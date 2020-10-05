Dublin, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Glass Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global advanced glass market to grow with a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period from 2020-2026.



The report on the global advanced glass market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The study on advanced glass market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on advanced glass market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global advanced glass market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global advanced glass market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

The rapid growth of the construction industry and extensive development of the automobile and automotive sector in emerging countries

Stringent government regulations on safety

2) Restraints

High cost associated with advanced glasses may hamper the market growth

3) Opportunities

Increasing focus R&D activities by key players and rising application areas in the healthcare sector

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the advanced glass market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the advanced glass market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global advanced glass market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Advanced Glass Market Highlights

2.2. Advanced Glass Market Projection

2.3. Advanced Glass Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Advanced Glass Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Advanced Glass Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Function

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-user

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Advanced Glass Market



4. Advanced Glass Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Advanced Glass Market by Function

5.1. Safety & Security

5.2. Solar Control

5.3. Optics & Lighting

5.4. High Performance



6. Global Advanced Glass Market by Product Type

6.1. Coated Glass

6.2. Laminated Glass

6.3. Toughened Glass

6.4. Ceramic Glass



7. Global Advanced Glass Market by End-user

7.1. Building & Construction

7.2. Aerospace & Defence

7.3. Automotive

7.4. Electronics

7.5. Sports & Leisure

7.6. Optical

7.7. Others



8. Global Advanced Glass Market by Region 2020-2026

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Advanced Glass Market by Function

8.1.2. North America Advanced Glass Market by Product Type

8.1.3. North America Advanced Glass Market by End-user

8.1.4. North America Advanced Glass Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Advanced Glass Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Advanced Glass & Mirror Inc.

9.2.2. Asahi Glass Co.

9.2.3. Corning Inc.

9.2.4. Saint Gobain

9.2.5. Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd.

9.2.6. Huihua Glass Co. Limited

9.2.7. Koch Industries

9.2.8. Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

9.2.9. Sisecam Group

9.2.10. SCHOTT AG



