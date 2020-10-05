Dublin, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Active and Passive Protection Systems - Market and Technology Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Protection systems market is poised to achieve a revenue of USD 16 Billion by the year 2028 from a value of USD 11 Billion in 2019.



Protection Systems are technologies employed to supplement security to military and defense equipment. These systems are designed to withstand, detect, deviate, and destroy incoming weapons. Active Protection System (APS) technologies are devised to prevent line-of-sight guided weapons from acquiring their target. On the contrary, passive protection systems make use of robust-structured armors that prevent projectiles from penetrating through the shield. Technologies like reactive armors have now been devised that protect MBTs and IFVs from incoming munitions. Reactive armors sandwich high explosives between shields that detonate on the application of impact from the incoming warhead.

These technologies were essentially used during programs like MRAP (Mine Resistant Ambush Protected) to protection coalition and military troops from IEDs and landmines. This report covers the changing market trends and scenarios based on this market. A forecast analysis has also been provided to understand the shifting market dynamics. Advancements in terms of munition technology act as a key driver for this market. Weapon systems with homing capabilities and advanced sensor-based technologies have been penetrating the market. Therefore, it is essential to develop defense technologies that can shield the assets.

Advancements in the field of material sciences act as another driver for the market. The mobility and maneuverability associated with IFVs are poor due to the weight of the vehicle. Therefore, materials with high tensile strength and stress to strain ratio are now being used to develop components of combat systems. Moreover, the cost benefactor associated with conventional APCs is high. The inclusion of optimized material science technology lowers the cost associated with vehicle maintenance.

The presence of countries like Russia and China are expected to accelerate the growth of the APAC regional segment. Therefore, APAC is expected to grow with a CAGR of less than 10% during the forecast period. Passive protection systems are expected to have the largest market share.

Hybrid Protection systems technology was introduced in the year 2019, it is a combination of a layered passive protection technology embedded with APS sensors. This segment is expected to be the fastest-growing technology during the forecast period.

The report is aimed at

Key market trends and changing dynamics that are expected to shape the protection systems vertical have been discussed.

Comprehensive analysis based on the drivers, restraints, and challenges of this industry has been provided.

The impact of advancing technology in this market and its effects have been covered.

The new opportunities provided by this market and the high growth sectors have been discussed.

This report covers all the global shortcomings and the impacts of the same on the market scenario during the forecast period.

A strategic encapsulation of this market has been provided through Porter's Five Forces and PEST Analysis.

The top ten countries have been analyzed in terms of their weapons' power and fleet capabilities.

COVID based scenarios are covered in this report based on a conceptual and quantitative understanding of the market.

Segmentation covered in this report

The market is segmented based on: Platform, Type of Protection System, Region, and APS Components.

By Platform

Land Platforms

Naval Platforms

Airborne

By Type of Protection System

Active Protection System

Passive Protection System

Hybrid Protection System

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East

RoW

By Components (Only APS)

Sensors

Firing System

Fire Control Unit

Country-Wise Data

United States

Russia

China

Saudi Arabia

Ukraine

North Korea

Turkey

Germany

Algeria

Israel

Reasons to buy

The existing players of this market could use this report to understand the changing market dynamics with respect to the drivers, restraints, and challenges for the protection systems vertical.

The forecast period of this report ranges to the year 2028, hence it can be used to develop both near term and long-term strategies in terms of product sales.

Technology innovators can use this report to understand the loopholes of the existing technologies to develop smart design problems.

Potential Opportunities and impacts of the upcoming technologies have been discussed in this report.

Potential entrants of this market could use this report to gain a purview of the existing competitive mapping.

Who is this report aimed for

Financial Institutions: Can use this report to identify the hot spots of this market in order to strategize funding programs.

Government associations and industrial bodies: Can use this report to understand the regional mapping of munition technology to enhance their existing arms' power.

Top Management: Can use this report to understand the mapping in terms of growing technology and demand.

Therefore, smart management of resources can be facilitated through this report.

Technology Innovators: Can use this report to understand existing technologies present in the market and the opportunities it provides.

Existing Players: Can use this report to gain a comprehensive perspective of the changing market trends with respect to COVID-19.

Inhouse Analyst Team: Can use this report as a means of secondary research to reconfirm their market findings.

Companies Mentioned

BAE Systems

Boeing

Elbit Systems

General Dynamics

Lockheed Martin

Navistar International Cooperation

Nexter

Norinco (China North Industries Group Corporation Limited)

Oshkosh Cooperation

Raytheon

Rheinmetall Group

Textron Inc

Thales Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ga1l56

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900