Dublin, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this France Data Center Market Report
France data center market size to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2020-2025.
Equinix, Interxion, Orange, Mipih, Colt DCS, Digital Realty and Atos are the prominent investors in the market. The rapid spread of the Covid-19 pandemic has significantly increased the data traffic since March 2020. To provide high availability services, operators are taking precaution measures for their on-site employees. Data center operators have also taken measures to manage the available workforce and monitor their existing facilities without any service disruption. The Impact of the coronavirus on data center construction market is expected to be moderate in France.
In 2019, the cloud computing market in France was estimated at over $10 billion. The SaaS segment is expected to dominate the market, with more than 50% of the total cloud services share in France. The French government intends to empower regional software companies to support local cloud solutions. General data protection regulation (GDPR) and CNIL ensure protective legal framework for data. The implementation of regulations is likely to prompt cloud service providers to store personal data within the country. It has started cooperating with companies such as Dassault Systems and cloud company OVH.
Moreover, the French government has launched several initiatives to boost digitization and promote SMEs for developing a vibrant start-up ecosystem. In 2020, the government announced around $4 billion for supporting and helping startups.
Key Deliverable
Key Highlights of the Report:
Report Coverage:
This report offers a detailed analysis of the France data center investments in terms of infrastructure and geography. It discusses market sizing and estimation for different segments with respect to the investment in facilities. The segmentation includes:
Key Market Participants
Construction Contractor
Support Infrastructure Providers
Investors
