Company announcement
October 5, 2020
Announcement No. 11/2020
On March 19, 2020, our financial outlook for 2020 was suspended due to global uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
As announced in connection with the interim report for Q2 on August 20, 2020, the development of the pandemic had a significant impact on demand in Q2. We did, however, see improvement in demand month over month during Q2. During Q3, we have seen further recovery in demand compared to Q2, although not to the same levels as seen in Q3 2019. Based on preliminary numbers, organic growth for the total business for Q3 2020 is -7.9% and the preliminary EBITDA margin before special items is approximately 11%. In Q3 2019, the EBITDA margin before special items was 10.2%.
While uncertainty remains high, and consequently the guidance is subject to higher uncertainty than usual, we are re-instating a full-year outlook as follows:
For the full year 2020, we now expect organic growth for the total business of -12% to -14%, and we expect an EBITDA margin before special items of 10.5% to 11.5%.
We base this outlook on the following assumptions:
Modelling assumptions:
Contact
Investor Relations
Jens Bak-Holder
Head of Investor Relations
T: +45 2128 5832
Media Relations
Louise Refsgaard Klinge
Global Media Relations
T: +45 2067 0833
Attachment
Nilfisk Holding A/S
Brøndby, DENMARK
11 Announcement_05102020_Nilfisk reinstates financial outlook for 2020FILE URL | Copy the link below
Nilfisk_logo_2015.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: