Dublin, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microphone Market with COVID-19 Impact - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global microphone market size is estimated to be USD 1.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach 2.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.



The consumer electronics segment accounted for the largest market share of the microphone market, by application and is dominated by smartphone manufacturers. The demand for smartphones, tablets, wearable devices, and smart home equipment has been drastically increased with high disposable income and improved life.



Moreover, in most instances, IoT and voice-activated connected devices have created new market growth opportunities for key players in the microphone market. Thus, the growing inclination toward the adoption of the IoT technology is leading to surging demand for audio sensors that can be used anywhere, which is contributing towards the growth of the microphone market.



The market has a promising growth potential due to several factors, including the high adoption of next-generation consumer electronics, increased number of microphones per device, escalated demand for modern microphones for use in smart wearable devices, and elevated use of piezoelectric microphones in IoT applications.

The COVID-19 outbreak generated both demand-side and supply-side shocks rumbling across the global economy. Leading China-based microphone manufacturers such as AAC Technologies and Goertek have incurred huge losses due to the pandemic. The strong actions such as imposing a country-wide lockdown taken by governments globally to curb the spread of COVID-19 is expected to have a severe impact on the entire manufacturing industry.



The supply chain of the microphone is heavily dependent on OEMs and raw material suppliers, which are unable to function due to lockdowns imposed worldwide. Also, as the demand for consumer electronics has experienced a decline in this pandemic situation, the demand for microphones is significantly impacted, thereby affecting the revenue of the key players in the microphone market.

The microphone market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Knowles (US), AAC Technologies (China), TDK (Japan), Goertek (China), and STMicroelectronics (Switzerland).



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Adoption of Next-Generation Consumer Electronics

5.2.1.2 Low Cost and Compact Size of Mems Microphones

5.2.1.3 Increased Number of Microphones Per Device

5.2.1.4 Escalated Demand for Modern Microphones for Use in Smart Wearable Devices

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Difficult Process of Packaging and Integration

5.2.2.2 High Cost of Electronic Stethoscopes

5.2.2.3 Declining Market for High-End Consumer Electronics Because of Covid-19

5.2.2.4 Reducing Demand for Microphones in Automotive Industry Due to Covid-19

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Utilization of Microphones in Automotive Applications

5.2.3.2 Growing Deployment of Microphones in Industrial Applications

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Constraints Related to Specifications of Microphones

5.2.4.2 Limitations in Terms of Sensitivity, Noise, and Power Consumption

5.2.4.3 Variations in Supply and Demand Due to Covid-19

5.2.4.4 Incidences of Spying Through Microphone-Installed Smartphones

5.3 Average Selling Price Trend

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Market Map

5.6 Technology Analysis

5.6.1 Mems Technology

5.7 Case Study

5.7.1 Environmental Noise Monitoring at Dublin City

5.7.2 Airport Noise Monitoring at Vienna International Airport



6 Microphone Market, by MEMs Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Analog Microphones

6.3 Digital Microphones



7 Microphone Market, by Communication Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Wired Communication Technology

7.3 Wireless Communication Technology

7.3.2 Bluetooth

7.3.3 Wi-Fi

7.3.4 Airplay

7.3.5 Others



8 Microphone Market, by Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Electret Microphones

8.2.1 Wide Adoption of Electret Microphones in Acoustic Or Electrical Applications to Drive Their Demand

8.3 Mems Microphones

8.3.1 High Performance and Ultimate Miniaturization of Mems Microphones to Fuel Market Growth

8.4 Other Microphones

8.5 Most Negatively Impacted Technology Due to Covid-19

8.5.1 Mems Microphone Technology



9 Microphone Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Automotive

9.2.1 Deployment of Microphones in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems to Foster Market Growth

9.3 Commercial Security and Surveillance

9.3.1 Anti-Theft and Visitor Management Systems Are Critical Security Solutions Creating Significant Demand for Microphones

9.4 Consumer Electronics

9.4.1 Iot Devices and Voice-Activated Systems to Increase Microphone Demand for Consumer Electronics Applications

9.5 Industrial

9.5.1 High Requirement to Monitor Noise and Performance Levels of Industrial Equipment to Stimulate Microphone Market Growth

9.6 Medical

9.6.1 Increased Requirement for Microphone-Embedded Medical Devices to Accelerate Market Growth

9.7 Noise Monitoring & Sensing

9.7.1 Escalated Need for Microphones for Noise Monitoring & Sensing Applications in Various Industries Facilitates Market Growth

9.8 Most Negatively Impacted Industry by Covid-19

9.8.1 Consumer Electronics

9.9 Least Impacted Industry by Covid-19

9.9.1 Medical



10 Geographic Analysis



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Companies, 2019

11.3 Competitive Situations and Trends

11.4 Company Evaluation Matrix (Competitive Leadership Mapping), 2019

11.5 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.6 Business Strategy Excellence



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Key Players

12.2.1 Knowles

12.2.2 Aac Technologies

12.2.3 Tdk

12.2.4 Goertek

12.2.5 STMicroelectronics

12.2.6 Robert Bosch

12.2.7 Bse

12.2.8 Cirrus Logic

12.2.9 Hosiden Corporation

12.2.10 Gettop Acoustic

12.3 Other Companies

12.3.1 Omron

12.3.2 Texas Instruments

12.3.3 Infineon Technologies

12.3.4 Sonion

12.3.5 Cui Devices

12.3.6 Analog Devices

12.3.7 ON Semiconductor

12.3.8 Neomems Technologies

12.3.9 Amkor Technology

12.3.10 Memsensing

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gjm92u

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900