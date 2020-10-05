Dublin, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sputter Coater Market, By Substrate Type, By End-user, and By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the global sputter coater market was valued at USD 2,124 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach over USD 3,369.3 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 6.9% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2026.



Sputter coating in electron microscopy scanning is a sputter deposition process that covers a specimen with a thin layer of conductive material, usually a metal such as a gold / palladium alloy (Au / Pd) alloy. There is a constant increase in electronics and semiconductor sector and also growth in telecommunication industries which is a major factor for the growth of sputter coater market during the forecast period.



Global Sputter Coater Market: Overview



Sputtering is considered as an advanced technology which is majorly used in electronics manufacturing where coatings of thickness can range from 3 to 5 micrometers. The material which needs to be coated is in either rotary or planar form which is called as a sputter target. Sputter coating is mostly used for producing transparent conductive oxide film on the substrate and they can be used in various applications for instance, solar panels, flat panel displays, and semiconductors, among others.



Global Sputter Coater Market: Growth Factors



The technology is gradually being implemented particularly in the glass coating technology. The increasing technological advancement in the glass displays is supporting the development of glass coating. This will ultimately fuel the global sputter coater market. In addition, the technological developments in the semiconductor sector have to lead to the development of internet of things (IoT) market. This technology is also likely to find its application in the semiconductor sector. The increasing demand and popularity for IoT market are projected to propel the growth of the sputter coatings market considerably.



Furthermore, there are numerous technologies particularly under sputter coating which comprise ion-assisted deposition. This process is being utilized in medical implants, which in turn, is fuelling the demand and popularity of the global sputter coatings market in the healthcare sector. In addition, increasing concerns and forthcoming government policies for controlled hexavalent chrome production is further propelling the demand and popularity for the global sputter coating market worldwide.



On the other hand, the application of sputter coating technology mainly involves high expenses which are likely to restrain the development of the market. Furthermore, correct application of sputter coating needs highly professional technicians. These aspects are projected to slow the development of the market.



Global Sputter Coater Market: Segmentation



The global sputter coater market is classified in terms of the target type, substrate type, end-use industry, and geography. In terms of substrate type, the global sputter coater market is fragmented into glass, metal, semiconductor, and others. In terms of the target type, the global sputter coater market is classified into compound, metal, and others (ceramics and alloys). Based on the end-user sector, the global sputter coater market is categorized into institutes, automotive, electronics and semiconductor, and others (hardware, construction, FMCG and medical).



Global Sputter Coater Market: Regional Analysis



In terms of region, the global sputter coating market can be categorized into Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and South America. Europe and North America are projected to experience steady development in the coming years due to its early adoption of the latest technologies. In addition, the usage of sputter coatings engages high primary investment which is not accessible across all the provinces thus the market is yet to develop in the underdeveloped regions. Asia Pacific region is projected to experience a strong development in the coming future owing to the occurrence of emerging regions such as India and China.



Global Sputter Coater Market: Competitive Players



Some of the most important market players in the global sputter coater market are

Quorum Technologies

ULVAC

Cressington Scientific Instruments

Buhler

Oxford Instruments

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

PLASSYS Bestek

Semicore Equipment

Denton Vacuum

PVD Products

