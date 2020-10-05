Nordecon AS and the Estonian Road Administration signed an agreement for reconstruction works along kilometres 184.7–187.5 of National Road 1 Tallinn – Narva, at the town of Sillamäe. As a result of the construction works, the main road will begin running along a new route that is below grade, while secondary roads will cross it via a reinforced concrete arch bridge, as a multi-level crossing will be built. Also, works related to utility networks will be carried out as well, a car and bicycle parking area will be built, along with a noise barrier wall.

The cost of the works is EUR 3.6 million, plus VAT. Construction work will be completed by the end of 2021.

Nordecon ( www.nordecon.com ) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Sweden, Finland and Ukraine. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2019 was 234 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 710 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.