Dallas, Texas, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Vaginal Moisturizers and Lubricants Market Size 2020, By Type (Water-based, Silicone-based, Oil-based) Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa) and Forecast 2021 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Request a sample at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1655

Adroit Market Research report on global vaginal moisturizers and lubricants market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2018 to 2019, with the base year of estimation as 2020 and forecast from 2021 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global vaginal moisturizers and lubricants market have been studied in detail.

The global vaginal moisturizers and lubricants market is projected to reach USD 1,660.4 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.6%. Demand for improving sexual health, cases of erectile dysfunction, and high incident of atrophic vaginitis, are some of the factors driving the growth of the global vaginal moisturizers and lubricants market.

Browse the full report with Table of Contents and List of Figures at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/vaginal-moisturizers-and-lubricants-market

Vaginal dryness is a very common problem, which can affect women at any age, however mainly occurs during and after the menopause. This is because during reproductive years estrogen plays a key role in maintaining a healthy vagina. As levels fall the vaginal mucosa (lining) thins and causes inflammation of the vaginal walls. The number of normal vaginal bacteria decrease which alters the normal acid balance.

The global vaginal moisturizers and lubricants market is categorized based on type. By type, the market is segmented into water-based, silicone-based, and oil-based lubricants. In 2020, the water based lubricants accounted for the largest share of the vaginal moisturizers and lubricants market. The water based lubricants offer gel-like consistency, resembling natural vaginal lubricant, and is available at lower cost.

Direct purchase the report at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1655

North America accounted for the largest share of the global vaginal moisturizers and lubricants market. Moreover, Asia Pacific is projected to show highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing openness for trying new products. Key players of the global vaginal moisturizers and lubricants market include Church & Dwight Co., Inc., BioFilm, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd, Lovehoney Group Ltd, Mayer laboratories Inc., Sliquid, uberlube, Trigg Laboratories, Inc. and The Yes Yes Company Ltd. among others.

Are you looking for a DISCOUNT? If yes, then get in touch with us at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/1655

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Outlook

4. Vaginal moisturizers and lubricants Market by Type, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

5. Vaginal moisturizers and lubricants Market by Region 2018-2028 (USD Million)

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Company Profiles

8. Appendix

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.