Dublin, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Heat Pump Water Heater Market by Type (Air Source, Geothermal), Storage (Up to 500 L, 500-1000 L, Above 1000 L), Capacity (Up to 10 kW, Above 10 kW), Refrigerant (R410A, R407C, R744), End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global heat pump water heater market size is projected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2026 from an estimated value of USD 1.4 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.8%.



Factors driving the growth of the heat pump water heater market include the energy efficient technology along with the usage of non conventional sources of energy to heat the water. In addition, supportive regulations and grants for using renewable sources of energy in different applications are also expected to play a key role in the growth of this market during the forecast period.



The Air Source segment is expected to hold the largest share of the heat pump water heater market, by type, during the forecast period.



The air source segment is estimated to be the largest- segment of the heat pump water heater market, by type, from 2020 to 2026. Air source heat pump water heaters offer exceptionally high operational efficiency and has a lower installation cost in comparison with geothermal heat pump water heater. They are mainly used in the residential sector because a multi family building will generally have a requirement of heat pump water heater that occupies less space and have low installation cost due to low hot water requirements in comparison with commercial buildings such as hotels and Hospitals.



Asia-Pacific: The fastest growing market for heat pump water heater.



The Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest as well as the fastest growing heat pump water heater, by region, during the forecast period. Countries such as China, New Zealand and Australia are the fastest-growing markets in the Asia-Pacific region. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the heat pump water water heater market during the forecast period as owing to the increase in the use of renewable energy and energy efficient products.



Several leading players in the heat pump water heater market such as A.O. Smith Corporation, RHEEM Manufacturing, and Midea Group have their manufacturing facilities in countries such as China, India, and Malaysia. The region is home to a number of emerging economies such as China, India, Singapore, and Malaysia.



The key players in the commercial water heaters market are Midea Group (China), RHEEM Manufacturing Company (US), Daikin (Japan), A.O. Smith Corporation (US), Bosch Industries (Germany), and Ingersoll Rand (US), etc. and other players such as Viessmann Group (Germany), NIBE Energy Systems (Sweden), Valliant Group (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Glen Dimplex (Ireland), Stiebel Eltron (Germany), and more.

