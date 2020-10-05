Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 63 - 5 OCTOBER 2020

On 19 August 2020, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 19 August 2020 up to and including no later than end-October 2020. For details please see announcement no. 21 of 19 August 2020.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 10 million (approximately DKK 63 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK)



Total, last announcement



398,000



95.85



38,148,920 28/9/2020 3,000 93.46 302,790 29/9/2020 3,000 94.21 305,670 30/9/2020 3,000 99.16 305,520 1/10/2020 4,000 98.92 417,080 2/10/2020 4,000 99.28 417,760 Accumulated 415,000 96.14 39,897,740

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 19 August 2020, the total number of repurchased shares is 415,000 at a total amount of DKK 39,887,740.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 2,124,367 treasury shares, corresponding to 5.22%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 40,700,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 38,575,633.

