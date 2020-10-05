Dublin, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this France Data Center Market Report



France data center market size to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2020-2025.



Equinix, Interxion, Orange, Mipih, Colt DCS, Digital Realty and Atos are the prominent investors in the market. The rapid spread of the Covid-19 pandemic has significantly increased the data traffic since March 2020. To provide high availability services, operators are taking precaution measures for their on-site employees. Data center operators have also taken measures to manage the available workforce and monitor their existing facilities without any service disruption. The Impact of the coronavirus on data center construction market is expected to be moderate in France.

In 2019, the cloud computing market in France was estimated at over $10 billion. The SaaS segment is expected to dominate the market, with more than 50% of the total cloud services share in France. The French government intends to empower regional software companies to support local cloud solutions. General data protection regulation (GDPR) and CNIL ensure protective legal framework for data. The implementation of regulations is likely to prompt cloud service providers to store personal data within the country. It has started cooperating with companies such as Dassault Systems and cloud company OVH.

Moreover, the French government has launched several initiatives to boost digitization and promote SMEs for developing a vibrant start-up ecosystem. In 2020, the government announced around $4 billion for supporting and helping startups.



The renewable electricity generation is likely to grow and accounts for more than 35% of the total electricity generated during the forecast period.

With the growth in 5G services, the need for edge computing is likely to witness an increase in its adoption. Currently, there are around 17% of edge computing applications used for only highly critical processes in France.

The IoT data processing is expected to develop new opportunities for data center providers. IoT will bring applications and workloads that demand near real-time responsiveness, which will promote deployment of edge data centers.

The government has implemented tax breaks to increase data center investment, for example, the reduction of TICFE (Internal tax on final electricity consumption) from $24/MWh to $12/MWh.

In 2019, renewable resources had more than 21% share in the total consumption of the electricity. Also, the government is utilizing solar to increase more power. In 2019, France added a cumulative power of more than 9,000 MW.

The government approved more than 250 projects related to wind and solar power generation with capacity of nearly 2 GW.

