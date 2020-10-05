Dublin, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Active and Passive Protection Systems - Market and Technology Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Protection systems market is poised to achieve a revenue of USD 16 Billion by the year 2028 from a value of USD 11 Billion in 2019.
Protection Systems are technologies employed to supplement security to military and defense equipment. These systems are designed to withstand, detect, deviate, and destroy incoming weapons. Active Protection System (APS) technologies are devised to prevent line-of-sight guided weapons from acquiring their target. On the contrary, passive protection systems make use of robust-structured armors that prevent projectiles from penetrating through the shield. Technologies like reactive armors have now been devised that protect MBTs and IFVs from incoming munitions. Reactive armors sandwich high explosives between shields that detonate on the application of impact from the incoming warhead.
These technologies were essentially used during programs like MRAP (Mine Resistant Ambush Protected) to protection coalition and military troops from IEDs and landmines. This report covers the changing market trends and scenarios based on this market. A forecast analysis has also been provided to understand the shifting market dynamics. Advancements in terms of munition technology act as a key driver for this market. Weapon systems with homing capabilities and advanced sensor-based technologies have been penetrating the market. Therefore, it is essential to develop defense technologies that can shield the assets.
Advancements in the field of material sciences act as another driver for the market. The mobility and maneuverability associated with IFVs are poor due to the weight of the vehicle. Therefore, materials with high tensile strength and stress to strain ratio are now being used to develop components of combat systems. Moreover, the cost benefactor associated with conventional APCs is high. The inclusion of optimized material science technology lowers the cost associated with vehicle maintenance.
The presence of countries like Russia and China are expected to accelerate the growth of the APAC regional segment. Therefore, APAC is expected to grow with a CAGR of less than 10% during the forecast period. Passive protection systems are expected to have the largest market share.
Hybrid Protection systems technology was introduced in the year 2019, it is a combination of a layered passive protection technology embedded with APS sensors. This segment is expected to be the fastest-growing technology during the forecast period.
The market is segmented based on: Platform, Type of Protection System, Region, and APS Components.
By Platform
By Type of Protection System
By Region
By Components (Only APS)
Country-Wise Data
