.5%
       

The following operational factors influenced the development in the third quarter of the 2020 financial year:

ESTONIA – FINLAND

In addition to regular operations, in the third quarter, the cruise ferry Victoria I operated on the Tallinn-Helsinki route. The cruise ferry Baltic Queen operated 8 special cruises from Tallinn to Aland and 15 special cruises from Tallinn to Turku. The cruise ferry Victoria I operated one special cruise from Helsinki to Saaremaa and one special cruise from Tallinn to Aland. The Estonia-Finland routes’ statistics in the table above include volumes from both ordinary and rerouted operations.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN

Daily operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm route have been suspended since 15 March due to travel restrictions. In the third quarter, the cruise ferry Isabelle and the cargo vessel Sailor operated on the Paldiski-Kapellskär route in addition to the cargo vessel Regal Star. The cruise ferry Baltic Queen operated two special return trips on the Tallinn-Stockholm route. The cruise ferry Victoria I operated one special cruise from Tallinn to Riga. The Estonia-Sweden routes’ statistics in the table above include volumes from both ordinary and rerouted operations.  

FINLAND – SWEDEN

Operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route have been suspended since 19 March due to travel restrictions. In the third quarter, the cruise ferry Silja Serenade operated on the Helsinki-Riga route. The cruise ferry Silja Symphony operated 16 special cruises on the Stockholm-Visby route and 6 special cruises on the Stockholm-Härnösand route. The Finland-Sweden routes’ statistics in the table above include volumes from both ordinary and rerouted operations.

LATVIA – SWEDEN

Daily operations of the Riga-Stockholm route have been suspended since 16 March due to travel restrictions. In the third quarter, the cruise ferry Romantika operated 4 special cruises from Riga to Aland and 5 from Riga to Helsinki. The cruise ferry Romantika also operated 8 and the cruise ferry Victoria I 4 special return trips on the Riga-Stockholm route in order to ensure movement of cargo. 

 

Monika Mäger
Investor Relations Specialist

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail monika.mager@tallink.ee

